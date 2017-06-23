Sections

People Have Some Feelings About Chance The Rapper's Take On The ABCs

Chance devotes a whole verse to the alphabet on DJ Khaled's "I Love You So Much" from Grateful.

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So, DJ Khaled released his new album Grateful today and we finally got to hear his newest Chance the Rapper collaboration titled, "I Love You So Much."

Khaled dedicated the song to his son, Asahd, while Chance dedicated it to his daughter, Kensli.

Khaled gave me space to produce and write a whole record for his album, I dedicated it to Kensli &amp; Asahd and alla b… https://t.co/dMXSd6ZjGx
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

Khaled gave me space to produce and write a whole record for his album, I dedicated it to Kensli &amp; Asahd and alla b… https://t.co/dMXSd6ZjGx

A lot of people think the song is a standout on Grateful.

This #ILoveYouSoMuch track is dope. He got one with this. Is that a Jackson 5 sample? Got that kind of feel #GRATEFUL
S. Robinson II @StevenRXIII

This #ILoveYouSoMuch track is dope. He got one with this. Is that a Jackson 5 sample? Got that kind of feel #GRATEFUL

"I love you so much. I love you so much." #Grateful
B U R K E @JustBryan_

"I love you so much. I love you so much." #Grateful

But there's one verse in particular that's become divisive.

Y'all are really gonna let Chance get away with harmonizing the alphabet on Khaled's album?
pj @pjhoody

Y'all are really gonna let Chance get away with harmonizing the alphabet on Khaled's album?

Chance singing the alphabet on this Khaled album sounds like something Chance haters would have made up but it actually happened lol
Bobby @SullivanBobby

Chance singing the alphabet on this Khaled album sounds like something Chance haters would have made up but it actually happened lol

At least DJ Khaled &amp; Chance keeping me educated on #GRATEFUL
Rev. Eric Dunn @ericvdunn

At least DJ Khaled &amp; Chance keeping me educated on #GRATEFUL

Some think Chance's version of the alphabet is original.

So many kids are going to learn their ABCs from #ILoveYouSoMuch and it's pretty amazing. Use it as a tool, teachers! @chancetherapper
Logan Riley Marston @Logan_Riley27x_

So many kids are going to learn their ABCs from #ILoveYouSoMuch and it's pretty amazing. Use it as a tool, teachers! @chancetherapper

I'm #Grateful that @chancetherapper modernized the alphabet song. I been singing the same song for too damn long. #21stCenturyAlphabet
MC DOS @DosYourself

I'm #Grateful that @chancetherapper modernized the alphabet song. I been singing the same song for too damn long. #21stCenturyAlphabet

Chance and Khaled about to tear down the day care with this new track off Grateful
Micah Singleton @MicahSingleton

Chance and Khaled about to tear down the day care with this new track off Grateful

While others think he's flying too close to the sun by trying to pass off the ABCs as a rap verse.

When Chance raps the damn alphabet on the Khaled album
Law School Evan @eribeaux

When Chance raps the damn alphabet on the Khaled album

Not going to say anything about this Khaled album except Asahd couldve kept this. When y'all boy Chance started singing the abcs I was done
1 who was promised @rushellwhite

Not going to say anything about this Khaled album except Asahd couldve kept this. When y'all boy Chance started singing the abcs I was done

DJ Khaled managed to get a trash Chance song and a bad Nas verse on the same album. Uncanny.
David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS

DJ Khaled managed to get a trash Chance song and a bad Nas verse on the same album. Uncanny.

Seems like the overall feeling though is "I Love You So Much" is still a bop.

Khaled and Chance legit made a children's song. Chance sings the ABCs. Khaled tells Asahd he loves him. And somehow it still vibes
Connor Fogel @norfogel

Khaled and Chance legit made a children's song. Chance sings the ABCs. Khaled tells Asahd he loves him. And somehow it still vibes

THIS SONG RIGHT HERE !!!! @djkhaled @chancetherapper #GRATEFUL 🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 CHANCE DID THE ALPHABETS ON THE… https://t.co/bnaU2Gmoqg
CR∆IG MCFLY @SirCMcFly

THIS SONG RIGHT HERE !!!! @djkhaled @chancetherapper #GRATEFUL 🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 CHANCE DID THE ALPHABETS ON THE… https://t.co/bnaU2Gmoqg

Plus, Kensli seems likes it.

