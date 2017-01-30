Downing Street Just Said Donald Trump’s State Visit Will Go Ahead Despite Uproar

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images ID: 10423489

Downing Street is refusing to bow to pressure and confirmed on Monday morning that Donald Trump’s state visit would go ahead.

As of 10.40am, over one million people had signed a petition calling for the American president’s trip to be cancelled, days after he announced a ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries coming to the US.

A source in Number 10, however, told the BBC that cancelling the visit, which was arranged during Theresa May’s meeting with Trump in the US, would be a “populist gesture”.

The petition was started after Trump signed an executive order on Friday putting an end to the country’s Syrian refugees programme and banning people from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the US for 90 days. Refugees from countries other than Syria are also not allowed to enter the country for 120 days.

Speaking on the Today programme on Monday morning, Baroness Warsi said that the order amounts to a “Muslim ban”.

“We need to call it what it is, and it is a Muslim ban. Every sign is that it is a Muslim ban, based upon the words of mister Trump himself, when he called it such in his campaign”, the Conservative peer said. “It’s important that we refer to it as what it is”.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Sadiq Khan also called the measure “discriminatory and counter-productive”, and called on Theresa May to rescind the offer of Trump’s state visit “until this ban is lifted”.

“We in Britain have an obligation and a responsibility to make crystal clear to President Trump that this ban is a mistake — and to urge him to put it right”, the London mayor concluded.

Iraqi-born Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi and former Labour leader Ed Miliband have called for an emergency debate in the Commons on the ban, and SNP MP Tasmina Sheik has tabled an early day motion urging the government to fight the ban.

Other MPs have taken to Twitter to encourage their constituents to sign the petition, and show their opposition to Trump’s state visit.

We should not be honouring President Trump with a State visit and he certainly should not be invited to address both Houses of Parliament. — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) ID: 10423666

A number of MPs including Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas and SNP MP Mhairi Black will also be joining a rally against the ban in front of Downing Street this evening.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson announced last night that UK citizens with a dual nationality from one of the seven countries will be able to enter the US, and will be making a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.







