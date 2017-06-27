Sections

World

People Are Super Mad At This YouTuber For Recommending Coke Zero For Diets

The YouTuber appears to have been paid to talk about certain products.

Posted on
Marie Kirschen
Marie Kirschen
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sananas is a lifestyle YouTuber from France. She has 1.7 million followers on YouTube, and millions of followers on other platforms.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

On Friday, she posted a video entitled "How my body changed? Anorexia, diet and real solution" in which she gives advice and explains her eating habits.

"COMMENT MON CORPS A CHANGÉ ?ANOREXIE, REGIME &amp; VRAIE SOLUTION" : https://t.co/Y70aykGALj via @YouTube
SANANAS @sananas2106

"COMMENT MON CORPS A CHANGÉ ?ANOREXIE, REGIME &amp; VRAIE SOLUTION" : https://t.co/Y70aykGALj via @YouTube

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the video, she says she loves Coca-Cola and that she eats low-fat products, such as low-fat butter and loads of frozen foods and drinks prepared juices. She also advises people to do a lot of sport.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

While some fans liked the video.

@sananas2106 @YouTube Je viens de voir ta vidéo elle ma grave motivée à mieux manger et a prendre soin de mon corps franchement merci💜
Léa😛💙 @leatyfw

@sananas2106 @YouTube Je viens de voir ta vidéo elle ma grave motivée à mieux manger et a prendre soin de mon corps franchement merci💜

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I just saw your video it seriously motivated me to eat better and to take care of my body. Frankly, thank you."

Many people took issue with her advice.

@sananas2106 @YouTube Ce que vous racontez la est scandaleux , et je ne suis même pas allée jusqu au bout de votre… https://t.co/snRf8qoYwM
Vanja Schellino @VSchellino

@sananas2106 @YouTube Ce que vous racontez la est scandaleux , et je ne suis même pas allée jusqu au bout de votre… https://t.co/snRf8qoYwM

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What you say is scandalous, and I have not even got to the end of your video."

Cette vidéo est DANGEREUSE, cette ytbeuse n'est pas nutritionniste et ses conseils sont mauvais et faux. Super idée… https://t.co/KYMT0WGQCT
Juliette @Jupette_

Cette vidéo est DANGEREUSE, cette ytbeuse n'est pas nutritionniste et ses conseils sont mauvais et faux. Super idée… https://t.co/KYMT0WGQCT

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This video is DANGEROUS, this YouTuber is not a nutritionist and her advice is bad and false. Great idea to make this kind of..."

-vidéo quand on a une communauté de filles d'environ 13 ans, vraiment top 👍 Non mais sérieux.
Juliette @Jupette_

-vidéo quand on a une communauté de filles d'environ 13 ans, vraiment top 👍 Non mais sérieux.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"...video when she has a community of girls of 13 year-olds, really top 👍No but serious."

People pointed out that the ready meals recommended in the video were "stuffed with bad fat."

@sananas2106 @YouTube Les filles, ne suivez SURTOUT PAS ses conseils! Que des produits industriels bourrés de graisse mauvaise.
Séverine @Severine_P

@sananas2106 @YouTube Les filles, ne suivez SURTOUT PAS ses conseils! Que des produits industriels bourrés de graisse mauvaise.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Girls, DO NOT follow her advice! Those industrial products stuffed with bad fat."

And that Coke Zero and fruit juices were not advised when you're on a diet.

Elle dit que de la Merde ! Conseillez du Coca zéro pour une perte de poids ou meme du jus de fruit lol.. https://t.co/Q9SG67EdP4
Ja 🍑 @MisapiDance

Elle dit que de la Merde ! Conseillez du Coca zéro pour une perte de poids ou meme du jus de fruit lol.. https://t.co/Q9SG67EdP4

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She speaks shit! Advise Coke Zero for weight loss or even juice... lol"

des gens comme ma mère n'ont pas fait des études pr être diététicienne pr entendre des "buvez du coca zero/jus, man… https://t.co/me0UhbB3rV
🖤 @Lvcy_M

des gens comme ma mère n'ont pas fait des études pr être diététicienne pr entendre des "buvez du coca zero/jus, man… https://t.co/me0UhbB3rV

Reply Retweet Favorite

"People like my mother have not studied to be a dietician to hear " drink Coke Zero / juice, eat 0% cheese."

Others have requested that the video be removed.

@sananas2106 @YouTube Cc @youtube, c'est possible de supprimer cette vidéo qui raconte de la merde et qui est dangereuse pour la santé ?
Sami @RUOsam86

@sananas2106 @YouTube Cc @youtube, c'est possible de supprimer cette vidéo qui raconte de la merde et qui est dangereuse pour la santé ?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"is it possible to remove this video which speaks shit and is dangerous for health?"

It was quickly noticed that many of the products mentioned in the video were sponsored.

Bonjour @60millions est-il légal de faire une vidéo "conseils nutritionnels" avec des placements de produits alimen… https://t.co/TOrhNgPr2Z
S.Ben @Sba_tweets

Bonjour @60millions est-il légal de faire une vidéo "conseils nutritionnels" avec des placements de produits alimen… https://t.co/TOrhNgPr2Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Hello @ 60millions [a French consumer magazine] is it legal to make a "nutritional advice" video with food placements?"

In the description of her video, Sananas wrote that St Mamet's stewed fruit she praised was a "sponsored products".

youtube.com

In response to the video, Laura Schellino, a dietician with a nutrition blog, posted a long thread that received a huge amount of attention. In her tweets she called it "not very pretty."

Bon, je viens de regarder la vidéo de @sananas2106. C'est pas joli joli.
Laura Sch. @LauraSchellino

Bon, je viens de regarder la vidéo de @sananas2106. C'est pas joli joli.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her initial tweet has been retweeted more than 2,300 times and quoted many times.

She considers these tips especially "scandalous" as the youtuber has young teenagers as her followers, and who are far more likely to be affected by eating disorders.

@sananas2106 C'est scandaleux d'entendre des trucs pareils quand le public visé est le plus à même de se confronter à des TCA.
Laura Sch. @LauraSchellino

@sananas2106 C'est scandaleux d'entendre des trucs pareils quand le public visé est le plus à même de se confronter à des TCA.

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said that low-fat products swap out fat for sugar, making them bad for you.

Twitter: @LauraSchellino

And that priority should be given to vegetable oils such as olive or rapeseed oils rather than eating low-fat butter.

Twitter: @LauraSchellino

She strongly advises against drinking Coca Zero, as well as fruit juices, because these products contain a lot of sugar, and explains that it is better for people to use a juicer to make their own fruit juices.

Twitter: @LauraSchellino

She also said that the frozen meals promoted by Sananas should be removed from supermarkets as they are full of additives.

Twitter: @LauraSchellino

On Sunday, Sananas said that the video " is (her) experience and that (she's not) a nutritionist". "I'm talking about my personal change," she writes.

Je vous raconte Tout ! N'oubliez pas qu'il s'agit de mon expérience Et que je ne suis pas nutritionniste. Je parle… https://t.co/BogutSMVjZ
SANANAS @sananas2106

Je vous raconte Tout ! N'oubliez pas qu'il s'agit de mon expérience Et que je ne suis pas nutritionniste. Je parle… https://t.co/BogutSMVjZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Buzzfeed News has contacted both Sananas and Laura Schellino for comment.

This post was translated from French.

Marie Kirschen est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France, et travaille depuis Paris.

Contact Marie Kirschen at marie.kirschen@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With World