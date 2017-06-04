The romantic interest is the romantic lead's best friend's fiancé.

Create A Rom-Com And We'll Tell You When You'll Meet The Love Of Your Life

You got: You've already met them You might not be in love yet, but you've definitely met the love of your life. You might already be friends. You might be dating right now. Or they might have been in your 7th grade geometry class. The point is they're around. Buena Vista Television

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: This summer It's happening. It's like Grease, baby! You are Sandy and Danny Zuko is right around the corner. Summer lovin' had me a blast! Summer lovin' happened so fast! Paramount Pictures

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: 3 years from now You need to live it up and cram all your single's fun into these next three years, because true love is coming and it may require monogamy. SO BE WILD AND FREE! Paramount Pictures

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: 10 years from now Alright, it's gonna be awhile so settle in. You should date other people and have fun. Because Mrs./Mr. Right is taking their sweet time. Paramount Pictures

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app