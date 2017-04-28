Can You Say "Strong And Stable Leadership" As Much As Theresa May?

1. Since she announced that she would be seeking to call an early general election on April 18, Theresa May has used the phrase “strong and stable leadership” 57 times.
From Downing Street to her seat in Maidenhead and the House of Commons, the Prime Minister cannot stop talking about her leadership, which is apparently strong but also stable.
Are your typing skills strong and stable? Find out now.
