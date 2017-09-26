20 Puerto Rican Celebrities Mobilizing Around Hurricane Maria Relief

While still recovering from the recent Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.
The majority of the island is still without power.
Puerto Rican celebrities have been quick to action. Here are some big names who have drawn attention and donated to relief efforts:
1. Jennifer Lopez
2. Lin-Manuel Miranda
3. Gina Rodriguez
4. Daddy Yankee
5. Luis Fonsi
6. Aubrey Plaza
7. Carmelo Anthony
8. Ricky Martin
9. La La Anthony
10. Benicio Del Toro
11. Marc Anthony
12. Roselyn Sánchez
13. Maxwell
14. Rosie Perez
15. Wisin
16. Yandel
17. Justina Machado
18. Residente
19. Luis Guzmán
20. Judy Reyes
Here's How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Maria
https://www.buzzfeed.com/amberjamieson/how-to-help-after-maria?utm_term=.ryvZBegx8#.stnjdGDxM
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.