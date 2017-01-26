Get Our News App
41 Awesome Things That You’ll Want To Have On Your…
These People Got Wasted And Filmed Themselves… video
People Think This Photo Of An Eagle Looking At Its…
World

Meet The French Feminists Behind A Viral Meme About A Male Ejaculation Ban

“It’s a joke, to ridicule something that boggles the mind: for centuries, it’s been men who dictate women’s bodies.”

Marie Kirschen
Marie Kirschen
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

1. This week President Trump reinstated the “Global Gag Rule,” which prohibits international groups that accept US health funding from using any of their other money to provide — or even talk to women about — abortion.

This week President Trump reinstated the "Global Gag Rule," which prohibits international groups that accept US health funding from using any of their other money to provide — or even talk to women about — abortion.

View this image ›

Pool / Getty Images

2. This photo of a bunch of men watching Trump sign a rule about women’s bodies has spawned plenty of responses in the press and on social media around the world.

facebook.com

4. “It’s a joke,” a 52 member named Sophie told BuzzFeed News, “to ridicule something that boggles the mind: for centuries, it’s been men who dictate women’s bodies.”

“Women are told what they should wear, what salary they’re entitled to… Trump has only just become President, and the first thing he does is take a step backward by signing this piece of legislation,” she said.

5. “This picture of the president shows very well how men get to dictate the rights women have. It really wound us up,” she said.

“On social media, some people pointed out the fact that one would ever see a photograph depicting a group comprised exclusively of women signing legislature over what men are allowed to do with their genitalia. That was our starting point. We thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we make such a picture?’”

6. The activists used a picture from 2009 which depicts Barack Obama surrounded by the “WASPs”, a group of women fighter pilots from World War II, to whom he was awarding the Congressional Gold Medal.

The activists used a picture from 2009 which depicts Barack Obama surrounded by the "WASPs", a group of women fighter pilots from World War II, to whom he was awarding the Congressional Gold Medal.

View this image ›

Pete Souza / The White House

7. The picture has already been shared on Facebook over 17,000 times, and has gathered more than 6,800 reactions.

The picture has already been shared on Facebook over 17,000 times, and has gathered more than 6,800 reactions.

View this image ›

Facebook: lassociation52

8. The group 52 was created last September and held their first action in January to coincide with the annual winter sales held in France.

Facebook: video.php

9. “We took the idea of a support and empowerment network as our starting point,” Sophie said.

“The media often speak — with good reason — of rapes, of inequality, of extra work hours that women do… We, on the other hand, felt we wanted more empowerment. We want to take actions which help women become aware of their strength, and of the power it gives them. And also of the fact that we are a majority, since women represent 52% of the French population.”

This post was translated from French.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Marie Kirschen est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France, et travaille depuis Paris.
Contact Marie Kirschen at marie.kirschen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
For A Glimpse At The Billionaire Class, Check Out Betsy DeVos's Finances

by Molly Hensley-Clancy

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing