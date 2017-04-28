Get Our App!
Can You Say "Strong And Stable Leadership" As Much As Theresa May?

The Prime Minister managed to mention her “strong and stable leadership” 57 times in 10 days, but how many times can you type the phrase in one minute?

Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Paul Curry
Paul Curry
Editorial Developer, UK

1. Since she announced that she would be seeking to call an early general election on April 18, Theresa May has used the phrase “strong and stable leadership” 57 times.

From Downing Street to her seat in Maidenhead and the House of Commons, the Prime Minister cannot stop talking about her leadership, which is apparently strong but also stable.

Are your typing skills strong and stable? Find out now.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Paul Curry is an editorial developer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
