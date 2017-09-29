Spotify Has A Time Capsule Playlist Feature And It's Scarily Accurate

Spotify just launched a Time Capsule playlist option today, and if you've played around in Spotify enough, your Time Capsule may give you some ~feelings~.
The playlist anticipates and collects songs Spotify thinks you were listening to a decade ago.
For many Spotify users, the playlist is so accurate it's almost scary...
And many have taken to sharing their personalized selections.
