27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A high-pressure shower head that's a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom, not to mention your morning routine. It comes with 32,000+ 5-star reviews and if you're sick and tired of the trickling stream of water taking for-freaking-ever to rinse out shampoo, this one's for you.
2. A pair of fuzzy slippers to stay cozy all season long. They're so cute and comfy, one reader actually said they need to get another pair to use as actual shoes to wear outside the house.
3. A two-pack of cleaning gloves so you don't ruin a perfectly good manicure on a bunch of hand-wash-only dishes. Unlike regular gloves, these cover your forearms and prevent water from getting inside (hello, pet peeve). And if that hasn't sold you, maybe the Barbie shade of pink will.
4. An eight-pack of glowing witch hats for an adorable way to deck the halls for the spookiest holiday of the year. Attach them to the ceiling with fishing line for a magical floating effect and choose from eight lighting modes to make Halloween '23 extra festive.
5. A shower curtain with storage pockets if your tiny bathtub is running out of space to accommodate your love of hair and body products. The curtain plays double-duty and keeps water in while providing nine sturdy pockets to hold all your essentials.
6. A space-saving pants hanger to maximize closet space without an expensive renovation. Each hanger holds five pairs and has a stylish wood and metal design that'll ~dress up~ your storage space.
7. A cozy sweater dress that you'll want to live in, and luckily it's easy to dress up or down, so that's a totally feasible plan. Add a belt and layer it under a little jacket for work, then pair it with a hat and over-the-knee boots for a night out. One dress, so many possibilities.
8. A pair of ankle boots because everyone needs a good pair of this fall staple in their closet. Shoppers rave about how nice these look and how comfortable they are. They're also under $50, if you can believe it.
9. And to go with the boots, a four-pack of no-show socks that have a silicone heel grip to hold them in place, because is there anything worse than a sock sliding down your foot while you are trying to go about your day?!
10. A four-pack of magnetic hooks to turn the side of your fridge into some much needed storage space. They have extra-strong industrial magnets to keep them in place without the need for any drilling or messy adhesive.
11. A six-pack of dryer balls that come with a citrus essential oil to make your laundry smell like an orange grove. They're also a great way to replace disposable dryer sheets and save money in the long run.
12. A quilted bomber jacket for the ultimate layering piece this fall. Wear it over jeans and a tee, with a fun graphic shirt and a skirt, or pair it with a comfy dress and sneakers. Get ready to see this baby in every photo you take over the next few months.
13. A ruffled maxi dress that one reviewer pointed out travels well, so if there are trips in your future, here's something to add to your packing list.
14. A plaid sherpa blanket because the coziest season of all is here and it wouldn't be complete without a ridiculously soft blanket to snuggle under while watching hours upon hours of Hallmark movies.
15. A rolling garden tool organizer if your garage floor is currently nonexistent because it's covered with every rake, mop, and shovel you own. Get this sturdy utility cart and you'll gain extra storage space and always know where your tools are.
16. A three-pack of mini deodorizers to finally get rid of that funky fridge odor the previous owners not-so-kindly left behind. Place these little deodorizers in the kitchen, closet, pantry, your car...pretty much anywhere that could use a refresh.
17. A Tempur-pedic neck pillow if you find yourself waking up with neck pain every morning. With more than 7,000 perfect ratings, the memory foam pillow provides extra support to relieve pressure whether you're a back or side sleeper.
18. A set of rose printed microfiber sheets that are as comfortable as they are beautiful. Channel the cottagecore aesthetic in your home and cozy up your bedroom with this ultra-soft set that includes a flat sheet, deep-pocket fitted sheet, and pillowcases.
19. A wood floor polish to make your hardwood floors look brand new again. Apply the solution, spread it around with a mop, then wait for 30 minutes before fighting the urge to grab some fuzzy socks to slide around in. Hey, it's just a way to buff them out, right?!
20. A fuzzy oversized sweater that's about to be a wardrobe staple. Jeans, leggings, skirts — meet your new mate.
21. A tie-waist mini dress you'll want to wear to every upcoming event and photo-op. Pumpkin patch? Yep. Your cousin's wedding? Absolutely.
22. A set of eight magnetic stainless steel measuring spoons if you can never find the 1/2 tsp measure and have had one too many kitchen disasters as a result. The strong magnets hold the spoons together so you never lose one, while saving you a ton of drawer space.
23. An indoor plant stand to display the fruits of your green thumb-ing. The stand provides lots of surface space at different heights so the plants are exposed to natural light, plus it's the perfect way to liven up an empty room corner.
24. An acrylic magnetic calendar if you're always forgetting your dog's vet appointments, not to mention people's birthdays. Stay on top of everything with this stylish calendar on the side of your fridge that won't let you forget.
25. A nine-pack of flickering flameless candles to fill your home with a cozy ambience without laying in bed hours later, wondering if you forgot to blow the candles out.
26. A plaid shacket for a chic way to welcome the season. Would it even be fall if your wardrobe didn't gain a new plaid addition?! Pretty much the PSL clothing equivalent.
27. A comfy crewneck dress to wear to the office, lunch with friends, and family dinner. This highly rated piece —as in, has 9,000+ 5-star reviews — will take you from breakfast to dinner without an outfit change.
