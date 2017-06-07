Even Oprah Can't Afford To Save "Underground"

The Undefeated's culture critic Soraya McDonald tweeted Winfrey's quote from the event: "I can't afford Underground. It costs twice as much to make. As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me, but we'd already been talking for weeks about could we make it work, could we make it work. It's like, $5 million an episode — can't afford it. It's not cheap. And I think it's because it's a period piece. And also, it doesn't have— I think the highest number I saw was like a 0.4 or something. It has the social media following, but it doesn't have the numbers that can justify it as a business, for me, at this stage in my business, to spend $5 million an episode."