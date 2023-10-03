BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    Cute fall clothing, the best fuzzy slippers, glowing Halloween hats, and 24 other fall essentials.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A high-pressure shower head that's a cheap way to upgrade your bathroom, not to mention your morning routine. It comes with 32,000+ 5-star reviews and if you're sick and tired of the trickling stream of water taking for-freaking-ever to rinse out shampoo, this one's for you.

    Reviewer image of the shower head on the wall in their bathroom
    Promising review: "The pressure and stream of water is wonderful. The best shower head I've ever had!" —Kathy

    Price: $27.99+ (available in four finishes)

    2. A pair of fuzzy slippers to stay cozy all season long. They're so cute and comfy, one reader actually said they need to get another pair to use as actual shoes to wear outside the house.

    Reviewer wearing the fuzzy beige slippers and black leggings
    Promising review: "I’m a US 8.5 so I got a 9 and they fit perfectly! I love how soft and comfy they are. I was just planning to wear them around the house but now I feel like getting another pair because they’re so pretty! I’ll have one for the house and another one for going out!" —Kathy Roy

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 colors)

    3. A two-pack of cleaning gloves so you don't ruin a perfectly good manicure on a bunch of hand-wash-only dishes. Unlike regular gloves, these cover your forearms and prevent water from getting inside (hello, pet peeve). And if that hasn't sold you, maybe the Barbie shade of pink will.

    Reviewer wearing the pink cleaning glove near their sink
    Promising review: "These dish gloves fit well and are snug on the forearm, keeping them from rolling down while washing dishes." —Yoga6

    Price: $8.99

    4. An eight-pack of glowing witch hats for an adorable way to deck the halls for the spookiest holiday of the year. Attach them to the ceiling with fishing line for a magical floating effect and choose from eight lighting modes to make Halloween '23 extra festive.

    Reviewer image of the lit up colorful hats hanging from their porch roof
    Promising review: "I’ve had them for three years the colors didn’t fade. They hold up to weather and wind and make your house look very festive." —Brenda Chavez

    Price: $23.99

    5. A shower curtain with storage pockets if your tiny bathtub is running out of space to accommodate your love of hair and body products. The curtain plays double-duty and keeps water in while providing nine sturdy pockets to hold all your essentials.

    Reviewer image of the clear shower curtain hanging in their bathroom
    Promising review: "I have purchased two of these now, they are very sturdy and hold a lot, they beat having all of your shower products on the edge of your shower/bathtub. I haven’t had any issues with the pockets or the actual liner itself, highly recommend to declutter your shower/bathtub area." —Tiffany Perla

    Price: $19.13+ (available in two colors)

    6. A space-saving pants hanger to maximize closet space without an expensive renovation. Each hanger holds five pairs and has a stylish wood and metal design that'll ~dress up~ your storage space.

    Reviewer image of multiple pairs of dress pants hanging on the hangers
    Promising review: "Bought these to save space in a tiny closet. Love them. LOVE them. They’re sturdy, easy to put together, easy to use. And they’re really pretty. Planning to get more." —Corey Norman

    Price: $18.99 (available in four colors and in a two-pack)

    7. A cozy sweater dress that you'll want to live in, and luckily it's easy to dress up or down, so that's a totally feasible plan. Add a belt and layer it under a little jacket for work, then pair it with a hat and over-the-knee boots for a night out. One dress, so many possibilities.

    Reviewer wearing the green sweater dress with black boots
    Promising review: "This is by far one of the best items I’ve ordered. Absolutely great! Soft, great color, comes out the wash like new! VERY IMPORTANT TO HAND WASH IN COLD WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 20 colors)

    8. A pair of ankle boots because everyone needs a good pair of this fall staple in their closet. Shoppers rave about how nice these look and how comfortable they are. They're also under $50, if you can believe it.

    Reviewer wearing the brown suede ankle boots
    Promising review: "The cutest and most comfortable booties I’ve ever purchased. Can dress them up or wear them casual. I’m a size 7 in shoes, but I had to order a size 7 1/2, so go up a 1/2 size when ordering." —Melissa M. 

    Price: $40.80 (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors)

    9. And to go with the boots, a four-pack of no-show socks that have a silicone heel grip to hold them in place, because is there anything worse than a sock sliding down your foot while you are trying to go about your day?!

    Promising review: "These are the best no-show socks! I sized up (I’m normally a size 7, and I got the 8-11 size). They are a perfect fit and really comfy — they stay up all day no matter what kind of shoes I’m wearing!" —Lo

    Price: $11.89 (available in sizes 5–8 and 8–11 and in six combo packs)

    10. A four-pack of magnetic hooks to turn the side of your fridge into some much needed storage space. They have extra-strong industrial magnets to keep them in place without the need for any drilling or messy adhesive.

    Reviewer image of hooks on their fridge holding aprons and pot holders
    Promising review: "Great hooks with a very strong magnet that hold a lot of weight. Once attached to a metal surface, they’re pretty hard to move. Very well-made, excellent quality, and with four to a pack, they’re a great value." —OurSwingingLifestyle

    Price: $8.50 (available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    11. A six-pack of dryer balls that come with a citrus essential oil to make your laundry smell like an orange grove. They're also a great way to replace disposable dryer sheets and save money in the long run.

    Reviewer holding the dryer balls
    Promising review: "I avoid laundry products like detergents/dryer sheets that have fragrances and other harmful chemicals due to sensitive skin. Although my clothes were clean, they just didn’t smell like anything. Now they smell wonderful and I’m happy to use something reusable unlike dryer sheets!" —Ashlyn Simpson

    Price: $23.99 (available with four different essential oils)

    12. A quilted bomber jacket for the ultimate layering piece this fall. Wear it over jeans and a tee, with a fun graphic shirt and a skirt, or pair it with a comfy dress and sneakers. Get ready to see this baby in every photo you take over the next few months.

    Reviewer wearing the green bomber jacket with jeans and brown boots
    Promising review: "I purchased this jacket, material is very nice, doesn’t look cheap. Looks like I purchased this item from a branded clothing store. I will definitely purchase another color." —grace delos santos

    Price: $33.59 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors)

    13. A ruffled maxi dress that one reviewer pointed out travels well, so if there are trips in your future, here's something to add to your packing list.

    Promising review: "Wore this dress on my Napa/Sonoma trip. The dress traveled well with little wrinkles. Also, adjusted great to the changing temperatures during the day! Such an amazing dress at a great price!!!" —Elizabeth R Woods

    Price: $43.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors)

    14. A plaid sherpa blanket because the coziest season of all is here and it wouldn't be complete without a ridiculously soft blanket to snuggle under while watching hours upon hours of Hallmark movies.

    Reviewer image of the plaid blanket on their sofa, showing the soft sherpa side
    Promising review: "Amazing blanket. Excellent value. So comfortable, warm and soft." —Margaret Lee

    Price: $15.61+ (available in four colors)

    15. A rolling garden tool organizer if your garage floor is currently nonexistent because it's covered with every rake, mop, and shovel you own. Get this sturdy utility cart and you'll gain extra storage space and always know where your tools are.

    Reviewer image of their garden tools in the organizer
    Promising review: "This little handy organizer is greaaattt!!! I was able to fit all my yard tools that were scattered everywhere in my garage right into it. Excellent organizer to clear up space in the garage." —Teama Martinez

    Price: $35.95

    16. A three-pack of mini deodorizers to finally get rid of that funky fridge odor the previous owners not-so-kindly left behind. Place these little deodorizers in the kitchen, closet, pantry, your car...pretty much anywhere that could use a refresh.

    Reviewer image of the mini deodorizer on a shelf
    Promising review: "These deodorizer balls really work! I placed one at the bottom of my kitchen trash bin, one in my laundry hamper, and one inside my car. The odor was taken away in all three areas, especially the kitchen trash bin, which had a lingering odor, even after the trash was removed. I used to spray some disinfectant spray into the bottom of the trash bin to eliminate the odor. That worked, but only temporarily. After I added one of these deodorizer balls, the odor was completely gone and hasn't returned yet. So far, it's been over the two-month period stated on the package, and they still seem to be working. They also give off a mild, pleasant scent." —RS

    Price: $5.98 (also available in a six and a 10-pack)

    17. A Tempur-pedic neck pillow if you find yourself waking up with neck pain every morning. With more than 7,000 perfect ratings, the memory foam pillow provides extra support to relieve pressure whether you're a back or side sleeper.

    Reviewer image of the white pillow on their desk
    Promising review: "I have had one of these pillows on my bed at home for years. I now work in another state and have an apartment there. I couldn't figure out why I wasn't sleeping as well. I bought a second pillow for the new bed and bam, that was it. Sleeping better than a baby!" —Mike Pincus

    Price: $68+ (available in three sizes and a cooling version)

    18. A set of rose printed microfiber sheets that are as comfortable as they are beautiful. Channel the cottagecore aesthetic in your home and cozy up your bedroom with this ultra-soft set that includes a flat sheet, deep-pocket fitted sheet, and pillowcases.

    Reviewer image of the flower print sheets on a day bed with pillows and stuffed animals
    Promising review: "These are the prettiest sheets! I washed them in warm water and soap upon arrival, and they keep me warmer than my cotton sheets do, considering how cold my house gets at night. I 100% recommend this buy." —Ariahzi Lovely

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal King and in 13 designs)

    19. A wood floor polish to make your hardwood floors look brand new again. Apply the solution, spread it around with a mop, then wait for 30 minutes before fighting the urge to grab some fuzzy socks to slide around in. Hey, it's just a way to buff them out, right?!

    Promising review: "This stuff is really easy to put on and adds a shine to hardwood floors that makes them look new. My mother-in-law came over the morning after I did my floors with this, and she jumped onto the mat because she thought the floors were wet. Absolutely fabulous. We even used it on a piece of wooden furniture that had lost its luster." —Suzanne DeRosa

    Price: $18+ (available in three sizes and multi-packs)

    20. A fuzzy oversized sweater that's about to be a wardrobe staple. Jeans, leggings, skirts — meet your new mate.

    Reviewer wearing the white dress with jeans
    Promising review: "I wish I was lying when I said that I LIVE in this sweater...lmao. It’s so oversized and cute and the sweater itself is thick and super soft. I’ll take every color please and thanks." —Kennedie Dragos

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 28 colors)

    21. A tie-waist mini dress you'll want to wear to every upcoming event and photo-op. Pumpkin patch? Yep. Your cousin's wedding? Absolutely.

    Reviewer wearing the orange dress with sandals
    Promising review: "This is my first time doing a review but I just had to. If you’re thinking about buying this dress, let me tell you now girlllll just get it! It’s super comfortable and flowy. You could wear it to work, church, a special event, etc. Just ordered another one in a different color." —Adri

    Price: $38.98 (available in sizes XL–4XL Plus and in 12 colors)

    22. A set of eight magnetic stainless steel measuring spoons if you can never find the 1/2 tsp measure and have had one too many kitchen disasters as a result. The strong magnets hold the spoons together so you never lose one, while saving you a ton of drawer space.

    Reviewer image of the measuring spoons
    Promising review: "Love the way they are magnets and stay connected together. Easy to read measurements and love the different colors. Even came with a leveler." —Lisa Hill

    Price: $19.97 (available in two colors)

    23. An indoor plant stand to display the fruits of your green thumb-ing. The stand provides lots of surface space at different heights so the plants are exposed to natural light, plus it's the perfect way to liven up an empty room corner.

    Reviewer image of their plants on the stand in front of a sliding door
    Promising review: "I needed something between the windows next to my desk and this plant stand is perfect. It was very easy to put together and had clear instructions. Highly recommend!" —nrsmere

    Price: $24.99 (available in 14 designs)

    24. An acrylic magnetic calendar if you're always forgetting your dog's vet appointments, not to mention people's birthdays. Stay on top of everything with this stylish calendar on the side of your fridge that won't let you forget.

    Reviewer image of the clear acrylic calendar on their fridge
    Promising review: "This calendar has been so helpful! Since I am a busy mom on the go it was difficult keeping all of our day to day activities organized. This product has magnets that make it easy to set on the fridge for the whole family to view and keeps us all on the same page! It’s great." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.99 (also available as a memo board and a calendar and memo board combo)

    25. A nine-pack of flickering flameless candles to fill your home with a cozy ambience without laying in bed hours later, wondering if you forgot to blow the candles out.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these candles! The remote works brilliantly. They look and feel real. They’re perfect for my back patio. They look great in the day and in the evening." —Diana Hall

    Price: $23.99 (available in two colors)

    26. A plaid shacket for a chic way to welcome the season. Would it even be fall if your wardrobe didn't gain a new plaid addition?! Pretty much the PSL clothing equivalent.

    Reviewer wearing the plaid shacket
    Promising review: "I purchased this in two colors because I loved the first one so much. Perfect oversized fit. Material is a mid-weight woven flannel. Easily worn as a jacket in the spring or fall, or a shirt in colder temps." —Sara

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors)

    27. A comfy crewneck dress to wear to the office, lunch with friends, and family dinner. This highly rated piece —as in, has 9,000+ 5-star reviews — will take you from breakfast to dinner without an outfit change.

    Promising review: "I bought this for work and love it! The color is a perfect olive, the fit is perfect, and love the tie front, cute almost waffle-like material. The olive is lightweight but definitely not sheer." —Autumn Zevely

    Price: $31.20 (available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.