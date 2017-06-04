Sections

TVAndMovies

Create A Rom-Com And We'll Tell You When You'll Meet The Love Of Your Life

Will it star Emma Stone or J-Law?

Posted on
Mariah Oxley
Mariah Oxley
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Sandra Bullock
    Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Inc.
    Sandra Bullock
    J-Law
    Via Getty
    J-Law
    Eva Mendes
    Via Getty
    Eva Mendes
    Emma Stone
    Via Screen Gems
    Emma Stone
    Kumail Nanjiani
    Via HBO
    Kumail Nanjiani
    Paul Rudd
    Via Universal Pictures
    Paul Rudd

  2. They're clumsy!
    Via Getty
    They're clumsy!
    They work too hard!
    Via Warner Bros. Pictures
    They work too hard!
    They're not looking for love.
    Via Distributed by Buena Vista Pictures
    They're not looking for love.
    They hide their natural beauty behind glasses!
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    They hide their natural beauty behind glasses!

  3. Ryan Gosling
    Via Summit Entertainment
    Ryan Gosling
    Seth Rogan
    Via Universal Pictures
    Seth Rogan
    Will Smith
    Via Columbia Pictures
    Will Smith
    Michael Cera
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    Michael Cera
    Scarlet Johannsen
    Via Focus Features
    Scarlet Johannsen
    Jennifer Aniston
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Jennifer Aniston

  4. They're next door neighbors.
    Via 20th Century Fox
    They're next door neighbors.
    They're rivals.
    Via Focus Features
    They're rivals.
    The romantic interest is the romantic lead's best friend's fiancé.
    Via Universal Pictures
    The romantic interest is the romantic lead's best friend's fiancé.
    They are anonymous pen pals.
    Via Warner Bros.
    They are anonymous pen pals.

  6. Rebel Wilson
    Via Universal Pictures
    Rebel Wilson
    Jonah Hill
    Via Universal Pictures
    Jonah Hill
    Lebron James
    Via Universal Pictures
    Lebron James
    Dave Chapelle
    Via Getty
    Dave Chapelle

  8. They kiss.
    Via New Line Cinema
    They kiss.
    They get married.
    Via IFC Films
    They get married.
    They have a baby.
    Via Universal Pictures
    They have a baby.
    They don't end up together.
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    They don't end up together.

Create A Rom-Com And We'll Tell You When You'll Meet The Love Of Your Life

You got: You've already met them

You might not be in love yet, but you've definitely met the love of your life. You might already be friends. You might be dating right now. Or they might have been in your 7th grade geometry class. The point is they're around.

You've already met them
Buena Vista Television

Get the app
You got: This summer

It's happening. It's like Grease, baby! You are Sandy and Danny Zuko is right around the corner. Summer lovin' had me a blast! Summer lovin' happened so fast!

This summer
Paramount Pictures

Get the app
You got: 3 years from now

You need to live it up and cram all your single's fun into these next three years, because true love is coming and it may require monogamy. SO BE WILD AND FREE!

3 years from now
Paramount Pictures

Get the app
You got: 10 years from now

Alright, it's gonna be awhile so settle in. You should date other people and have fun. Because Mrs./Mr. Right is taking their sweet time.

10 years from now
Paramount Pictures

Get the app

