The LA Times Has Been Blacklisted By Disney After Critical Stories On Disneyland

The Los Angeles Times alleged Friday that the Walt Disney company was taking retaliatory action against the newspaper after it published stories examining the company's business and political activity in Anaheim, California, that Disney deemed "unfair."
The newspaper said Disney refused to offer advance screenings of its films for movie reviewers in response to two September stories examining whether the company had paid its "fair share" to the city where Disneyland is located.
In a statement on the LA Times website, the newspaper wrote:
"The annual Holiday Movie Sneaks section published by the Los Angeles Times typically includes features on movies from all major studios, reflecting the diversity of films Hollywood offers during the holidays, one of the busiest box-office periods of the year. This year, Walt Disney Co. studios declined to offer The Times advance screenings, citing what it called unfair coverage of its business ties with Anaheim. The Times will continue to review and cover Disney movies and programs when they are available to the public."
LA Times film writer Glenn Whipp tweeted the statement to explain to readers why there was no review of the new Thor: Ragnarok movie in Friday's paper.
Whipp also directly accused Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is rumored to be considering a presidential run, of having little regard for journalism and freedom of the press.
"Is this how Bob Iger would react to reporters asking touch questions should he run for office?" Whipp tweeted. "Also wondering: How does @ABC feel about this action?"
The Walt Disney Company provided BuzzFeed News with a statement through a representative for ABC, which Disney owns:
We regularly work with news organizations around the world that we don’t always agree with, but in this instance the L.A. Times showed a complete disregard for basic journalistic standards. Despite our sharing numerous indisputable facts with the reporter, several editors, and the publisher over many months, the Times moved forward with a biased and inaccurate series, wholly driven by a political agenda—so much so that the Orange County Register referred to the report as “a hit piece” with a “seemingly predetermined narrative.” We’ve had a long relationship with the L.A. Times, and we hope they will adhere to balanced reporting in the future.
