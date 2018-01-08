Oprah Gave An Iconic Speech After Becoming The First Black Woman To Win This Golden Globe

Anonymous / AP

"I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that," Winfrey reflected. "I tried many, many times to explain what a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats as my mom came through the door bone tired from cleaning other people's houses, but all I can do is quote and say that the explanation in Sidney's performance in Lillies In The Field: 'Amen. Amen.' Amen, amen."

"In 1982 Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes," she continued, "and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award."