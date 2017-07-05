Jay-Z's 4:44 Album Had An Easier Route To Platinum Status

Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 has already been certified platinum by the RIAA in under a week after release. Downloads of the album were exclusive to Sprint customers and existing Tidal users, which is how the album's quick platinum status seems... unusual.

A platinum album equals one million album units. According to RIAA, as of February 2016, one album unit could be the equivalent of one physical or digital album sale; 10 tracks sold from an album; or 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from an album.



To put that streaming figure in perspective, consider the record-holder for most album streams in a single week: Drake’s More Life was spun 385 million the week it dropped in March. In order to have earned platinum status by streams alone, 4:44 would have had to double Drake’s streaming record — a possible, but highly unlikely scenario, given the initial exclusive release nature of Hov's album. And no physical copies of 4:44 are for sale yet.

Any fan of Jay-Z knows that the rapper fashions himself as more of a businessman, so there’s a pretty easy guess as to how the album went platinum already. With his last album Magna Carta Holy Grail, Jay-Z made a deal with Samsung where the company prepaid for one million copies to become exclusively available to Samsung Galaxy owners. This not only automatically pushed the album to the top of the Billboard 200, it jump-started another debate about what charting criteria should be. After MCHG, Billboard changed its rules to disqualify prepaid albums from counting toward chart success — which was part of why Rihanna, who made the same deal with Samsung for her 2016 album Anti, ended up charting less impressively on the Billboard 200 in its first week.