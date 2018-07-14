PlaneBae Saga Ends With A Statement From The Woman Asking To Be Excluded From This Narrative

The story started when Texas-based couple live-tweeted two strangers meeting in front of them while on a flight to Dallas in early July. The encounter was characterized as a cute-potentially-romantic meet by onlookers Rosey Blair and Houston Hardaway, who were in the seats behind them.

The ensuing Twitter thread quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of retweets as readers waited in suspense for each update.

But the woman in the story said in her statement that in doing so, Blair and Hardaway "speculated unfairly about my private conduct."

The story also generated backlash from people who similarly felt that she was unfairly dragged into a false narrative for the sake of online fame for the authors.