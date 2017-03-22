Get Our App!
Politics

A Government Minister Tried In Vain To Save The Life Of A Police Officer During The Parliament Attack

Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood gave CPR to the policeman who was killed in the attack in Westminster on Wednesday.

Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

MP Tobias Ellwood (pictured centre) attempting to save the life of a police officer. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

A government minister gave CPR to the police officer who was killed in what the Metropolitan Police called a “terrorist attack” in Parliament on Wednesday.

Tobias Ellwood, a minister in the foreign office, rushed to try and save the life of the officer who had been stabbed by giving him mouth-to-mouth and attempting to apply pressures on his wounds to stem the bloodflow.

He was pictured surrounded by medics and police officers giving CPR, and stayed with the victim until an air ambulance arrived.

A source close to him told the Telegraph: “[He] tried to give mouth to mouth and stem blood flow from multiple stab wounds to the officer until the chopper and medics arrived.”

Ellwood was then escorted back to the Foreign Office by police.

The Bournemouth East MP served in the army in the 1990s before joining politics, and had a brother who was killed in Bali in a terrorist attack in 2002.

His actions were praised by many on social media, both in and outside Westminster, with several calling him a “hero MP”. The officer later died, the police confirmed.


The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, in which four people have died, including the police officer and a man who is believed to be an attacker.

Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.
