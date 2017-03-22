MP Tobias Ellwood (pictured centre) attempting to save the life of a police officer. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10750485

A government minister gave CPR to the police officer who was killed in what the Metropolitan Police called a “terrorist attack” in Parliament on Wednesday.

Tobias Ellwood, a minister in the foreign office, rushed to try and save the life of the officer who had been stabbed by giving him mouth-to-mouth and attempting to apply pressures on his wounds to stem the bloodflow.

He was pictured surrounded by medics and police officers giving CPR, and stayed with the victim until an air ambulance arrived.

A source close to him told the Telegraph: “[He] tried to give mouth to mouth and stem blood flow from multiple stab wounds to the officer until the chopper and medics arrived.”

Ellwood was then escorted back to the Foreign Office by police.

Foreign office minister Tobias Ellwood looking like he's sporting fresh blood #London — Hugh Dickinson (@Hugh_Dickinson) ID: 10750581

The Bournemouth East MP served in the army in the 1990s before joining politics, and had a brother who was killed in Bali in a terrorist attack in 2002.

His actions were praised by many on social media, both in and outside Westminster, with several calling him a “hero MP”. The officer later died, the police confirmed.

Huge respect for my friend @Tobias_Ellwood MP who tried to save the stabbed policeman, and staunch blood from multiple stab wounds. In vain. — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) ID: 10750771





I respect this man so much, no matter what happens, you are a hero, not many would have done what you done @Tobias_Ellwood — Cal Turner (@CalTurnerUK) ID: 10750638

@Tobias_Ellwood is an absolute hero for what he did to help the policeman this afternoon! — Ben Howlett MP (@ben4bath) ID: 10750643

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, in which four people have died, including the police officer and a man who is believed to be an attacker.