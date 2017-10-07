This song has always had a special kind of healing power over me. It’s an immediate calming force when the tendency to overthink kicks in and the significance of tiny details is exaggerated in my mind. It spans subtly hurtful interactions and the inability to breathe in spaces that seem daunting and scary and intimidating. And it doesn’t even have to actively be playing in my headphones to calm me down anymore. My brain, as charmed by it on the first listen as it is on the fiftieth, has stored all the details away.

The repetitive guitar strokes, both gentle and insistent. The lyrics that sound like they belong to the entire world. The unifying question of a chorus (‘what’s going on?’), and the passion in Linda Perry’s voice. After a few years of playing it on walks I took on particularly anxious evenings, my body now knows it by heart. There is a feeling of understanding that ripples through What’s Up: the weight of the world and the smallness of who I am in comparison made much easier to bear as it plays.