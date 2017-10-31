Wendy Williams Passed Out On Live TV

On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show the host dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween.
The show was proceeding as normal until, when jumping to the special "How You Booin'" segment, Williams lost her words, stumbled, and passed out.
Viewers were left stunned as the show cut to a commercial break.
Some weren't sure if the fainting was real or a Halloween prank.
But when Williams came back from the ad break, she said, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I did pass out, but you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back."
The show later put out a statement that reads, "Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show."
Meanwhile, Williams' personal representative also sent BuzzFeed News a statement that went into more detail.
