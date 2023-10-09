BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    Clever storage hacks, cleaners to revive old furniture, adorable fall fashion, and other Amazon finds shoppers swear by.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of 56 reusable bat stickers because the spookiest day of the year is just around the corner. If you're not into the gory side of the holiday, get these stick-on bats for a chic take on Halloween decor.

    Reviewer image of the bats stuck on the wall in an entryway above a bench
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to put up, I even tested taking them off and they did not take the paint off. Such a good find!!!" —Matthew Wade

    Price: $6.97

    2. A heated foot massager to keep your feet nice and toasty throughout the cold months. It helps relieve muscle and nerve pain and cleverly converts into a back and neck massager when you remove the top cover.

    Reviewer with their feet inside the massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product so much! One of the best purchases I’ve ever made! I have to wear heels to work, so by the end of the day my feet are hurting. This product has changed my overall mood and has helped my chronic feet pain so much! The best part about this product is the versatility, you can easily unzip the massager and use it as a back massager too! Love this product!" —Esther

    Price: $47.99+ (available in five colors)

    3. A pair of fleece-lined leggings with a loyal fan base and 20,000+ 5-star reviews. Shoppers say the high-waisted bottoms are super warm and comfortable, and comment on how good the quality is. Nice to meet you, new fall wardrobe staple.

    Reviewer wearing the brown leggings with a fleece top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am soo picky about my leggings and these are my absolute favorites!! Sooo glad I tried them. They are thick and definitely not see-through. They are extremely comfortable and don’t fall down at all. The pockets were an added bonus! I went back and bought two more pairs I loved them so much." —Kasey Askew

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, three styles and in 20 colors)

    4. An electric mug warmer so you never have to endure another cold sip of coffee because the meeting ran long again. Keep this little warmer on your desk and your beverage will stay pipin' hot through the 4,326 emails on the day's agenda.

    Reviewer image of the mug warmer on their desk with a white mug on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice design. Easy to operate. Keeps my coffee nice and hot. Wish I had ordered sooner for my desk." —KL83

    Price: $24.97+ (available in five colors)

    5. A wood polish kit to restore damaged furniture back to life. The plant-based cleaner is infused with essential oils and nourishes dry and damaged wood, sealing it with a protective coat for long-lasting shine.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have cherry cabinets and we have been in our house 15 years. They were water stained, grease smudged and covered in speckles of mess that accumulate over time. I cannot say enough about this product. It is easy to use, safe, and does an absolutely incredible job. My cabinets look new again. I can’t say enough about how good this works. Also has a pleasant almond smell." —Hallie J. Carl

    Price: $19.95 (also available in a two-pack)

    6. A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears if the old pair you've been using is so blunt, it's not ~cutting~ it anymore. These are strong and durable and fit for pretty much any household task, from trimming pie crust to snapping fresh herbs.

    Reviewer holding the gray kitchen scissors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these shears! I had the same pair from years ago and they lasted me a long time. I love them so much I go the same pair. Easy to use and cut things very easily." —Nancy M.

    Price: $7.99 (available in seven colors)

    7. A lightweight puffer jacket from the Amazon Essentials collection that's a serious steal for under $35 and super popular with over 13,000 5-star reviews. It comes in a bunch of cute colors, from a Barbie-inspired hot pink to more toned down neutrals.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had the best luck with Amazon Essentials clothing and this coat is no exception! It isn’t heavy at all (nor do they claim it to be). It’s perfect as a lightweight coat or to throw on over a sweater or hoodie for added insulation. Plus, it’s just really cute!" —April's Imagination Photography

    Price: $31.43+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 19 colors)

    8. A four-pack of oven rack guards so you can stop burning your arms every time you check on your baked creations. The silicone guards wrap around the front of each rack and can easily be trimmed down to size to fit your oven.

    Reviewer image of the red guard on an oven rack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sometimes its the littlest things that makes our life easier! These 'bumpers' keep your/my wrists from getting burned while checking or removing things from the oven. I wish I had them years ago. Definitely recommend. P.S. a very cool inexpensive gift." —robert hursh

    Price: $8.98+ (available in three colors)

    9. A pair of soap dispensers that look ultra-chic unlike the questionable bar of soap sitting by your sink. The set includes two glass dispensers, a bamboo tray, and a variety of waterproof labels that add a stylish finishing touch.

    Reviewer using the dispenser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you want to elevate your bathroom, this is how. These are so pretty, durable, and come with labels that can be changed- shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, hand soap, and lotion. The simple design goes with any aesthetic so I can change up the look easily." —Hailey

    Price: $29.97+ (available in eight styles)

    10. An over-the-door towel rack to maximize space in your teeny-tiny bathroom. If there's no spot for a towel bar, this clever organizer will save the day so you don't have to start your morning with a towel that's still soggy from the night before.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Exactly what was needed in my small bathroom. Fit perfectly over our door and stays put well." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.98+ (available in two finishes)

    11. And speaking of towels, a towel warmer for the ultimate luxury. What could be better than wrapping yourself in a cozy, warm towel on a brutally cold and dark morning?! Yeah, you're definitely gonna want to add this one to your cart.

    Reviewer image of the lidded towel warmer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best! Heats up quick and is super warm!!" —Jennifer M

    Price: $146+ (available in four colors)

    12. A turtleneck sweater dress that'll take you from the office to the pumpkin patch and beyond. Add a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual look, or zhuzh it up with boots and leather moto jacket to elevate the cozy dress.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent fit and perfect for dinner!! I felt beautiful and I received so many compliments. I was surprised by the quality. I can't wear it again." —Christina Orr

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)

    13. And since we're on the subject of fall fashion, a plaid mini skirt for the ultimate autumn-inspired wardrobe addition. Layer it with a cozy top and wool jacket, and throw on a beret while you're at it to complete the seasonal look.

    Reviewer wearing the plaid mini skirt with a black top and camel wool coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It fits well, is comfortable, and very cute!" —Avalon

    Price: $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 44 colors)

    14. A tortilla warmer that has an overall 4.7-star rating from 8,000+ reviewers so you know it's one of those things you never knew you needed, but absolutely do. Side note: it also works well to keep pancakes warm.

    Reviewer image of the brown lidded tortilla warmer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why have I never purchased this before??!! It warms up the tortillas perfectly and keeps them nice and warm. Used it for a taco party. Genius!" —RR

    Price: $21.94

    15. A 15-piece cookware set if you've hit the age where matching pots and pans are a necessity. This set comes highly recommended while being a total budget find and costing as much as one piece of cookware from a more expensive store.

    Reviewer image of the black pans on their stove
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pans are the best buy you will ever make! I have paid more for one pan until I found these. I am really happy to recommend these to any one who uses frying pans on a daily basis." —janc

    Price: $76.73 (also available in a three and eight-piece set)

    16. A set of two thermal curtain panels to dress up your home while blocking out light and keeping drafts out. If you're ~tired~ of street lights waking you up all night long, get these curtains for the best night's sleep you've had in a long time.

    Reviewer image of curtain panels on a sliding door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product. Keeps out draft. Lightweight fabric. Easy to hang. Room darkening. These are the third pair of curtains that I’ve purchased." —T. Bensouda

    Price: $13.58+ (available in 13 sizes and 26 colors)

    17. A rustic wood and metal coffee table that looks like a high-end store splurge, but it's totally not. The streamlined design makes it versatile enough for any aesthetic and customers say it looks great and is easy to assemble, which is always a plus.

    Reviewer image of the coffee table in their living room with vaulted ceiling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality, easy to assemble, and looks very high end. Steel legs and wooden top look great! Will buy another one for my next rental!" —KJAyers

    Price: $149.50

    18. A stainless steel cleaner kit to get those pesky fingerprints off your appliances. It includes a spray, microfiber cloth, and wipes to quickly clean surfaces and restore a like-new sparkle.

    Reviewer image of their stainless steel stove before and after using the cleaning wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fridge had bad water stains from ice maker. The product worked with very little effort. Have tried other products, spent a lot of money and they didn't work at all. I'm very pleased and have already recommended the product to others. I'm very happy." —Wally

    Price: $23.97

    19. A facial ice roller for the most refreshing way to start the day. Place it in the freezer, then use it to de-puff your face. A couple of seconds later and no one will know you just pulled an all-nighter.

    reviewer holding the purple ice roller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not only does this feel so nice and soothing on my skin, it creates a noticeable difference in the puffiness of my skin. Love this product, so easy to just keep it in the freezer until i’m ready to use." —Abby

    Price: $8.99+ (available in five colors)

    20. A leather conditioner so you can save yourself the money you'd spend on replacing old leather pieces and magically revive them instead. This treatment provides protection for up to six months and is a fan favorite with tens of thousands of rave reviews.

    Reviewer image of their leather couch with the right side treated with the conditioner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so scared my leather couch was garbage. It was so rough and dried out. I was searching for a new couch, and I figured I’d give a conditioner a shot because I trashed this sectional we JUST got. One application of this, and it’s brought back to life. It soaked in the conditioner overnight and looked like a brand new couch in the morning! I am SO amazed with this product! Highly recommend." —Alexa Freeborn

    Price: $19.99+ (available in three sizes)

    21. A rustproof sink caddy to organize the disaster area around the kitchen sink. Declutter countertops and keep essentials on hand thanks to this sleek caddy that has a built-in drip tray and is large enough for two soap dispensers, a brush, and sponges.

    Reviewer image of the caddy filled with soap dispensers, sponge and brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This does exactly what I was looking for — holds sink brushes and 'stuff' and looks nice while doing it! I love that there is a tray underneath that catches any water drips and it’s easily removable to be cleaned. Very pleased!" —amanda

    Price: $23.99 (available in two colors)

    22. A two-pack of pants hangers if your dresser drawers are jam-packed and can't possibly hold one. more. thing. These genius hangers hold five pairs each and can be used horizontally or vertically to make room in your closet.

    Reviewer image of pants hanging on the pants hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They really are the best I've ever tried. They are very sturdy, well-made hangers and the ease of removing pants and rehanging clothing is surprising. I gave a pair of them to my college-going granddaughter to help with the small closets there!" —Cathie K.

    Price: $21.99

    23. A cable organizer to declutter your desk if its surface is currently hiding under a jumbled mess of tangled cables.

    Reviewer image of multiple cables in the gray organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for my bedside table to plug in my phone, AirPods and iPad to charge. No tangling of cords and made everything look neat and orderly. Great little gadget — highly recommend!" —Claudine Heaven

    Price: $6.55 (available in four colors)

    24. A rechargeable book light so you can read late into the night without disturbing anyone else. Just clip this nifty gadget onto your book and adjust the angle and brightness as needed.

    Reviewer image of the book light attached to a book on a pink blanket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Battery life is amazing! I've gone through three books since buying this without having to charge it and honestly, it's so bright and I love that I can change the brightness to adjust to my preference. There are only three brightness level settings but either way I think that's good enough! One of the best purchases I've made this year." —Crystal Villagrana

    Price: $13.99+ (available in six versions)

    25. A hand mixer, bowl, and measuring tool set that every budding baker needs. It includes measuring cups and spoons so you get the ingredient proportions right, five stainless steel bowls to do the mixing, and a handheld five-speed mixer that'll save you from an arm workout.

    Reviewer image of the electric mixer, bowls and measuring tools
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My life has been so much easier since purchasing this set! The bowls are dishwasher-safe and the mixer works perfectly!" —Mykael Snider

    Price: $39.99

    26. A freestanding coat rack to maximize any teeny-tiny corner and turn it into valuable storage space. Use it for your ever-growing hat collection or to hold coats in the entryway so you don't have to apologize to guests for the floor coat storage every. darn. time.

    Reviewer image of the light wood coat rack with hats hanging on it in the corner of a room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, so pleasantly surprised by this one. I put together the entire thing before my pot of coffee was done brewing. Easy, stable, well worth the cost." —JohnaR

    Price: $26.99 (available in two finishes)

    27. A 36-pack of non-stick silicone baking cups that are reusable, so you can whip up a fresh batch of breakfast muffins anytime you want, instead of having to run to the store because you're out of paper liners yet again.

    Reviewer image of muffins baked in the silicone liners
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used these several times and everything comes out so easily without using any oils or sprays. Just this morning I used them for banana nut bread and blueberry banana nut muffins and there was no sticking, they came out easily and are super easy to clean." —KaJuZo

    Price: $12.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.