The Spice Girls Are Reportedly Reuniting Because It's What Fans Really, Really Want

The reunion photo wasn't a tease! The Spice Girls are reportedly planning a reunion tour for the UK and US, and fans are here for it.
TMZ reported Wednesday that Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty (aka Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, and Mel C) met with former manager Simon Fuller to figure out the logistics for a tour starting late summer 2018.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to independently confirm. But according to the Mirror, all but Victoria had been ready to tour for a while, but Posh finally come around, citing the Time's Up and #MeToo movements as helping her make the decision.
A representative for the Spice Girls also released a statement on behalf of the group, saying they are exploring new opportunities, which could include new merchandising.
Now if only we can get an update on a Spice World sequel.
