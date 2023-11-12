25 Kitchen Products That Reviewers Love And Say They Wish They Bought Sooner

1. A snap-on strainer to make draining hot water so much easier, not to mention safer. If you're constantly burning yourself while making a weekly pasta Bolognese, get yourself one of these snap-on strainers.
2. A five-pack of reusable storage bags to eliminate food waste and reduce single-use plastic. Help the environment and save money by packing a healthy snack instead of buying a stale overpriced cookie.
3. A pair of herb scissors that'll make you feel like such a pro when you're garnishing a dish with some fresh parsley. But really, you'll be so glad you're not wasting precious time chopping rosemary and thyme anymore once you get these handy scissors.
4. A vegetable chopper with over 67,000 5-star reviews you'll seriously wish you would have bought sooner because you'll never shed a tear while "chopping" onions again. This nifty little gadget does all the work for you; meal prep just got so much easier.
5. A set of two silicone baking mats so you don't have to scrub any dirty cookie sheets. These mats provide even heat distribution for perfect bakes, they're non-stick, and don't require any additional grease.
6. An electric thermometer that'll give you peace of mind every time you serve your guests chicken because you'll no longer have to worry about poisoning everyone with salmonella. The thermometer also has a magnetic back you can attach to your fridge so it's always on hand.
7. A roll-up drying rack if your kitchen is teeny-tiny and saying you have countertop space is being generous. You'll wish you bought this the second you moved in because it saves a ton of space and is easy to store, unlike those bulky old-school dish racks.
8. A Dash rapid egg cooker that has over 92,000 5-star reviews and is pretty much the only way you'll ever cook eggs again. If you don't own any Dash appliances yet, start with this one; it's a total game-changer.
9. A programmable slow cooker so you can whip up soups, stews, and chilis to your heart's content with almost no effort. It has a locking lid to prevent spills, and you can program it to start cooking in the morning so there's a delicious home-cooked meal at the end of the day. Like all the other reviewers, you'll be wondering why it took you so long to get one.
10. A three-piece Pyrex measuring cup set so you can make sure you're adding the right amount of oil to your cake batter (PLEASE RESIST THE URGE TO EYEBALL IT). It has over 51,000 5-star reviews, plus Pyrex has been around for, like, ever, and if it was good enough for your grandma's world-famous chocolate cake, it's good enough for your box mix.
11. A magnetic spice rack that you can stick to the wall or the side of your fridge if you don't have a single inch of countertop space left. This little shelf is sleek enough to look stylish and discreet no matter where you place it, and you'll be so glad you got it as soon as you see your countertops all neat and decluttered again.
12. A 100-pack of piping bags if you've been watching too many competitions on the Food Network and feel the urge to bake a three-tiered cake featuring an ice sculpture. Or something along those lines. People say these piping bags are super strong and durable, and even refer to them as the "best" ever.
13. A cutlery organizer to finally deal with that scary kitchen drawer. As soon as you do, you'll wonder why it took you so long to buy this organizer — it's inexpensive and has a simple, sleek design, but makes a world of difference.
14. A heat-resistant masher you can use to quickly separate ground meat when you're really getting hangry and dinner is taking too long. It's one of those tools you probably wonder if you really need, and the answer is yes. As soon as you buy it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
15. A nonstick hammered copper frying pan you can use to make an omelet or sear a steak without needing to scrub any burnt-on messes afterward. It's very affordable at under $50, and one reviewer said it's actually better than the fancy (read: really expensive) Williams-Sonoma pans.
16. A mortar and pestle set to make homemade guac, pesto, and spice mixes — basically, any food you need to smash. You'll wish you had bought one decades ago as soon as you see how well it works. It'll also make you feel like a total pro when you're crushing up herbs to make homemade flavored oils and butters.
17. A two-pack of kitchen sink strainers you'll be so happy you finally bought because you won't have to deal with a creepy clogged drain again. They'll keep your sink nice and clean, and since they're made from stainless steel, you can just pop them in the dishwasher to keep them clean and shiny.
18. A Dash mini electric griddle that you can use to cook pancakes, eggs, bacon...and pretty much anything else that'll fit on this tiny little appliance, which has more than 37,000 5-star reviews. You'll wish you would have had this thing when you were back in college because it would seriously have come in handy during late-night exam cramming.
19. A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle so you can have both a chic matte kitchen accessory and a faster way to make your favorite caffeinated beverage. This electronic kettle has multiple tea and coffee settings, and you'll wonder how you ever lived with that old-school whistling kettle.
20. An under-cabinet jar opener so you never have to struggle with a jar of pickles again. It conveniently sits under a kitchen cabinet so it doesn't take up any room in your already jam-packed drawers, either. Seriously, why don't you already own this thing again?!
21. A vegetable brush to clean veggies quickly and easily without having to peel them. If you've never owned a veggie brush before, get this one, and you won't even mind that recipe that calls for three pounds of potatoes anymore.
22. A set of stainless-steel measuring spoons because holiday baking season will be here before you know it, and you do NOT want to eyeball all the ingredients in your mom's famous sugar cookie recipe. We repeat, do not eyeball how much baking soda goes in; use these handy measuring spoons instead, and you'll be so happy you avoided a serious baking disaster.
23. A 10-inch microwave tortilla warmer that also works for pancakes and has an overall 4.7-star rating from over 8,700 shoppers. Just pop the tortillas in, put the lid on, stick the whole thing in the microwave, and boom — warm and toasty tortillas you've been craving all day long.
24. A dual breakfast sandwich maker that'll save you time and money, and every bite will make you wonder why it took you so long to get this amazing appliance.
25. A knife sharpener because instead of splurging on a new knife set every year because yours is getting dull, just get a knife sharpener, and you're all set. It's cheap, easy to use, and restores blades to like-new condition in seconds.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.