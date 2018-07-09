 back to top
Justin Bieber Confirmed He's Engaged To Hailey Baldwin In An Instagram Caption And It's A Lot

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" Bieber wrote in an Instagram caption addressed to Baldwin.

Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Justin Bieber confirmed Monday through a very long Instagram caption that he really is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.

The caption is addressed to Baldwin, with the singer writing, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"

Bieber also confirmed they got engaged on July 7, when the couple was in the Bahamas.

"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts?" he wrote.

Bieber finished with the quote, "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!”

Baldwin followed her fiancé's lead, confirming the engagement as well on her Twitter by saying she's extremely grateful.

Read the full Instagram caption in all its glory below.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

