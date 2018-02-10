People Are Mourning The Death Of "House Of Cards" And "The Wire" Actor Reg E. Cathey

Reg E. Cathey, known for roles ranging from Freddy on House of Cards , for which he won an Emmy, to Norman Wilson on The Wire , has died. He was 59.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with… https://t.co/mC2HiSEIqV

Cathey's death was announced by David Simon, creator of The Wire , on Twitter Friday.

The cause of death was not immediately known, and a representative for the actor did not return a request for comment Friday evening.

Born in Alabama, Cathey attended the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama before working in theater. In addition to his work on The Wire and House of Cards, he also had guest roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Grimm, and Outcast.