So, DJ Khaled released his new album Grateful today and we finally got to hear his newest Chance the Rapper collaboration titled, "I Love You So Much."
Khaled dedicated the song to his son, Asahd, while Chance dedicated it to his daughter, Kensli.
A lot of people think the song is a standout on Grateful.
But there's one verse in particular that's become divisive.
Some think Chance's version of the alphabet is original.
While others think he's flying too close to the sun by trying to pass off the ABCs as a rap verse.
Seems like the overall feeling though is "I Love You So Much" is still a bop.
Plus, Kensli seems likes it.
-
What do you think about Chance The Rapper's alphabet verse?
People Have Some Feelings About Chance The Rapper's Take On The ABCs
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think about Chance The Rapper's alphabet verse?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes