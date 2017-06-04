-
Sandra BullockJ-LawEva MendesEmma StoneKumail NanjianiPaul Rudd
-
They're clumsy!They work too hard!They're not looking for love.They hide their natural beauty behind glasses!
-
Ryan GoslingSeth RoganWill SmithMichael CeraScarlet JohannsenJennifer Aniston
-
They're next door neighbors.They're rivals.The romantic interest is the romantic lead's best friend's fiancé.They are anonymous pen pals.
-
-
Rebel WilsonJonah HillLebron JamesDave Chapelle
-
-
They kiss.They get married.They have a baby.They don't end up together.
Create A Rom-Com And We'll Tell You When You'll Meet The Love Of Your Life
You might not be in love yet, but you've definitely met the love of your life. You might already be friends. You might be dating right now. Or they might have been in your 7th grade geometry class. The point is they're around.
It's happening. It's like Grease, baby! You are Sandy and Danny Zuko is right around the corner. Summer lovin' had me a blast! Summer lovin' happened so fast!
You need to live it up and cram all your single's fun into these next three years, because true love is coming and it may require monogamy. SO BE WILD AND FREE!
Alright, it's gonna be awhile so settle in. You should date other people and have fun. Because Mrs./Mr. Right is taking their sweet time.