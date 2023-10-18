Reviewers Said These 28 Items Made A Huge Difference In *Their* Homes, So Now It's Your Turn

1. A roll of marble-print contact paper so you can give your countertops a quick, not to mention cheap, makeover in just one afternoon. Reviewers say the paper makes a huge difference and with more than 27,000 5-star reviews, you may wanna give this inexpensive design hack a try.
2. A pack of LED Edison bulbs, because not all bulbs were created equal. These don't just give off strong light, they give off a great vintage vibe that'll elevate any light fixture in your home.
3. A discreet cord cover so you're not distracted by that ugly dangling cord every time you try to get into a new show.
4. A bathtub tray that's about to take your bubble bath to a 5-star rating. The extendable caddy has room for all your relaxation essentials — a good read, a deliciously scented candle, and a well-deserved glass of red.
5. A super strong carpet shampoo that can tackle even the toughest of stains you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with. OK, being a little dramatic here, but this stuff really works.
6. A weekly shower cleaner you'll love because there's no exhausting scrubbing required. Just spray this stuff on and walk away from it. Now that's the kind of cleaning we can get on board with.
7. A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because did you know your dishwasher needs a good clean from time to time, too?! Yeah. Prevent calcium buildup and keep your dishes sparkling clean with the help of these reviewer-favorite tablets.
8. A six-pack of Keurig cleaning cups so you're not drinking your morning coffee with a shot of gross coffee machine buildup. It's also going to help your coffee maker last for longer and save you money in the long run, which is always a good thing.
9. A peel and stick tile backsplash that's as easy to "install" as its name suggests — literally just peel the backing off and stick the tile sheet on the wall and hello, new backsplash!
10. A Flush 'N Sparkle Toilet cleaning system with more than 4,000 perfect ratings from fellow shoppers who enjoy a clean toilet but not the chore of getting it to that state. These cartridges do all the hard work and last for up to three months, so they're a pretty great little investment.
11. A fur remover broom that every pet owner needs to add to their cart, stat. You'll probably be slightly shocked at just how much hair you'll sweep up *cue horrified face*, so consider yourself warned.
12. A velvet slipcover if the family's coming to visit but you don't have the time or money to get a new sofa to replace your slightly questionable current one. Throw this slipcover on and you're all set.
13. A silverware sorter that's got the reviews to prove how good it is — no seriously, it has more than 72,000 5-star ratings. If you're sick and tired of rummaging through your kitchen drawers, get organized once and for all with this cheap and effective little tool.
14. A jetted tub cleaner for anyone who can't shake the thought of the countless previous homeowners using the same tub as you. Don't let that keep you from soaking in the tub, get this powerful cleaner and it'll remove all the gunk and make it as good as new.
15. An under-cabinet drawer to finally tackle the disaster zone under your sink. It helps maximize space so you'll have room for all those cleaning supplies you stocked up on back in 2020.
16. A compact carpet cleaner that's super satisfying to use and works so well, it'll remove even the most stubborn of stains. It comes with a fresh scented formula that'll give your apartment a new home smell that's way more pleasant than the funky odors the previous tenant left behind.
17. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets to give your washer a good clean so that your clothes actually get washed properly instead of being covered with annoying reside every time you take them out. You're about to save yourself some major hassle and an expensive appliance replacement.
18. A pan and lid organizer that will make opening your kitchen cabinet oh so satisfying. Keep pans easily accessible and prevent scratching and damage thanks to this easy-to-install organizer that'll be your new favorite kitchen addition.
19. A food storage container set to keep your furry bff's food nice and fresh. And to keep them out of it thanks to the snap-lock latches.
20. A lid organizer that has tens of thousands of positive reviews. If Tupperware lids are the bane of your existence, this is about to change your life. Or at least your kitchen. Hey, it's the little things.
21. A set of refrigerator storage bins so you can actually see what you have and easily access it instead of rummaging through every shelf and drawer only to discover some scary expiration dates.
22. A two-tier expandable shelf to fit under your vanity so you can make use of all that wasted space. It has an opening to fit around the pipes and plenty of storage space for all your necessities.
23. A four-pack of S-shaped hangers for anyone who considers calling their closet a "closet" a joke. Maximize the tiny space by hanging multiple items on one of these hangers and you'll have enough reason to tell yourself you absolutely can fit a few more purchases in there.
24. A pet hair remover if your sofa looks like a sheepskin rug, except it's not and the hair belongs to your dog. Get this reusable remover and you won't believe how well it works and how easily you can dispose of all the collected hair.
25. A broom and mop organizer so you can stop tripping over your cleaning supplies every time you walk by them. Get them off the floor and neatly hung up thanks to this priceless (OK, $10) purchase.
26. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that'll give new life to even the most faded wood furniture. Revive hardwood floors, that old family heirloom and even doors using this magical polish that'll save you tons of money and time.
27. A rainfall showerhead so you can take a luxurious shower in your otherwise not so luxurious bathroom. This inexpensive upgrade will totally transform your everyday life, because what's better than starting your day with a rejuvenating five minutes under a monsoon-style showerhead.
28. And a dryer vent coil brush that won't just help your clothes dry faster, it can actually prevent a fire. Reviewers say it's easy to use and makes a huge difference, so go ahead and give yourself the gift of peace of mind (and faster dried jeans).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.