Spotify Has A Time Capsule Playlist Feature And It's Scarily Accurate

Flashback Friday!

Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Spotify just launched a Time Capsule playlist option today, and if you've played around in Spotify enough, your Time Capsule may give you some ~feelings~.

The playlist anticipates and collects songs Spotify thinks you were listening to a decade ago.

For many Spotify users, the playlist is so accurate it's almost scary...

the accuracy of spotify's "time capsule" playlist is like an insanely good magic trick
Max Read @max_read

ARE YOU EVEN JOKING, SPOTIFY?
Caitlin White @caitforestell

Spotify Time Capsule is the most amazing tech product of the year. It’s like theranos it theranos worked
Sam Biddle @samfbiddle

And many have taken to sharing their personalized selections.

MY TIME CAPSULE IS LEGIT WHAT I LISTENED TO IN HIGH SCHOOL I AM SCREAMING
rachel leishman @RachelLeishman

my time capsule, like me, contains multitudes
michelle kim @meeshkakim

I'm not really sure I qualify for Spotify's time capsule. I listen to all these songs everyday.
Jasmyn Lawson @JasmynBeKnowing

But how accurate is your Time Capsule playlist? Add a link in the comments below.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

