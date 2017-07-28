Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Turns Out, Anthony Scaramucci Executive Produced A Movie About Hip-Hop

Who knew?

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Before Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci was director of communications at the White House, he had a burgeoning producing career in Hollywood.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

In 2012, while he was still managing the SkyBridge hedgefund, Scaramucci invested in a film titled Big Words, directed by This American Life producer Neil Drumming

ARRAY

The film, starring Gbenga Akinnagbe and Yaya DaCosta, is about thirtysomething former members of a promising rap group working through their struggles, regrets, and change right around the 2008 presidential election.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

On Friday, Big Words director Drumming shared his experience working with Scaramucci on the project on Facebook.

Drumming said he wasn't sure of Scaramucci's intentions investing in the project, and had some "uncomfortable conversations" with him about it. But upon finishing the film, which was distributed by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY (then AFFRM), Scaramucci told Drumming that if he "ever made the money to pay [Scaramucci] back, that [he] should, instead, roll it back into [his] next film."
Neil Drumming / Via Facebook: neil.drumming

Drumming said he wasn't sure of Scaramucci's intentions investing in the project, and had some "uncomfortable conversations" with him about it. But upon finishing the film, which was distributed by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY (then AFFRM), Scaramucci told Drumming that if he "ever made the money to pay [Scaramucci] back, that [he] should, instead, roll it back into [his] next film."

While Drumming and Scarmucci haven't collaborated on another feature, Scaramucci also co-produced Soul Food director George Tillman Jr.'s 2013 movie The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, as well as Barry Levinson's upcoming HBO movie in which Al Pacino stars as Joe Paterno.

That fact was known, since it was listed on his now-infamous financial disclosure.
Marcell Rév / HBO

That fact was known, since it was listed on his now-infamous financial disclosure.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Drumming and DuVernay for further comments on their ties to Scaramucci.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies