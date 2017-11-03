 back to top
The LA Times Has Been Blacklisted By Disney After Critical Stories On Disneyland

The newspaper claims that they've been barred from covering upcoming Disney films in retaliation against stories on the company's business dealings in Anaheim.

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter
The Los Angeles Times alleged Friday that the Walt Disney company was taking retaliatory action against the newspaper after it published stories examining the company's business and political activity in Anaheim, California, that Disney deemed "unfair."

The newspaper said Disney refused to offer advance screenings of its films for movie reviewers in response to two September stories examining whether the company had paid its "fair share" to the city where Disneyland is located.

In a statement on the LA Times website, the newspaper wrote:

"The annual Holiday Movie Sneaks section published by the Los Angeles Times typically includes features on movies from all major studios, reflecting the diversity of films Hollywood offers during the holidays, one of the busiest box-office periods of the year. This year, Walt Disney Co. studios declined to offer The Times advance screenings, citing what it called unfair coverage of its business ties with Anaheim. The Times will continue to review and cover Disney movies and programs when they are available to the public."

LA Times film writer Glenn Whipp tweeted the statement to explain to readers why there was no review of the new Thor: Ragnarok movie in Friday's paper.

THREAD: Why there is no review of THOR: RAGNAROK in today's Los Angeles Times. https://t.co/SMh2xhGkMf
Glenn Whipp @GlennWhipp

Disney didn't like the Times' recent two-part story detailing Disneyland's business ties with the city of Anaheim.
Whipp also directly accused Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is rumored to be considering a presidential run, of having little regard for journalism and freedom of the press.

@DanielNMiller Disney's action is a clear indication of how @RobertIger feels about journalism and a free press.
"Is this how Bob Iger would react to reporters asking touch questions should he run for office?" Whipp tweeted. "Also wondering: How does @ABC feel about this action?"

The Walt Disney Company provided BuzzFeed News with a statement through a representative for ABC, which Disney owns:

We regularly work with news organizations around the world that we don’t always agree with, but in this instance the L.A. Times showed a complete disregard for basic journalistic standards. Despite our sharing numerous indisputable facts with the reporter, several editors, and the publisher over many months, the Times moved forward with a biased and inaccurate series, wholly driven by a political agenda—so much so that the Orange County Register referred to the report as “a hit piece” with a “seemingly predetermined narrative.” We’ve had a long relationship with the L.A. Times, and we hope they will adhere to balanced reporting in the future.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

