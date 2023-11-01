36 Home Decor Items That Prove Your Great Taste

1. A minimalist colorblock decal to add an artistic touch to your blank walls without putting in a million holes you'll later have to patch up. You can customize the decal colors to fit your home's color scheme, and if you're a renter wondering how long it'll take to scrape it off the wall when it's time to move, you'll love the fact that it's actually easily removable.
Saint George, Utah-based Kenna Sato Designs sells fun wall decor, prints, and gifts like mugs and phone cases.
Promising review: "Don’t know how I went this long without trying wall vinyls! These really do liven up boring white walls. These were relatively easy to put up even by myself and on slightly textured walls. Also great communication from the seller and getting back to questions quickly!" —Amy Cheung
Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $45.89 (originally $53.99, available in four color combos, or you can customize with colors of your choosing).
2. An artificial ficus for anyone who wants lush greenery around their home, but wasn't blessed with a green thumb. Hundreds of shoppers say it looks real, so if you have a bare corner that could use a little livening up, this ficus will do the trick.
Promising review: "I love this tree! It's really great quality. Artificial trees are typically very expensive, so I was afraid this one would look cheap because it is sold at such a great price, but I took a shot based on the great reviews, and I'm so glad I did. It does not come with a decorative pot, just the small black planter as shown in the picture, but I knew this at the time of purchase and had already planned to put it in a pot I already owned. I added some dried moss on the top of the filler items I put in the pot to hold the plant in place, and it looks great. I would definitely purchase again, and I just might buy another one for another area of my home." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $40.79+ (available in six sizes and multi-packs).
3. A velvet sectional couch with a tufted detail that'll give your home some old-world glamor and your tired feet a plush resting spot when your Fitbit reports that you've hit 20,000 steps.
Promising review: "This couch is really beautiful — the color and just the way it looks. It was also the easiest thing to put together. I’m notoriously bad at assembling furniture, and it took me, alone, less than 20 minutes. It’s not super comfortable, but it’s comfortable enough." —Giules
Get it from AllModern for $930+ (available in 11 upholstery colors and two leg colors).
4. A wall-mounted bookshelf for all those book purchases Amazon keeps suggesting and you keep adding to your cart. The sleek shelf provides stylish storage to showcase your great taste and is indisputably a better alternative than book piles lining your floors.
Promising review: "This bookcase was just perfect for our living room. It has a lot of capacity but is still sleek. It fits perfectly into a contemporary/midcentury modern/Japandi aesthetic. It was easy to assemble and made from high-quality materials. The only complaint I had was that I needed an offset screwdriver to screw it into the wall. I would also like to commend the rep for the excellent customer service I received. The original item I received has a small manufacturing defect: The thread in one of the holes of one shelf was missing so I couldn't attach the bolt. After I contacted them, they looked into it, and sent me a replacement bookcase free of charge." —Aniruddha
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three sizes, seven styles and 23 colors/finishes).
5. A gorgeous glass cake stand if the Great British Baking Show has taken you on a life journey from store-bought cookies to whipping up elaborate mirror-glaze cakes in your very own kitchen. Display your tasty creations on this lovely stand and wow every guest that comes over.
Promising review: "Freshly baked goods in these beauties make my kitchen look like a darling bespoke pastry shop, and that simple pleasure has lifted my spirits greatly. They are beautifully crafted from a glassmaker in Ohio, and right out of the image of a picture perfect retro kitchen. Love." —ginandjuniper
Get it from Food52 for $46+ (available in three sizes, with or without a glass dome, and in seven colors).
6. A mini bar cart so your favorite glassware and bar accessories are always on hand when the clock strikes happy hour. The two-tiered cart has plenty of room for bottles and even features built-in wine glass racks to maximize storage space.
Reviewers say it's on the shorter side, so depending on your height, it might be better as a stationary piece rather than something you wheel around.
Promising review: "Six stars for sturdiness. This cart doesn't squeak or lean; it's very high-quality, and something I would expect to find at a Crate & Barrel." —Jason E Steckey
Get it from Amazon for $84.39 (available in six finishes and two materials).
7. A cabinet with herringbone wood doors where you can quickly shove all the clutter and hide it before friends come over. The stunning piece looks more like an expensive high-end store splurge than a budget-friendly Amazon find, so get ready for lots of "no ways" and shocked faces.
There is some assembly involved, and while reviewers say the instructions could be a bit clearer, a mix of the photos and intuition makes it totally doable. You've got this!
Promising review: "Beautiful piece! Fell in love with it since I saw it online, even more after it was completely assembled! It's not too difficult to put together; the tricky part for us was to get the hinges to align. Would definitely recommend! Love it!" —Bea
Get it from Amazon for $209.98 (available in six styles and a set of two).
8. A hanging branch clothing rack that'll make your closet look like a chic designer boutique. Pick up that corner floor-drobe pile and hang your favorite pieces on this lovely birch branch that brings in extra storage and a nature-inspired aesthetic.
PaPappa is a small business based in Tallinn, Estonia that sells whimsical clothing racks, rugs, and other home goods.
Promising review: "Everyone that has visited my new flat has commented on how lovely this is." —Claire Mackenzie
Get it from PaPappa on Etsy for $145.66+ (available in four different branch options and five hanging material options).
9. A Moroccan-inspired area rug to brighten your space and give your feet a plush surface to walk on. Add some vibrancy and pattern and anchor the furniture in your room with this beautiful but affordable Amazon treasure.
Promising review: "This rug is beautiful and brightens up my living room with a pop of color! It did have a bit of a smell for the first few days, but it faded quickly. Nothing overpowering at all! I absolutely love this rug, and it’s a great addition to our home! Also, my dog loves to eat grass and puked up grass on it the day after we got it — the stain cleaned out super easily!" —Amanda M. Pederson
Get it from Amazon for $19.57+ (available in 41 sizes/shapes and 12 designs).
10. A velvet accent chair for a luxurious addition to your living room that makes a serious design statement. Turn an empty corner into a magazine cover-worthy shot with this luxe piece that reviewers say also happens to be very comfortable.
Everything you need for assembly is included!
Promising review: "I was viewing this chair for weeks but was unsure of how sturdy it would be...well, I was wrong! I bought it to use as my desk chair in my work space at home. I wanted something chic to match my personality because I don’t really like rolling chairs (they lack that 'home' feel in my opinion, leave them at the office lol!). It took me about 15 minutes to put it together, and it sits perfectly with my desk. She’s comfy, strong (BBW approved lol), and the pink is absolutely beautiful!" —Ce'Asia T.
Get it from Amazon for $118.42 (available in 14 designs).
11. A leaning mirror so you can actually see your entire outfit without awkwardly standing on a chair to see the new skirt you just bought. In addition to its practical function, the oversized mirror will brighten your home by bouncing light around for an open and airy feel.
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning, packaged very well, and easy to stand up. I’m a TALL girl (a little over 5’10”), and having a mirror that was large enough for me was very important. This does exactly that, but isn’t so big that it takes up too much space. The gold trim is super classy and adds an expensive looking quality to the mirror and my room. Overall amazing and definitely worth the buy!" —Bria Million
Get it from Amazon for $83+ (available in 24 sizes and 56 styles).
12. An asymmetrical TV stand for a rustic living room accent that doubles as extra shelf space. It's made from solid wood and has a distressed finish for a modern mountain lodge aesthetic, even if you're in a 20th-floor city condo.
Full disclosure: Reviews seem to be split on whether or not this piece is best put together alone or with at least one partner, but even the shoppers who said they did it alone fairly easily did say it would have been faster with one more person. Either way, you've got this!
Promising review (for solo building): "This is an excellent product!! It's real solid wood. It's sturdy. It's easy to put together. I put it together by myself, but it would be quicker with some help. I used a drill, and that made it much easier. I had no issues with it arriving damaged, and nothing was missing. They even give you extra screws. The only minor complaint I have is that some of the predrilled holes weren't drilled deep enough, but if you have a drill, it's an easy fix. 100% satisfied." —Jessica S
Promising review (for partnered building): "My sister and I put this together easily. The only issue was that the wooden dowels had to be hammered in on some of the holes, as they didn’t slide in as easy as others. Other than that, no complaints. Beautiful piece. I get lots of compliments." —Carson
Get it from Amazon for $193.99 (available in five styles and two colors).
13. A ceramic frying pan set that has got to be the prettiest cookware out there. You'll love the sweet pastel colors as well as the fact that it's nonstick. Fun fact: The set made it into one of Oprah's "Favorite Things" lists, and if it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us.
It includes 8-inch and 10-inch pans.
Promising review: "Gorgeous! These pans have completely changed my life! I look forward to cooking every day. They are actually nonstick, nontoxic, AND they're jut beautiful out in your kitchen." —Jackie99
Get it from Amazon for $57.12+ (available in 12 colors, two styles and four sets).
14. A beaded bohemian chandelier for a show-stopper of a light fixture to illuminate your room — and your great taste. The bead and tassel details add lovely texture, and the light's sculptural design will instantly draw the eyes to the ceiling, creating the illusion of space. Interior design lesson 101 done ✔️.
Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around, I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $135.12+ (available in three colors).