    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    19 Travel Products From Amazon That Are Cheap But Oh-So-Useful

    Because they did say it's about the journey and not the destination, right...

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A digital luggage scale so you don't get to the airport, put your suitcase on the scale and somehow have to get rid of 12 pounds worth of stuff. This little scale is super convenient, accurate, and small enough to pack in your bag so you can use it on your way back, too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used this twice for our vacations. Really easy to use and accurate and it's digital. Our friends were so impressed they bought some too. You can change to kgs or lbs." —Maureen Flores

    Price: $10.99+ (available in six colors, two styles and a two-pack)

    2. An inflatable travel pillow that's a total game changer for an overnight flight. One reviewer even said it was the best sleep they've had on an airplane, and if you're a frequent flyer, you know that says a lot. It only takes six to eight breaths to inflate and comes with a pouch for easy carrying.

    Reviewer using travel pillow on a plane
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight and it was best sleep I had in an airplane. It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet it in it when it got too cold on the flight." —rubi

    Price: $20.95 (available in three colors)

    3. A universal power adapter because there's nothing worse than getting to your hotel room and realizing there's no way that plug is gonna fit in that outlet. Instead of having to scramble and overpay for one at the airport, get this $20 adapter that also has four USB ports and you're good to go.

    blue travel adapter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This adapter is very handy for the occasional travel — looks almost identical to other high-end brands. The similarity does not stop there — it also comes with a fuse. The fuse box can be conveniently opened with a male USB-C adapter (or a flathead, obviously) — the fuses it uses are the same as the other adapters that I have, so it is interchangeable. Don't forget that this is merely an adapter, not a transformer. Do not try to power a hairdryer with it using non-matching voltage!" —TechPerspective

    Price: $19.97 (available in three colors)

    4. A carry-on suitcase if your luggage could use a stylish upgrade. This suitcase comes in 18 cute colors, has spinner wheels that actually work, and the expansion feature means you can fit a ton inside.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this carry on and received it the next day! I love the rose gold color. It stands out and is so beautiful. The spinner wheels are great and it moves in all directions with no issues. The handle comes up high enough where you aren't slouching to pull it or push it. I love that it expands as well. The inside print is nice and also has a small zipper compartment to keep private items. I can't wait to use this as I travel a lot and needed a bigger TSA approved carry on size." —Nurse Melly

    Price: $75.52+ (available in 18 colors and also larger sizes and a set of two and three)

    5. A pair of joggers because who wants to sit in constricting jeans for hours on end? Reviewers rave about how soft and comfy they are, and how much more expensive they look and feel. One shopper even said these match the quality of Lululemon, meaning you're not going to be itching to change two hours into your long flight.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I only write reviews when something really blows me away...and wow. These joggers are SO soft and comfy especially for the price! If you told me these were lululemon I would believe you. I’m obsessed with these, I got two pairs! They are extremely stretchy material and the waistband stretches a lot but isn’t too big. For reference I’m 5’7” and 150lbs. I normally wear a medium and sometimes large depending on how I want things to fit. I got a large with these because I wanted them to be a bit baggier versus skin tight. If you want them a little looser size up. 12/10 recommend!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in tons of colors)

    6. A compact jewelry travel case to hold your favorite dainty necklaces and ear party collection. Pack your jewelry neatly and safely in this little travel case and you won't have to deal with that giant tangled mess of necklaces when all you're trying to do is get ready for dinner.

    Reviewer image of jewelry case filled with rings, necklaces and a watch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This would be the perfect stocking stuffer!! I love mine and it held everything I needed. The dividers come out and can be a larger section if needed." —Rachel S

    Price: $7.99 (available in three colors)

    7. A set of three super soft ear plugs for air travel that reviewers swear by and say they relieve that awful pain and pressure during a flight. You can even download an app that tracks real-time cabin pressure and alerts you to put these in!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have terrible ear pain and pressure problems when I fly. Without these, it will take me days to regain my hearing. Ever since I started using ear planes, I don’t have any problems with pain or pressure. I won’t fly without them!" —Leah Bowman

    Price: $18.95+ (available in a set of three, five and 10)

    8. A 12-pack of face masks to re-hydrate your gross-feeling, parched skin after a long flight. From refreshing peppermint to moisturizing avocado, these masks are easy to slip in your bag and will do the trick to soothe, brighten, and rejuvenate tired skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great value! Definitely a repurchase buy~. Plus you know when all the essence is FULLY absorbed because the layered sheet mask dries quickly allowing your face to be flooded with the serum which is quite different to the sticky gummy conventional ones eg rubbery ones I have used in the past." —song

    Price: $12.60 (also available in a 24-pack)

    9. A portable steamer with over 67,000 (!!!) 5-star reviews, because what's more frustrating than getting to the hotel, opening your suitcase and realizing every single piece of clothing looks like it's gone through a tornado. Whip this steamer out and you'll be dinner-ready in no time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this travel steamer for my wedding weekend. Usually I just rely on an iron in a hotel when I travel, but for this trip I was staying in a different country and in a private villa and wasn’t sure if they’d have an iron available. This steamer heats up extremely quickly. I’d say about a minute and a half if I had to guess! It’s powerful and it doesn’t spill or spit water on your clothes, which was my fear. It’s very high quality. Obviously keep it upright and don’t turn it downwards or you’re gonna spill the water yourself, haha. It gets out wrinkles but it doesn’t give your clothes a perfect wrinkle free look like pressing an iron would. You might have a couple of faded lines that remain but it’s not nearly as bad as the item would have looked without a steam. A significant improvement is made, no doubt! I love this and I would definitely recommend it." —Talia

    Price: $29.99

    10. A travel wallet to hold your passport, boarding pass, and cash all in one place. Don't stress out because you're holding up the entire line in customs just because you can't find your passport again, keep everything neat and organized in this beautiful wallet instead.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great wallet! Fits all cards/passport/money comfortably. You can use this alone, or as a wallet (which I personally do). It’s perfect for travel also." —Lisa Michelle

    Price: $12.99 (available in 34 colors)

    11. A pair of slip-on shoes because good shoes take you to good places, or something like that. These are cute, comfy, affordable, and easy to slip on and off during airport security, which is a major bonus. They come in a bunch of colors and are super similar to Vans, but for a fraction of the cost.

    reviewer wearing green slip-on shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all I received these promptly after ordering. Second, I feel they fit true to size, and third, they are fashionable with multiple outfits, as well as for traveling, you can wear for walking, so they fulfill two purposes!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and in seven colors)

    12. A molded sleep mask so you can get your eight hours of uninterrupted beauty sleep whether you're on a plane or riding in the passenger seat. It's lightweight and comfortable, and creates total darkness thanks to its contoured fit.

    Reviewer holding purple sleep mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This eye mask is perfect if you like to have total darkness when you sleep. It is so comfortable around my face and the mask even comes with adjustable straps so you don’t wake up with sleep lines. Included are cute ear plugs enclosed in their own case and a silk draw string bag to carry your things in. To add, I was also impressed with how aesthetically pleasing the packaging was. I totally recommend." —Bill Curtis

    Price: $21.99+ (available in seven colors)

    13. A mini first aid travel pouch that's beyond adorable and will fit all the essentials. The small but mighty pouch has a mesh compartment and pocket, and an interior that can hold adhesives, ointments, medicine and more.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The most handy little thing! I’m reorganizing my purse and I wanted to have a first aid kit that was cute and portable. When I looked at the reviews for this I was having a hard time seeing if it was going to be small enough to practically carry around in a purse... IT IS! I was able to fit almost an entire first aid kit in here minus the extra large gauze pad. I even for the cold press pack and tongue depressors! I love the double zipper to help get it closed when it’s bulged up. The inside zipper mesh pocket is super handy for quick access items like cough drops or medicine. I placed the bag inside the “on the go” kit so you could see the size reference. This was after I filled it with everything. Totally in love, super cute! And it has the little symbol on the front in case anyone might need to grab a first aid item from your bag! Totally recommend!!" —Courtney H.

    Price: $8.99+ (available in three colors)

    14. A handy packing list so you never forget to pack your socks or toothpaste again. This list literally includes everything you could ever need and more, and even has a local weather tab. Every organizer's dream.

    image of the packing list
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been using packing lists for travel, camping, etc. for 40 years. That saves me from remembering to take my phone on a trip, but forgetting the charger or taking my camera and forgetting batteries. I compared this list to my own and found its got all my essentials on it, plus a few more things to think about. A great convenience when I can finally travel again." —Alaskaguy

    Price: $7

    15. A six-piece packing cube set that makes packing so much easier and saves space, so you don't have to think twice about whether to pack those three extra outfits. You know you'll never wear them, but also what if you might?

    Reviewer image of blue packing cubes filled with packed items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used these cubes about three times now. Currently packed for upcoming trip in a week. Saves on space and ladies you can pack more clothes!!! Last trip to the Caribbean, I was able to get 13 outfits plus three bathing suits in one carry-on suitcase and still had room!!! I have always been skeptical about these until I tried it and it's the only way to pack. So far everything is still in one piece, have not had any issues with rips or broken zippers. Love them!!" —Aubrey M

    Price: $16.99+ (available in 14 colors)

    16. A roll-up blanket with a handle you can keep in the back of your car for impromptu picnics. It's is waterproof and has a foam layer for extra padding and comfort, and folds up into this compact shape so you don't need to deal with a bulky ole mess of a blanket.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We wanted a durable, attractive, and functional picnic blanket at a great price, and that's exactly what we got! It may be a large blanket but it conveniently folds into a package so small that you can easily just walk to a nearby park a few minutes from the home and relax with a lunchbox full of goodies. Nothing beats a relaxing excursion to the park to relax, and this has proven to be an essential ingredient of that awesome experience." —Justin B.

    Price: $26.99 (available in six sizes and 15 colors)

    17. A 20-pack of essential oil towelettes that are individually wrapped and perfect for traveling. They're super refreshing but don't dry out your skin, and the pack includes orange, lemon, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus-scented towelettes to make you the best smelling person on the plane.

    model holding pack of essential oil towlettes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are perfect hand wipes for traveling. I put them in my backpack and use them after using public transportation. I originally bought them for yoga to clean my Feet before yoga and my sweaty hands after yoga. They work perfect for a quick clean. The scents are all really good. They have a natural, fresh, clean scent that is not overpowering, but it is strong (in a good way). I feel clean after using these. I’ve bought three packs already and will continue to buy them when I run out." —Happy

    Price: $14.40 for a 20-pack

    18. A travel duffel bag so you can weekend in style. It has four interior pockets and a sleeve on the back that attaches to your suitcase, and it's a serious bargain for under $30. It's available in 50 (!!!) colors, some of which also include a matching toiletry bag for a coordinated look.

    Reviewer image of pink duffel bag on top of a pink carry on suitcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bag is perfect for vacation or anything else. I was looking for a bag that was durable and the perfect size for my birthday trip. It has lots of pockets for storage and one of the pockets are waterproof. So if you have important things to store like your passport this bag has you covered. I have a lot of stuff in it but I didn’t stuff it too much but I didn’t want the strap digging in my shoulder… I did add a few accessories to it that I also found on Amazon. Don’t hesitate buying this bag it is definitely worth the money💕" —by.lakisha

    Price: $21.49+ (available in 58 colors and with a shoe compartment and with a toiletry bag)

    19. A pair of car window shades to block out the sun's rays for kids, and adults for that matter. They have a dual layer that blocks out 97% of harmful UV rays but doesn't obstruct the driver's view, and they simply cling to the window, no annoying installation necessary.

    Reviewer image of shade on a car window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best window shades I've had to dim the sun's rays from my 16-month old. I've had the rectangular vinyl shade that bubbles; the pull down that hangs from the top of the window with the suction cup to hold it down in place at the bottom only for the suction cup to lose its effectiveness over time; and the rectangular shade that has 2 suction cups to hold it onto the window only for it to often fall on the floor. This shade clings to the window so easily and you can use more than one to overlap for extra coverage. They do not obstruct my view when driving (she's on the driver's side since my oldest child is on the passenger side). I use mine in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder. No more sun in my sweetie's eyes!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.