The DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Has Landed A New Job

Six months after a jury found he had groped Taylor Swift's butt at a 2013 Denver meet-and-greet, radio DJ David Mueller has landed a new job at a Mississippi station, where the CEO is having to defend the decision to hire him.

Mueller sued Swift in 2015 for $3 million alleging defamation after he was fired when Swift claimed, "He grabbed my bare ass." Swift countersued for $1, and won a civil trial by jury in August after giving a frank, damning testimony against Mueller. Swift asked for only $1 in damages in what her attorney said was a symbolic gesture to show other women "you can always say no."



But Larry Fuss, the CEO of Delta Radio in Mississippi, has given Mueller a new job hosting a radio show as "Stonewall Jackson" on the morning show "Jackson and Jonbob" on KIX-92.7.

The decision has prompted an outcry from Swift's fans.