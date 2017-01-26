Meet The French Feminists Behind A Viral Meme About A Male Ejaculation Ban

9. “We took the idea of a support and empowerment network as our starting point,” Sophie said.

“The media often speak — with good reason — of rapes, of inequality, of extra work hours that women do… We, on the other hand, felt we wanted more empowerment. We want to take actions which help women become aware of their strength, and of the power it gives them. And also of the fact that we are a majority, since women represent 52% of the French population.”