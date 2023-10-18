BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Reviewers Said These 28 Items Made A Huge Difference In *Their* Homes, So Now It's Your Turn

    You know when you see "I never write reviews, but..." it's going to be good.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A roll of marble-print contact paper so you can give your countertops a quick, not to mention cheap, makeover in just one afternoon. Reviewers say the paper makes a huge difference and with more than 27,000 5-star reviews, you may wanna give this inexpensive design hack a try.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. I changed my kitchen and bathrooms in my apartment and it makes such a huge difference. Tip: buy more packs than you think. I live in a townhouse and two rolls covered my kitchen. Two rolls covered my master bathroom. One roll covered my guest bathroom." —Adrian

    Price: $5.99+ (available in five sizes).

    2. A pack of LED Edison bulbs, because not all bulbs were created equal. These don't just give off strong light, they give off a great vintage vibe that'll elevate any light fixture in your home.

    Reviewer photo of three light bulbs in a chandelier above a dining room table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My lamp came with three Edison bulbs but I was not happy with their amber glow. I finally relented and found these 'daylight' bulbs and the description ain’t lying. Huge difference from the previous bulbs, in the way that I wanted. Literally looks the same as the light that comes in through the window. I also like that these don’t give off heat, as that was a minor concern with the old bulbs. They arrived a day sooner than expected, which is cool."—A. Fandl

    Price: $17.99+ (available in two colors and five or10-pack)

    3. A discreet cord cover so you're not distracted by that ugly dangling cord every time you try to get into a new show.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great space saving solution for outlets behind cabinets and furniture. I was able to move a very large China hutch ~3 inches closer to the wall. That may not seem like a lot, but it makes a huge difference where it’s located. I just bought two more." —D.Gainey

    Price: $23.95+ (available in 12 styles)

    4. A bathtub tray that's about to take your bubble bath to a 5-star rating. The extendable caddy has room for all your relaxation essentials — a good read, a deliciously scented candle, and a well-deserved glass of red.

    Reviewer photo of the bamboo bathtub tray over a white bathtub with a book and wine on top
    amazon.com

    Psst! The sides extend! This means it can definitely fit your bathtub!

    Promising review: "This may be one of the best self-indulgent purchases I have ever made. I use it almost every day. it dries off beautifully, and while I'm sure in time all the steam will affect it, it still looks great. It's very sturdy, and I am quite happy having my little iPad in position so I can read. An excellent luxury purchase. Also, the fact that it's extendable makes a huge difference. I can use it on my super wide jacuzzi tub without a problem." —Ruthanne Reid

    Price: $48.97 (available in 11 colors).

    5. A super strong carpet shampoo that can tackle even the toughest of stains you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with. OK, being a little dramatic here, but this stuff really works.

    vacuum cleans a light stripe into dark, dirty tan carpet
    amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that offers products with bio-degradable and nontoxic ingredients. 

    Promising review: "This was recommended by my mother-in-law. I previously used Bissell cleaning products for our Bissell pet carpet cleaner and thought they worked well...until I tried this! It made a HUGE difference on our area rug. We could actually see a line separating the clean and dirty portions of the rug. It cleans amazingly and has a fresh scent. I bought the smaller bottle to try and since it worked so well, I just ordered the gallon size. You can see how much brighter the rug is after just a few passes. The sad thing is, we didn’t even realize how dirty the rug was. Now it looks brand-new! Highly recommend, the results are amazing!" —A. Customer

    Price: $19.50 (available in two quantities)

    6. A weekly shower cleaner you'll love because there's no exhausting scrubbing required. Just spray this stuff on and walk away from it. Now that's the kind of cleaning we can get on board with.

    reviewer image of shower tiles before and after using cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Getting our house ready to list for sale and was contemplating replacing the glass shower doors in the master bathroom. Thought I would try to clean them first and stumbled upon WET & FORGET. Trust me, they were pretty neglected. After the first use, I noticed a huge difference and all I did was spray the walls and doors and rinsed the next day before showering. The next day I did use Lime Away with a Magic Eraser — no super scrubbing, just normal. Rinsed. The next Sunday (use this product once a week) I sprayed after showering again. Rinsed before showering the next day. THE DOORS LOOK NEW! I thought they were etched beyond repair — and I am SO pleased with the results!!! I definitely recommend WET & FORGET! It lives up to it's name. Plus, it costs a LOT LESS than new doors!!! I will continue to use this weekly in this house and will use it in our new home too!!" —Gail Mc

    Price: $20.98+ (available in two sizes and also a two-pack)

    7. A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because did you know your dishwasher needs a good clean from time to time, too?! Yeah. Prevent calcium buildup and keep your dishes sparkling clean with the help of these reviewer-favorite tablets.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works really well. I work in appliance repair and highly recommend it. If you are having a lot of residue in your dishwasher, the most important thing is to make sure your water is hot enough! At least 120 Fahrenheit. Use two tablets for heavy buildup, no detergent, and empty, and this should make a huge difference. If you use hot water and use this or Glisten regularly, your dishwasher will perform better and last longer. Great for removing soap and hard water residue." —No One

    Price: $8.99 for 6 tablets

    8. A six-pack of Keurig cleaning cups so you're not drinking your morning coffee with a shot of gross coffee machine buildup. It's also going to help your coffee maker last for longer and save you money in the long run, which is always a good thing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "5 stars!! These were really quick and clean... and easy!! So happy to have found these, my machine needed it bad. I use my Keurig everyday and recently noticed how dirty the needle was getting and the coffee was starting to taste “off." Will definitely start a routine cleaning with these cups! Made a huge difference." —Reggie Gonzalez

    Price: $9.95 for six tablets (also available in a 12- and 18-pack)

    9. A peel and stick tile backsplash that's as easy to "install" as its name suggests — literally just peel the backing off and stick the tile sheet on the wall and hello, new backsplash!

    Reviewer photo of the white subway tiles as a backsplash in a kitchen
    amazon.com

    Each tile is 12" X 12". 

    Promising review: "I put this up in my laundry room. It was easy to work with and install. Made a huge difference for very little money. We are very pleased and would recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99+ for 10 sheets (available in 15 colors and also in a single sheet and a five-pack)

    10. A Flush 'N Sparkle Toilet cleaning system with more than 4,000 perfect ratings from fellow shoppers who enjoy a clean toilet but not the chore of getting it to that state. These cartridges do all the hard work and last for up to three months, so they're a pretty great little investment.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these, one for each bathroom. One has an old large volume water flush, the other low volume 1.6. The low volume has always had odor and cleanliness problems and needed to be cleaned frequently. The Fluidmaster was easy to install and has made a huge difference. I'm very satisified. Slight bleach smell after first installing, but it subsides... besides, I'll take the bleach clean smell over the stall urine smell any day." —Patrick H

    Price: $10

    11. A fur remover broom that every pet owner needs to add to their cart, stat. You'll probably be slightly shocked at just how much hair you'll sweep up *cue horrified face*, so consider yourself warned.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I never take the time to write reviews but this product deserves it, I seriously cannot say enough about how well it works. I am beyond impressed! I bought this with the impression that it would be like any other pet hair product that says it does way more than it actually does. Especially for the price, my expectations were low. I vacuum and sweep my floors every other day. But the rug alone has so much fur deep in the fibers. I can tell a huge difference in the color of the rug after using the FURemover. I highly recommended this product to anyone who is uncertain this will work for you. It even works on the vinyl floors and extends to about 5 ft in length so it doesn’t hurt your back. It picks up fur with minimal effort. You can push it forward or even pull in back in a sweeping motion. Don’t hesitate buy it now!" —Lisa Clinton

    Price: $12.98

    Read more in our in-depth FURemover broom review to learn why it's perfect for carpet owners!

    12. A velvet slipcover if the family's coming to visit but you don't have the time or money to get a new sofa to replace your slightly questionable current one. Throw this slipcover on and you're all set.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photos of their couch before and after adding the slipcovers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I'd grabbed a couple of 'before' photos to put on here so you could see what a huge difference this made, but it's given our old, worn-out sofa and loveseat a whole new lease on life. We were just going to replace them, now we may hold onto them a few more years. The fabric is absolutely beautiful, soft, and stretchy enough it fit both the sofa and loveseat well. I may do as another person suggested and get bedsheet grips to use on the cushions to make sure they don't ride up or come off, but so far, they haven't despite my husband, my cats and I all lounging on them. As you can see from my photos I chose not to wash the material to get the "wrinkles" out as I actually really like the 'crushed velvet' look it gave. Looks much nicer in person than these photos show. The material is fairly thick, especially compared to other sofa covers we've tried, so hopefully it will last, and if you have a brightly colored original sofa it shouldn't show through. Ours was a bright blue and nothing is showing through. But most importantly, it's SO soft! It's super snuggly and cuddly to sit on, and makes you want to just stretch out and take a nap! I definitely recommend this product." —Escape Films Jen

    Price: $42.49+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors)

    13. A silverware sorter that's got the reviews to prove how good it is — no seriously, it has more than 72,000 5-star ratings. If you're sick and tired of rummaging through your kitchen drawers, get organized once and for all with this cheap and effective little tool.

    Reviewer photo showing their silverware in organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an apartment and storage is limited. This has made a huge difference! It is easy to use and looks sleek. Great product!" —R. Coffman

    Price: $9.99

    14. A jetted tub cleaner for anyone who can't shake the thought of the countless previous homeowners using the same tub as you. Don't let that keep you from soaking in the tub, get this powerful cleaner and it'll remove all the gunk and make it as good as new.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The jetted tub in our new house hadn't been cleaned in ages. I tried several products before this one but after using Oh Yuk I can see a huge difference! The bubbles on top of the water are no longer brown." —BrendaV

    Price: $17.84

    15. An under-cabinet drawer to finally tackle the disaster zone under your sink. It helps maximize space so you'll have room for all those cleaning supplies you stocked up on back in 2020.

    Reviewer image of under the sink organization system
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sturdy, so easy to set up, and has made a huge difference organizing everything under the kitchen sink! I’m able to keep all my pet items in the drawer, and bottles on the shelf on top. No more bottles piled on top of each other!" —Alison L. Carter

    Price: $25.97 (available in two finishes)

    16. A compact carpet cleaner that's super satisfying to use and works so well, it'll remove even the most stubborn of stains. It comes with a fresh scented formula that'll give your apartment a new home smell that's way more pleasant than the funky odors the previous tenant left behind.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is amazing and get up stains very well. It made a huge difference in my carpet and also my seats in the car." —jfrock

    Price: $109.59

    17. A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets to give your washer a good clean so that your clothes actually get washed properly instead of being covered with annoying reside every time you take them out. You're about to save yourself some major hassle and an expensive appliance replacement.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made a HUGE difference. My laundry again smells fresh and the clothes are cleaner. Both my husband and I noticed a sour odor to our wash on more than once occasion, even when I was sure to immediately upon finish of the wash cycle, to transfer the clothes to the dryer, so they wouldn't sit in a damp washer for long. Definitely worth purchasing and especially following the directions to send these tablets through the cycle three times if you have not tended to your washer previously. After that, once every 2–3 months works for me." —KEaton

    Price: $11.95 for six tablets (also available in packs of three and five)

    18. A pan and lid organizer that will make opening your kitchen cabinet oh so satisfying. Keep pans easily accessible and prevent scratching and damage thanks to this easy-to-install organizer that'll be your new favorite kitchen addition.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Can't believe how organized and tidy my kitchen has become with the addition of this pan and skillet rack! Such a simple solution that made a huge difference in my cabinet space." —Arlene

    Price: $14.87 (available in three finishes)

    19. A food storage container set to keep your furry bff's food nice and fresh. And to keep them out of it thanks to the snap-lock latches.

    the dog food storage set
    Amazon

    It comes with two storage containers with lids (one 33-quart and one 12-quart) and a scoop. 

    Promising review: "These are great! I didn’t realize that they had a hinge on the back, I thought they had clips on both sides and lifted off. I’m so glad they have the hinge! These have made a huge difference in making the dog food accessible and organized. There is a groove on the top of the lid for the top container to fit into that helps the containers stay in place without sliding around and falling off. The wheels are also optional and I opted not to put them on because my kids would just roll the food around all the time but without the wheels they still work great. I am very happy with this purchase and would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to organize their dog food or other items!" —SJSC

    Price: $29.99+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors)

    20. A lid organizer that has tens of thousands of positive reviews. If Tupperware lids are the bane of your existence, this is about to change your life. Or at least your kitchen. Hey, it's the little things.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am pleasantly surprised about the quality of this. I was afraid it was going to be very flimsy. It isn't. It made a huge difference in my plastic container drawer. Keeps everything nice and neat!" —beverly andin

    Price: $17.80

    21. A set of refrigerator storage bins so you can actually see what you have and easily access it instead of rummaging through every shelf and drawer only to discover some scary expiration dates.

    Reviewer image of the bins in their refrigerator
    amazon.com

    This six-piece set includes two wide and two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "Great way to organize the fridge! When my parents come over, I always try to get them to look in my fridge for something so I can show off how pretty it looks. Made a huge difference for me. I use the larger bins to store groups of things I usually use together for a particular type of meal. For example, one large bin contains all my refrigerated sand which-making ingredients (bread, deli meat, cheese, condiments, hummus, peprocinis, etc.) so that I can just pull the whole bin out of the fridge, make my sand which, load everything back in the bin, put the whole thing back in the fridge. Very efficient." —L.J.

    Price: $33.99+ (available in three sizes)

    22. A two-tier expandable shelf to fit under your vanity so you can make use of all that wasted space. It has an opening to fit around the pipes and plenty of storage space for all your necessities.

    Reviewer before and after photo with the shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think my before and after pictures pretty much speak for themselves....these shelves made such a HUGE difference. My bathroom cabinet has pretty much never been so organized!" —Stefanie Lynnnn

    Price: $22.87+ (available in three finishes)

    23. A four-pack of S-shaped hangers for anyone who considers calling their closet a "closet" a joke. Maximize the tiny space by hanging multiple items on one of these hangers and you'll have enough reason to tell yourself you absolutely can fit a few more purchases in there.

    Reviewer photo of the hangers
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with four hangers and 10 clips.

    Promising review: "They are perfect! I loved this product. Having a small room and closet I had to improvise and this definitely made a huge difference." —Alice romero

    Price: $15.29+ (available in two colors)

    24. A pet hair remover if your sofa looks like a sheepskin rug, except it's not and the hair belongs to your dog. Get this reusable remover and you won't believe how well it works and how easily you can dispose of all the collected hair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The 10,000 positive reviews for this product do NOT lie!! I own a long haired German Sheppard and my house has never been the same: his hair is in my car, my bed, my clothes, countertops — it’s crazy. Sticky roll tools barely make a difference, but 5 seconds of the ChomChom make a huge difference. It’s worth the price because it doesn’t need a refill and continuously works well." —Lauren A

    Price: $19.99

    25. A broom and mop organizer so you can stop tripping over your cleaning supplies every time you walk by them. Get them off the floor and neatly hung up thanks to this priceless (OK, $10) purchase.

    Reviewer photo of the organizer in a laundry room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cleaning closet is clean! I did not have any clue what a relief it would be to not have to deal with a tangle of supplies right before getting into cleaning. I only have three items handles to hold in there but it still makes a huge difference. I highly suggest this, everyone needs one." —Alicia Skinner

    Price: $14.97+ (available in one and two packs, four colors, and with a small broom holder)

    26. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that'll give new life to even the most faded wood furniture. Revive hardwood floors, that old family heirloom and even doors using this magical polish that'll save you tons of money and time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. You can use it on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "I was extremely impressed with this product! My first try was on my front door. The pictures speak for themselves. Wow! Then I used it on every wood surface. Huge Difference! I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $8.50

    27. A rainfall showerhead so you can take a luxurious shower in your otherwise not so luxurious bathroom. This inexpensive upgrade will totally transform your everyday life, because what's better than starting your day with a rejuvenating five minutes under a monsoon-style showerhead.

    Reviewer photo of the square shower head installed in their bathroom
    amazon.com

    This fancy baddie has an extendable, adjustable arm!

    Promising review: "Amazing showerhead! Took like less than 10 minutes to put it together. I never knew a shower head like this could make such a difference when showering! The most amazing shower you can take all because of this showerhead! Like WOW!! super extremely happy!" —Veronica

    Price: $38.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors). 

    28. And a dryer vent coil brush that won't just help your clothes dry faster, it can actually prevent a fire. Reviewers say it's easy to use and makes a huge difference, so go ahead and give yourself the gift of peace of mind (and faster dried jeans).

    Coil brush covered in lint with a before and after of the inside of a dryer with lint built up and then removed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a nut when it comes to cleaning the lint out of the dryer and this brush has made a big difference. It reaches further than what I had been using and gets the stuff out." —Avis Pitkow

    Price: $9.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.