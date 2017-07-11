Sections

TVAndMovies

The Theme Song For The New "That's So Raven" Spinoff Is Definitely A Bop

Raven's Home brings us another theme song that's soon to be iconic.

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If there's one thing you remember about the Disney Channel's That's So Raven, I have a *vision it's the iconic theme song.

View this video on YouTube
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

*Like one of Raven Baxter's visions, this statement could easily be wrong.

From the catchy refrain of "That's soooooo Raveeeeeen," to the mic-drop delivery of "Yep, that's me," the theme song was truly a high point in Disney Channel history.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney Channel / Via giphy.com

And now that the That's So Raven spinoff, titled Raven's Home, is almost here, it's time to premiere the theme song's successor.

View this video on YouTube
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

While Raven-Symoné comes through with the vocals at the beginning, the spinoff's theme then hands the mic to her kids, played by Navia Robinson and Isaac Ryan Brown.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney Channel

And now that Raven has a family, the "Yep, that's me," has become "Yep, that's us."

Disney Channel

But of course, some things never change. Like the final seconds of the opening sequence.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney Channel

Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

