Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Kitchen Products That Reviewers Love And Say They Wish They Bought Sooner

    You can remove that food delivery app from your phone now.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A snap-on strainer to make draining hot water so much easier, not to mention safer. If you're constantly burning yourself while making a weekly pasta Bolognese, get yourself one of these snap-on strainers.

    Reviewer image of red strainer on pot with spaghetti
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought this sooner! It stays secure when pouring water out of the pot, and I no longer have to wash a separate colander." —getfuzzy77

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).

    2. A five-pack of reusable storage bags to eliminate food waste and reduce single-use plastic. Help the environment and save money by packing a healthy snack instead of buying a stale overpriced cookie.

    Reviewer holding reusable bag with citrus in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's perfect for keeping all my frozen veggies organized and fresh. I wish I would've bought these sooner! I will be buying more for when I restock all my freezer fruit. They are super easy to clean and store, too. It's nice to have a reusable product to help reduce waste in my house." —Megan Sherry

    Get it from Amazon for $12.14+ (available in four sizes and various multi-packs).

    3. A pair of herb scissors that'll make you feel like such a pro when you're garnishing a dish with some fresh parsley. But really, you'll be so glad you're not wasting precious time chopping rosemary and thyme anymore once you get these handy scissors.

    Reviewer image of kale being cut with scissors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This surpassed my expectations. I grow herbs in the summer and use them at least daily. Having these specialized scissors speeds up the process immensely, and the cut herbs are prettier! I am planning to get a pair for each of my kids and their spouses. I had considered these an indulgence but now wish I had gotten them much earlier." —Gardening nurse

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors). 

    4. A vegetable chopper with over 67,000 5-star reviews you'll seriously wish you would have bought sooner because you'll never shed a tear while "chopping" onions again. This nifty little gadget does all the work for you; meal prep just got so much easier.

    Reviewer image of chopped onions next to chopping tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this kitchen tool. Easy to use. Makes chopping veggies a fast, easy task. Wish I had bought one sooner." —todd

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and four sizes). 

    5. A set of two silicone baking mats so you don't have to scrub any dirty cookie sheets. These mats provide even heat distribution for perfect bakes, they're non-stick, and don't require any additional grease.

    Reviewer image of baked cookies on baking sheet lined with silicone baking mat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these silicone baking mats and wish I had bought some years ago! I use them for everything I bake. They are easy to clean and fit the pans perfectly. I will be buying more sizes. You can’t go wrong with these." —Julie P

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.60 (available in two styles and packs of two, three and four). 

    6. An electric thermometer that'll give you peace of mind every time you serve your guests chicken because you'll no longer have to worry about poisoning everyone with salmonella. The thermometer also has a magnetic back you can attach to your fridge so it's always on hand.

    Reviewer image of thermometer being used with hot liquid in a cooking pot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how easy this thing is to use! I had a thermometer, but this digital one gives you the results immediately. No trying to hold the thing in place for a long time while waiting for the temp to show. I wish I had bought one sooner." —Linda

    Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in three colors).

    7. A roll-up drying rack if your kitchen is teeny-tiny and saying you have countertop space is being generous. You'll wish you bought this the second you moved in because it saves a ton of space and is easy to store, unlike those bulky old-school dish racks.

    Reviewer image of two drying racks on a double sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. I wish I would’ve bought one sooner. I can wash my fresh fruit, and it dries perfectly. Makes everything easier for drying anything from dishes to fruit and vegetables! Highly recommend." —Linda

     Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors and six sizes).

    8. A Dash rapid egg cooker that has over 92,000 5-star reviews and is pretty much the only way you'll ever cook eggs again. If you don't own any Dash appliances yet, start with this one; it's a total game-changer.

    Reviewer image of eggs in blue egg cooker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Wish I had bought sooner. Use it almost daily. You will not regret this purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in eight colors and with other appliances).

    9. A programmable slow cooker so you can whip up soups, stews, and chilis to your heart's content with almost no effort. It has a locking lid to prevent spills, and you can program it to start cooking in the morning so there's a delicious home-cooked meal at the end of the day. Like all the other reviewers, you'll be wondering why it took you so long to get one.

    Reviewer image of crock pot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With a family of six, my wife and I knew we needed help feeding our growing household. We wanted an efficient way of not only preparing a dinner but also having enough for leftovers for at least another day. This 6-quart crockpot has exceeded our expectations! So far, we have made chicken pizza pasta, pulled pork, pot roast, and double corn chowder. My only wish is that we bought this sooner. The ratings for this don't lie! Buy with confidence." —Gabriel Young

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

    10. A three-piece Pyrex measuring cup set so you can make sure you're adding the right amount of oil to your cake batter (PLEASE RESIST THE URGE TO EYEBALL IT). It has over 51,000 5-star reviews, plus Pyrex has been around for, like, ever, and if it was good enough for your grandma's world-famous chocolate cake, it's good enough for your box mix.

    Reviewer image of three measuring cups
    amazon.com

    The set comes with 1-cup, 2-cup, and 4-cup measuring cups.

    Promising review: "These are NICE! I wish I'd bought them sooner! The big one I find I enjoy using for a soup bowl because it is easy to microwave and easy to drink soup from with the spout and handle (I am alone in my house doing this lol). They are sturdy and good measuring cups. They nest, so as long as you have room for the big one, you have room for these. I am happy with the purchase!" —Judy

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available individually, with a mixing bowl and in a set of two or three).

    11. A magnetic spice rack that you can stick to the wall or the side of your fridge if you don't have a single inch of countertop space left. This little shelf is sleek enough to look stylish and discreet no matter where you place it, and you'll be so glad you got it as soon as you see your countertops all neat and decluttered again.

    Reviewer image of spice shelves hanging on the side of the fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought this sooner. It frees up counter space next to the fridge and holds a lot of items that I use when cooking." —Aldith Dahlstrom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors and also in a two- or four-pack).

    12. A 100-pack of piping bags if you've been watching too many competitions on the Food Network and feel the urge to bake a three-tiered cake featuring an ice sculpture. Or something along those lines. People say these piping bags are super strong and durable, and even refer to them as the "best" ever.

    Reviewer image of piping bags next to a cake
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should have bought some of these years ago! Makes piping so much easier, and I don't have to think about cleaning out the bag afterwards. I've used them for buttercream, chocolate, and royal icing, which was quite stiff — and I haven't had an issue with the bags splitting. For larger jobs, I'd still use my larger fabric bag — but these bags will easily hold a cup of filling — without it getting out of control!" —Catherine Seekins

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes and also in a pack of 200).

    13. A cutlery organizer to finally deal with that scary kitchen drawer. As soon as you do, you'll wonder why it took you so long to buy this organizer — it's inexpensive and has a simple, sleek design, but makes a world of difference.

    Reviewer image of cutlery organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had bought this a long time ago! Adorable and organizational!" —Alexandrea Cervantes

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    14. A heat-resistant masher you can use to quickly separate ground meat when you're really getting hangry and dinner is taking too long. It's one of those tools you probably wonder if you really need, and the answer is yes. As soon as you buy it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

    Image of masher and a smaller image of masher used on meat in a pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Outstanding gadget! Wish I'd had it sooner! No kitchen should be without. Tried it as soon as it came. Mashed potatoes, cooked ground beef for tacos, chopped caramelized onions. Easy to use and perfect for individuals with hand pain. Best little workhorse my kitchen has!" —Margo

    Get it from Amazon for $9.13.

    15. A nonstick hammered copper frying pan you can use to make an omelet or sear a steak without needing to scrub any burnt-on messes afterward. It's very affordable at under $50, and one reviewer said it's actually better than the fancy (read: really expensive) Williams-Sonoma pans.

    Reviewer image of eggs and other ingredients in the pan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Can use one skillet for multiple things, good size, sturdy, doesn’t require any oil, nonstick, and just wipes clean. Wish I bought it years ago." —Larry J. Hazel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in four sizes). 

    16. A mortar and pestle set to make homemade guac, pesto, and spice mixes — basically, any food you need to smash. You'll wish you had bought one decades ago as soon as you see how well it works. It'll also make you feel like a total pro when you're crushing up herbs to make homemade flavored oils and butters.

    Reviewer image of guacamole in bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had bought one sooner! I love what using a mortar and pestle does to herbs and spices. It brings out a deeper flavor and aroma than chopping does. This mortar and pestle is solid and should last years. There was no odor of the spices or garlic after a wash (no soap). Please read the directions for preparing it before first use. It took a bit of elbow grease, but the rewards should last a lifetime." —cedy

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99.

    17. A two-pack of kitchen sink strainers you'll be so happy you finally bought because you won't have to deal with a creepy clogged drain again. They'll keep your sink nice and clean, and since they're made from stainless steel, you can just pop them in the dishwasher to keep them clean and shiny.

    Reviewer image of strainer in kitchen sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wish I had bought these sooner! So much better than any of the plastic/rubberized ones that stain. These metal strainers do not move around, and they catch so much gunk that doesn't go down the drains now. Easy to clean in the sink with a brush, or throw them in the dishwasher on occasion to clean. I've had these for a few months now, and they are just as shiny as the day I bought them, and they keep so much debris from going down the drains. Very useful items." —RSU

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    18. A Dash mini electric griddle that you can use to cook pancakes, eggs, bacon...and pretty much anything else that'll fit on this tiny little appliance, which has more than 37,000 5-star reviews. You'll wish you would have had this thing when you were back in college because it would seriously have come in handy during late-night exam cramming.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My teens are able to make themselves a quick, hot breakfast, and my kitchen no longer looks like a bomb went off!! Heats up quick, cooks fast, and cleans up like a breeze! I wish I had bought this sooner!" —Heather Helsley

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in six colors and with other appliances).

    19. A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle so you can have both a chic matte kitchen accessory and a faster way to make your favorite caffeinated beverage. This electronic kettle has multiple tea and coffee settings, and you'll wonder how you ever lived with that old-school whistling kettle.

    Reviewer image of black gooseneck kettle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing! I wish I bought it sooner. Just buy it!" —Brittney Starling

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors and with a pour over).

    20. An under-cabinet jar opener so you never have to struggle with a jar of pickles again. It conveniently sits under a kitchen cabinet so it doesn't take up any room in your already jam-packed drawers, either. Seriously, why don't you already own this thing again?!

    Reviewer opening jar of pickles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have no grip strength, and this makes opening any screw-off lid easy! Wish I had bought it years ago!!" —Artist in Ohio

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    21. A vegetable brush to clean veggies quickly and easily without having to peel them. If you've never owned a veggie brush before, get this one, and you won't even mind that recipe that calls for three pounds of potatoes anymore.

    Reviewer image of brush next to a potato
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great brush for cleaning potatoes. We keep it near the sink. I wish I would I have bought this sooner!" —Vee

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    22. A set of stainless-steel measuring spoons because holiday baking season will be here before you know it, and you do NOT want to eyeball all the ingredients in your mom's famous sugar cookie recipe. We repeat, do not eyeball how much baking soda goes in; use these handy measuring spoons instead, and you'll be so happy you avoided a serious baking disaster.

    Reviewer image of measuring spoons
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These spoons are GREAT!! Wish I had bought them years ago!!" —T. Hank

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    23. A 10-inch microwave tortilla warmer that also works for pancakes and has an overall 4.7-star rating from over 8,700 shoppers. Just pop the tortillas in, put the lid on, stick the whole thing in the microwave, and boom — warm and toasty tortillas you've been craving all day long.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The first thing I warmed up was pita bread. I never realized it tasted so good until I used the tortilla warmer by Nordic Ware. I just wish I bought one years ago instead of last week." —Leslie Strauss

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    24. A dual breakfast sandwich maker that'll save you time and money, and every bite will make you wonder why it took you so long to get this amazing appliance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I bought this sooner. I have a breakfast sandwich every morning. Mine is better than any fast food place, and this saves me so much money monthly. Great buy!" —Lucky jo filkins

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99.

    25. A knife sharpener because instead of splurging on a new knife set every year because yours is getting dull, just get a knife sharpener, and you're all set. It's cheap, easy to use, and restores blades to like-new condition in seconds.

    Reviewer image of knife in sharpener
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With just a few swipes, it revived all of my favorite knives, including the one that is finely serrated. I used to be on a perennial hunt for good knives. No longer! I just need to keep sharpening my current 'great' knives. Wish I bought it years ago!" —gkdada

    Get it from Amazon for $9.20.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.