Wendy Williams Passed Out On Live TV

The talk show host said her Halloween costume made her overheat.

Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show the host dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween.

The show was proceeding as normal until, when jumping to the special "How You Booin'" segment, Williams lost her words, stumbled, and passed out.

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later.… https://t.co/XHphmnw7Ad
Andrew Kirell @AndrewKirell

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later.… https://t.co/XHphmnw7Ad

Viewers were left stunned as the show cut to a commercial break.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams???
Baby Bye @1BabyBye

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams???

Ok so I'm watching Wendy Williams and I think she just fainted or passed out??? On live tv?? Wow... crazy..
Deanna Osakue 🐻 @DLHxo

Ok so I'm watching Wendy Williams and I think she just fainted or passed out??? On live tv?? Wow... crazy..

Some weren't sure if the fainting was real or a Halloween prank.

Is this like a halloween thing or is ya girl @WendyWilliams ok?
Rachel @rachsynnott

Is this like a halloween thing or is ya girl @WendyWilliams ok?

Is that Wendy Williams video a Halloween prank???
Juanito E. B1anco @JuanB1anco

Is that Wendy Williams video a Halloween prank???

But when Williams came back from the ad break, she said, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I did pass out, but you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back."

Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume.
Baby Bye @1BabyBye

Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume.

The show later put out a statement that reads, "Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show."

Wendy Williams @WendyWilliams

Meanwhile, Williams' personal representative also sent BuzzFeed News a statement that went into more detail.

"Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep," said spokesperson Ronn Torossian. "She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow."

"She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show," Torossian said.
“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep," said spokesperson Ronn Torossian. "She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.

"She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show," Torossian said.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

