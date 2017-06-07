Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Even Oprah Can't Afford To Save "Underground"

"It's like, $5 million an episode — can't afford it."

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, fans of WGN America's Underground had to say goodbye to the series after new owners cleaned house of all the network's original shows.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Jurnee Smollett-Bell / Via instagram.com

Executive producer John Legend said they were shopping the show elsewhere.

WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for… https://t.co/vjmzNWt1Fb
John Legend @johnlegend

WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for… https://t.co/vjmzNWt1Fb

Reply Retweet Favorite

And there were rumblings of Oprah Winfrey adding the show to her OWN lineup.

Oprah's OWN Network In the Running to Pick Up 'Underground' After Surprise Cancellation https://t.co/qVVLVg3v2A
Atlanta Black Star @ATLBlackStar

Oprah's OWN Network In the Running to Pick Up 'Underground' After Surprise Cancellation https://t.co/qVVLVg3v2A

Reply Retweet Favorite
WGN Officially Cancels 'Underground' - Will It Find a New Home? Maybe at OWN? https://t.co/sKDix1ZiL7
Shadow And Act @shadowandact

WGN Officially Cancels 'Underground' - Will It Find a New Home? Maybe at OWN? https://t.co/sKDix1ZiL7

Reply Retweet Favorite

But this week, at a Queen Sugar event, Winfrey addressed the rumors, and delivered the cold, hard truth about why she can't save it.

Full text of Oprah’s answer about not picking up #UndergroundWGN:
Soraya N. McDonald @SorayaMcDonald

Full text of Oprah’s answer about not picking up #UndergroundWGN:

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Undefeated's culture critic Soraya McDonald tweeted Winfrey's quote from the event: "I can't afford Underground. It costs twice as much to make. As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me, but we'd already been talking for weeks about could we make it work, could we make it work. It's like, $5 million an episode — can't afford it. It's not cheap. And I think it's because it's a period piece. And also, it doesn't have— I think the highest number I saw was like a 0.4 or something. It has the social media following, but it doesn't have the numbers that can justify it as a business, for me, at this stage in my business, to spend $5 million an episode."

TL;DR

Twitter: Own should pick up underground! Oprah: y'all got Underground money?
Ma$on @FirstGentleman

Twitter: Own should pick up underground! Oprah: y'all got Underground money?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sadly, the future of the show looks pretty bleak if even Winfrey can't afford it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

A rep for Legend didn't immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for an update about Underground's future, while Sony had no comment when reached.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies