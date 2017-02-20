An Anti-Islamic Commentator Said There Were No-Go Zones In Paris And Got Dragged For It

1. Pamela Geller is an American writer and anti-Islamic commentator.
2. On Feb. 16, Geller tweeted one of her articles, titled “Riots in Paris: No-go zones extend as violence spreads ACROSS FRANCE.”
3. In her article, Geller mentioned the urban violence that took place in support of an alleged rape victim during his arrest on Feb. 2 by the police in Seine-Saint-Denis. She also said news vans were set on fire during a demonstration on Feb. 11.
4. She highlighted a series of areas across France that she claimed had seen “mass riots,” and referred to French President François Hollande as “Prime Minister.”
5. Many French Twitter users tweeted at Geller, telling her there were no riots.
“Not Sincerely, for Mrs Pamela.”
6. Some sent her photographic evidence from Paris.
7. And the Marais neighborhood of Paris.
9. And from Nantes.
10. And this shocking image from Val d’Oise.
11. People laughed.
@PamelaGeller Seriously ? 😂😂😂 C'est vrai que le Marais ça craint ! #FakeNews— Michael Gregorio (@gregoriomichael)
“Seriously? It’s true that Marais is feared! #FakeNews”
13. Others asked Twitter to suspend Pamela Geller’s account.
14. And some people began talking nonsense. Just for fun.
FUYEZ LE MARAIS C'EST A FEU ET A SANG (Et Lille je ne vous raconte pas, on enjambe les cadavres) https://t.co/0GF2Y3FOwM— Mari de Mme Eolas ✏️ (@Maitre_Eolas)
“RUN AWAY MARAIS IS FIRE AND BLOOD (and Lille, I can not tell you, we are stepping over corpses.”
17. It just got really silly.
.@PamelaGeller I'm in Asnières' zone. Thank God a group of five girls just came and rescued us. One of them used he… https://t.co/YtVzRT1sWB— J. & Les Hologrammes (@Osloohara)
“I’m in the Asnières area. Thank god a group of five girls came to save us. One of them used her tiara as a boomerang.”
20. This is not the first time American news sites have reported “no-go zones” in France.
in January 2015, an expert on Fox News claimed there were “no-go zones” in Paris that would only be accessible to Muslims. The US network later apologized to the French, and the mayor of Paris announced that she would press charges against Fox News.
This post was translated from French.