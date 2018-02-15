Actor Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning to the show Transparent after Amazon Studios said Thursday that it had completed an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The news comes several months after Tambor put out a statement saying he would leave the show after costar Trace Lysette and former assistant Van Barnes accused him of sexual harassment.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires," the show's executive producer, Jill Soloway, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

For his role as Maura Pfefferman, the trans matriarch of the Pfefferman family, Tambor won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. There has previously been controversy over the fact that Tambor was a cis straight actor playing a trans person, and this was heightened when Lysette and Barnes shared their accusations, as they are both transgender.

Amazon also announced that it is still moving forward with Season 5 of Transparent.

BuzzFeed News reached out to a representative for Tambor and Lysette for comment.