Kim Kardashian Says President Trump Left Her "Very Hopeful" About Pardoning Alice Johnson

Kim Kardashian says President Trump "really spent the time to listen to our case" at a White House meeting Wednesday over possible clemency for Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

In her first interview since the White House meeting, Kardashian told Mic that she is hopeful the meeting will turn out positively for her cause for clemency.

"I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice," Kardashian said. "He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively."

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for her involvement in a drug trafficking ring based out of Memphis, Tennessee. She had no prior offenses and was dealing with tragedies like her son dying before she turned to crime. Kardashian became aware of her case through another Mic Opinion video that showed up on her Twitter timeline.