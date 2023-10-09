27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Popular products from this list
A stainless steel cleaner kit to get those pesky fingerprints off your appliances. It includes a spray, microfiber cloth, and wipes to quickly clean surfaces and restore a like-new sparkle.
A freestanding coat rack to maximize any teeny-tiny corner and turn it into valuable storage space. Use it for your ever-growing hat collection or to hold coats in the entryway so you don't have to apologize to guests for the floor coat storage every. darn. time.
A 36-pack of non-stick silicone baking cups that are reusable, so you can whip up a fresh batch of breakfast muffins anytime you want, instead of having to run to the store because you're out of paper liners yet again.
1. A set of 56 reusable bat stickers because the spookiest day of the year is just around the corner. If you're not into the gory side of the holiday, get these stick-on bats for a chic take on Halloween decor.
2. A heated foot massager to keep your feet nice and toasty throughout the cold months. It helps relieve muscle and nerve pain and cleverly converts into a back and neck massager when you remove the top cover.
3. A pair of fleece-lined leggings with a loyal fan base and 20,000+ 5-star reviews. Shoppers say the high-waisted bottoms are super warm and comfortable, and comment on how good the quality is. Nice to meet you, new fall wardrobe staple.
4. An electric mug warmer so you never have to endure another cold sip of coffee because the meeting ran long again. Keep this little warmer on your desk and your beverage will stay pipin' hot through the 4,326 emails on the day's agenda.
5. A wood polish kit to restore damaged furniture back to life. The plant-based cleaner is infused with essential oils and nourishes dry and damaged wood, sealing it with a protective coat for long-lasting shine.
6. A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears if the old pair you've been using is so blunt, it's not ~cutting~ it anymore. These are strong and durable and fit for pretty much any household task, from trimming pie crust to snapping fresh herbs.
7. A lightweight puffer jacket from the Amazon Essentials collection that's a serious steal for under $35 and super popular with over 13,000 5-star reviews. It comes in a bunch of cute colors, from a Barbie-inspired hot pink to more toned down neutrals.
8. A four-pack of oven rack guards so you can stop burning your arms every time you check on your baked creations. The silicone guards wrap around the front of each rack and can easily be trimmed down to size to fit your oven.
9. A pair of soap dispensers that look ultra-chic unlike the questionable bar of soap sitting by your sink. The set includes two glass dispensers, a bamboo tray, and a variety of waterproof labels that add a stylish finishing touch.
10. An over-the-door towel rack to maximize space in your teeny-tiny bathroom. If there's no spot for a towel bar, this clever organizer will save the day so you don't have to start your morning with a towel that's still soggy from the night before.
11. And speaking of towels, a towel warmer for the ultimate luxury. What could be better than wrapping yourself in a cozy, warm towel on a brutally cold and dark morning?! Yeah, you're definitely gonna want to add this one to your cart.
12. A turtleneck sweater dress that'll take you from the office to the pumpkin patch and beyond. Add a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual look, or zhuzh it up with boots and leather moto jacket to elevate the cozy dress.
13. And since we're on the subject of fall fashion, a plaid mini skirt for the ultimate autumn-inspired wardrobe addition. Layer it with a cozy top and wool jacket, and throw on a beret while you're at it to complete the seasonal look.
14. A tortilla warmer that has an overall 4.7-star rating from 8,000+ reviewers so you know it's one of those things you never knew you needed, but absolutely do. Side note: it also works well to keep pancakes warm.
15. A 15-piece cookware set if you've hit the age where matching pots and pans are a necessity. This set comes highly recommended while being a total budget find and costing as much as one piece of cookware from a more expensive store.
16. A set of two thermal curtain panels to dress up your home while blocking out light and keeping drafts out. If you're ~tired~ of street lights waking you up all night long, get these curtains for the best night's sleep you've had in a long time.
17. A rustic wood and metal coffee table that looks like a high-end store splurge, but it's totally not. The streamlined design makes it versatile enough for any aesthetic and customers say it looks great and is easy to assemble, which is always a plus.
19. A facial ice roller for the most refreshing way to start the day. Place it in the freezer, then use it to de-puff your face. A couple of seconds later and no one will know you just pulled an all-nighter.
20. A leather conditioner so you can save yourself the money you'd spend on replacing old leather pieces and magically revive them instead. This treatment provides protection for up to six months and is a fan favorite with tens of thousands of rave reviews.
21. A rustproof sink caddy to organize the disaster area around the kitchen sink. Declutter countertops and keep essentials on hand thanks to this sleek caddy that has a built-in drip tray and is large enough for two soap dispensers, a brush, and sponges.
22. A two-pack of pants hangers if your dresser drawers are jam-packed and can't possibly hold one. more. thing. These genius hangers hold five pairs each and can be used horizontally or vertically to make room in your closet.
23. A cable organizer to declutter your desk if its surface is currently hiding under a jumbled mess of tangled cables.
24. A rechargeable book light so you can read late into the night without disturbing anyone else. Just clip this nifty gadget onto your book and adjust the angle and brightness as needed.
25. A hand mixer, bowl, and measuring tool set that every budding baker needs. It includes measuring cups and spoons so you get the ingredient proportions right, five stainless steel bowls to do the mixing, and a handheld five-speed mixer that'll save you from an arm workout.
