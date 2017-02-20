Get Our News App
We Know Your Current Mood Based On Your Netflix…
21 Things That Are Too Real For People Who Suck At…
People Can’t Figure Out If This Kid’s Cartoon Is A…
People Are Trolling Matt Damon For His Role In "The…
How Many Of These Foods Do You Eat With Ketchup?
Are You Having Sex Like Everybody Else?

An Anti-Islamic Commentator Said There Were No-Go Zones In Paris And Got Dragged For It

“RUN AWAY”

Marie Kirschen
Marie Kirschen
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Pamela Geller is an American writer and anti-Islamic commentator.

facebook.com

2. On Feb. 16, Geller tweeted one of her articles, titled “Riots in Paris: No-go zones extend as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE.”

3. In her article, Geller mentioned the urban violence that took place in support of an alleged rape victim during his arrest on Feb. 2 by the police in Seine-Saint-Denis. She also said news vans were set on fire during a demonstration on Feb. 11.

In her article, Geller mentioned the urban violence that took place in support of an alleged rape victim during his arrest on Feb. 2 by the police in Seine-Saint-Denis. She also said news vans were set on fire during a demonstration on Feb. 11.

View this image ›

pamelageller.com

4. She highlighted a series of areas across France that she claimed had seen “mass riots,” and referred to French President François Hollande as “Prime Minister.”

She highlighted a series of areas across France that she claimed had seen "mass riots," and referred to French President François Hollande as "Prime Minister."

View this image ›

pamelageller.com

5. Many French Twitter users tweeted at Geller, telling her there were no riots.

Many French Twitter users tweeted at Geller, telling her there were no riots.

View this image ›

Twitter: @Alex_Mbz

“Not Sincerely, for Mrs Pamela.”

6. Some sent her photographic evidence from Paris.

@PamelaGeller Dear Pamela, this is just #fakenews. From dangerous Paris, with love

— Miss Nahn (@MissNahn)

7. And the Marais neighborhood of Paris.

@PamelaGeller well, here is Le Marais right now (8:20 pm)

— Emmanuel (@EmmanuelSPV)

8. Also from Lille.

@PamelaGeller Lille No go zone ? LOL

— Maitre Yoda ️ (@Maiitre_Yoda)

9. And from Nantes.

@PamelaGeller #Nantes today! I love this no-go zone !!! #fakenews credits @Nanteshype

— Tendax (@tendax)

10. And this shocking image from Val d’Oise.

@PamelaGeller live from Val-d'Oise. Shocking images. So violent.

— Pierre Bonneyrat (@PierreBonneyrat)

11. People laughed.

People laughed.

View this image ›

Twitter: @HunterPlagiat

@PamelaGeller Seriously ? 😂😂😂 C'est vrai que le Marais ça craint ! #FakeNews

— Michael Gregorio (@gregoriomichael)

“Seriously? It’s true that Marais is feared! #FakeNews”

13. Others asked Twitter to suspend Pamela Geller’s account.

Hi @jack, if you want to fight «Fake News» and hoax, then you should suspend the alt-right @PamelaGeller. I'm Fren… https://t.co/0GPlLH1Y0n

— Max (@MaximeHaes)

14. And some people began talking nonsense. Just for fun.

FUYEZ LE MARAIS C'EST A FEU ET A SANG (Et Lille je ne vous raconte pas, on enjambe les cadavres) https://t.co/0GF2Y3FOwM

— Mari de Mme Eolas ✏️ (@Maitre_Eolas)

“RUN AWAY MARAIS IS FIRE AND BLOOD (and Lille, I can not tell you, we are stepping over corpses.”

Dear Pamela, the Marais looks like Bagdad. War zone with checkpoint every corner. Please save us. Call the UN. https://t.co/JQf9lv6vEL

— BigPharma (@JeSuisBigPharma)

@5eucheu @PamelaGeller And don't go to rue des maraîchers, they're actually zombies in cluster eating random people

— Hubert K. (@UberKlaus)

17. It just got really silly.

@Orphire @UberKlaus @5eucheu @PamelaGeller I heard Mega Shark's presently fighting Giant Octopus in Montmartre.

— Xanax la guerrière (@kinkybambou)

. @PamelaGeller I live in Paris and I can confirm that some escalators are out of order in Gare du Nord. It's the complete chaos.

— Lebagage (@medecindelaam)

.@PamelaGeller I'm in Asnières' zone. Thank God a group of five girls just came and rescued us. One of them used he… https://t.co/YtVzRT1sWB

— J. & Les Hologrammes (@Osloohara)

“I’m in the Asnières area. Thank god a group of five girls came to save us. One of them used her tiara as a boomerang.”

20. This is not the first time American news sites have reported “no-go zones” in France.

in January 2015, an expert on Fox News claimed there were “no-go zones” in Paris that would only be accessible to Muslims. The US network later apologized to the French, and the mayor of Paris announced that she would press charges against Fox News.

21. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Geller for comment.

This post was translated from French.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Marie Kirschen est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France, et travaille depuis Paris.
Contact Marie Kirschen at marie.kirschen@buzzfeed.com.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
10 Ways To Solve The Housing Crisis Based On Actual Evidence

by Tom Chivers

Connect With UKNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing