People Are Mourning The Death Of "House Of Cards" And "The Wire" Actor Reg E. Cathey

The Wire creator David Simon tweeted Friday that the 59-year-old actor who played Freddy on House of Cards has died.

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Reg E. Cathey, known for roles ranging from Freddy on House of Cards, for which he won an Emmy, to Norman Wilson on The Wire, has died. He was 59.

Cathey's death was announced by David Simon, creator of The Wire, on Twitter Friday.

David Simon @AoDespair

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with… https://t.co/mC2HiSEIqV

The cause of death was not immediately known, and a representative for the actor did not return a request for comment Friday evening.

Born in Alabama, Cathey attended the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama before working in theater. In addition to his work on The Wire and House of Cards, he also had guest roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Grimm, and Outcast.

The announcement of Cathey's death prompted fans and former colleagues to mourn the loss on social media.

Beau Willimon @BeauWillimon

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved… https://t.co/WjcYYsgXWR

Constance Zimmer @ConstanceZimmer

Heartbroken he’s gone...#RIP #RegECathey

Mike Colter @realmikecolter

Go gentle into that good night my brother. It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a… https://t.co/AdvtwbrLWw

John Cho @JohnTheCho

I worked with Reg once - one of my first plays, and he gave me a piece of advice that really stuck with me for some… https://t.co/otuzacuBzt

Michael McKean @MJMcKean

Reg Cathey was my friend and my wife's friend and a great actor. I am very very sad. RIP, Reg.

Barry Jenkins @BarryJenkins

59 Just... my lord. https://t.co/FCZW5VhqYu https://t.co/8tJDZcOnZa

Warren Leight @warrenleightTV

I loved working with, and being with, the beautiful, mellifluous, magnanimous Reg Cathey. He was joyous. Peace, Reg

Marc Guggenheim @mguggenheim

This saddens me greatly. I had the honor of working with Reg waaaay back on Law &amp; Order. We reunited at SDCC a coup… https://t.co/z0WWGlNOBs

Sebastian Roché @sebroche

Mate, I am so glad to have known you, you were such a brilliant actor but also one of the funnest people I’ve ever… https://t.co/0mXPTidb6L

They also reflected on favorite characters he played.

Anne Helen Petersen @annehelen

This will sound like a joke but I can't overstate how indelible Reg Cathey's "The 9 Song" on SQUARE ONE was to my c… https://t.co/w25QfcmdeZ

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

He'll always be one of the feature players on Square One Television to me, and I cannot state how influential that… https://t.co/qckPAAyPfS

Lorna Cooper @Coops_tv

Wilson in The Wire, Querns in Oz, Freddy Hayes in House of Cards, Dr Franklin Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot -… https://t.co/5XbmHg8KMp

Mike McGranaghan @AisleSeat

So sad,. He was great on THE WIRE, and also in a personal guilty pleasure, POOTIE TANG. Also had an early role in C… https://t.co/1wulUQqKub

Chris Millington @ChrisMilIington

Aw man. :( For whatever reason, I had the overwhelming urge to eat ribs for dinner tonight. Glad I did. RIP, boss… https://t.co/wfEJAHlnE3

Joe Otterson @JoeOtterson

Such a great actor. #RIP and as always, don't fuck with Querns https://t.co/AakUiMUD89

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

