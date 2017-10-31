Wendy Williams Passed Out On Live TV

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep," said spokesperson Ronn Torossian. "She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.

"She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show," Torossian said.