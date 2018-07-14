 back to top
#PlaneBae Saga Ends With A Statement From The Woman Asking To Be Excluded From This Narrative

"#PlaneBae is not a romance – it is a digital-age cautionary tale about privacy, identity, ethics and consent," the woman said through her attorney.

Marcus Jones
Over a week since she unwittingly found viral fame, the woman in the #PlaneBae story has issued a statement to BuzzFeed News sharing her feelings on the aftermath of being included in narrative not of her choosing.

Maintaining her anonymity, the woman's statement through her lawyer starts with, "I am a young professional woman. On July 2, I took a commercial flight from New York to Dallas. Without my knowledge or consent, other passengers photographed me and recorded my conversation with a seatmate."

The story started when Texas-based couple live-tweeted two strangers meeting in front of them while on a flight to Dallas in early July. The encounter was characterized as a cute-potentially-romantic meet by onlookers Rosey Blair and Houston Hardaway, who were in the seats behind them.

The ensuing Twitter thread quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of retweets as readers waited in suspense for each update.

But the woman in the story said in her statement that in doing so, Blair and Hardaway "speculated unfairly about my private conduct."

The story also generated backlash from people who similarly felt that she was unfairly dragged into a false narrative for the sake of online fame for the authors.

The woman goes on to say that in the aftermath, her personal information has been made public, she has been "doxxed, shamed, insulted and harassed," in part because of "patently false information" about her private life.

Worst of all, she notes that voyeurs have not only looked for her online, but in the real world, and in the end, she "did not ask for and do not seek attention."

While others have said it before, the woman stresses that "#PlaneBae is not a romance – it is a digital-age cautionary tale about privacy, identity, ethics and consent."

Woman concludes her letter with: "I did not ask for and do not seek attention. #PlaneBae is not a romance – it is a digital-age cautionary tale about privacy, identity, ethics and consent. Please continue to respect my privacy, and my desire to remain anonymous."

Blair has apologized for taking away the woman's story, saying that turning it into her own "was wrong on many levels."

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

