Here Are Some Roseanne Barr Tweets That Existed Before ABC Greenlighted Her Show

From anti-Muslim sentiment to Pizzagate, Roseanne Barr's tweet about Valerie Jarrett isn't exactly off-brand for her Twitter feed.

While it was a racist tweet about senior Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett that pushed ABC to cancel Roseanne, star Roseanne Barr's Twitter was a problem before the revival was even greenlighted.

In fact, in 2013, Roseanne also compared Susan Rice, another black woman in then-president Obama's administration, to an ape.

While Barr's Twitter timeline is now mostly retweets of others making harsh accusations against the religion of Islam, in 2013, she herself tweeted that Islam had a "rape pedo culture."

Roseanne Barr
In 2015, after hearing there was a student-led movement at University of California, Davis, to divest from businesses with ties to Israel, Barr tweeted that she hopes the campus gets nuked.

Roseanne Barr

Barr is also one of the main public figures who still believes the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory. In February 2017, a couple months before the Roseanne revival was announced, she tweeted about Attorney General Jeff Sessions not being confirmed to cover up Pizzagate rumors.

Roseanne Barr

And even after the revival premiered, Barr tweeted about Trump breaking up trafficking rings in high places, continuing to allude to Pizzagate.

Roseanne Barr

Finally, the same week Barr spread QAnon theories, she got in trouble for accusing teen activist David Hogg of giving a Nazi salute.

So while Barr was able to keep her controversial tweets more veiled during promotion of the Roseanne revival, and has deleted her most controversial tweets, she has never stopped being controversial on Twitter since joining the social media network in March 2011.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

