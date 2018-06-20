"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Cut Out A Lesbian Reveal Scene

In an interview with Build, actor Daniella Pineda said her Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom character Zia Rodriguez, a newcomer to the action franchise, had a scene revealing that she's a lesbian that was cut for time.
Pineda said it was a scene in which she and Owen, played by Chris Pratt, are hiding in a military vehicle filled with mercenaries. Zia takes a look at Owen and says, "Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don't date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it."
Pineda says she understands why the scene was cut, and she appreciated that the scene would have given more insight to her character.
Pineda does not pitch the scene as an "exclusively gay moment" like other big film releases with supposed LGBT representation have before, but it does fall in line with films like Black Panther being accused of cutting queer storylines.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Universal Pictures and a representative for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona for comment on who made the decision to cut the scene in the film, which opens Friday.
