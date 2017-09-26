 back to top
20 Puerto Rican Celebrities Mobilizing Around Hurricane Maria Relief

"It is now time for all Americans to be front and center in helping to bring awareness and solutions to the task of rebuilding Puerto Rico" —Jennifer Lopez

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

While still recovering from the recent Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The majority of the island is still without power.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Puerto Rican celebrities have been quick to action. Here are some big names who have drawn attention and donated to relief efforts:

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez / Via instagram.com

In addition to donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show, Lopez has teamed up with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and the state of New York to raise awareness and donate money to Hurricane Maria relief efforts through United for Puerto Rico. "It is now time for all Americans to be front and center in helping to bring awareness and solutions to the task of rebuilding Puerto Rico," she said.

2. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hello hello hello: https://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Hello hello hello: https://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq

The Tony winning creator of Hamilton partnered with the Hispanic Federation to create a fund for Hurricane Maria relief. "There's a lot that needs to be done over the next few months," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "The work begins here."

3. Gina Rodriguez

Join The CW family and @DirectRelief to raise donations for the victims of Hurricane Maria: https://t.co/SwxrvEnds4
CW Network @TheCW

Join The CW family and @DirectRelief to raise donations for the victims of Hurricane Maria: https://t.co/SwxrvEnds4

In addition to echoing Miranda's call for donations to the Hispanic Federation on Twitter, Rodriguez and her fellow Puerto Rican Jane the Virgin castmates Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll called for donations to DirectRelief through a video The CW posted. "We are stronger together," Rodriguez said.

4. Daddy Yankee

In addition to donating $1 million to Feed America and another $1 million to the Red Cross, the "Despacito" rapper went live on Telemundo to get viewers to donate to Todos Unidos.
Gv Cruz / WireImage

In addition to donating $1 million to Feed America and another $1 million to the Red Cross, the "Despacito" rapper went live on Telemundo to get viewers to donate to Todos Unidos.

5. Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi / Via instagram.com

The "Despacito" singer also spread awareness and asked for donations to United for Puerto Rico. "We absolutely need your support," Fonsi said in an Instagram video.

6. Aubrey Plaza

Plaza posted a link on Twitter to a Genorosity by Indiegogo fund that has already raised nearly $500,000 for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. "🇵🇷❤️🇵🇷," she tweeted.
Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

Plaza posted a link on Twitter to a Genorosity by Indiegogo fund that has already raised nearly $500,000 for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. "🇵🇷❤️🇵🇷," she tweeted.

7. Carmelo Anthony

I’ve set up a @YouCaring page to aid the relief efforts in Puerto Rico. We need your help in this fight. Donate:… https://t.co/XjjT8kAoSv
Carmelo Anthony @carmeloanthony

I’ve set up a @YouCaring page to aid the relief efforts in Puerto Rico. We need your help in this fight. Donate:… https://t.co/XjjT8kAoSv

NBA star Anthony created a YouCaring link through the Carmelo Anthony Foundation, dedicated to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. It has raised more than $210,000 so far.

8. Ricky Martin

My people are in need. Please help me https://t.co/KxHupLM20u
Ricky Martin @ricky_martin

My people are in need. Please help me https://t.co/KxHupLM20u

Like Anthony, Martin organized a fund on YouCaring to donate to the people of Puerto Rico that has raised nearly $350,000 so far. "Puerto Rico needs you at the moment," Martin said. "Just $1 would make a difference."

9. La La Anthony

Please retweet and continue to help us spread the word to help our sisters and brothers in need 🙏🏽 CON FUERZA 🇵🇷… https://t.co/FhM6nbk7kw
LA LA @lala

Please retweet and continue to help us spread the word to help our sisters and brothers in need 🙏🏽 CON FUERZA 🇵🇷… https://t.co/FhM6nbk7kw

The Power star made a video she posted on Twitter, noting she hasn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico and calling for donations to United for Puerto Rico.

10. Benicio Del Toro

In a heartfelt video obtained by People, Del Toro joined the call for donations to United for Puerto Rico. "Nothing you’ve read or watched on TV compares to the destruction we see with our very eyes," he read from a quote in the video.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

In a heartfelt video obtained by People, Del Toro joined the call for donations to United for Puerto Rico. "Nothing you’ve read or watched on TV compares to the destruction we see with our very eyes," he read from a quote in the video.

11. Marc Anthony

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need.
Marc Anthony @MarcAnthony

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need.

Marc Anthony posted a video on Twitter in English and Spanish, asking for people to donate to United for Puerto Rico to help his homeland "rebuild and come out of these storms stronger than ever."

12. Roselyn Sánchez

Roselyn Sanchez / Via instagram.com

The Without a Trace and Devious Maids star has repeatedly called for donations to Voices for Puerto Rico and has been very vocal on Twitter.

13. Maxwell

The musician has called for people to donate to United for Puerto Rico. He even posted a tweet with different hotline numbers Puerto Ricans can call to check on family.
Jim Spellman / WireImage

The musician has called for people to donate to United for Puerto Rico. He even posted a tweet with different hotline numbers Puerto Ricans can call to check on family.

14. Rosie Perez

In addition to joining Voices for Puerto Rico, Perez has also taken her relief efforts to the local level, working with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio at a donation drive in Brooklyn.
Jim Spellman / WireImage

In addition to joining Voices for Puerto Rico, Perez has also taken her relief efforts to the local level, working with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio at a donation drive in Brooklyn.

15. Wisin

United For Puerto Rico / Via instagram.com

The reggaeton artist joined the many Puerto Rican musicians helping raise money through United for Puerto Rico, posting a video entirely in Spanish on the relief effort's Instagram.

16. Yandel

Para donaciones visita: https://t.co/bHpIwX7Zkq o https://t.co/K3ZgjAA5FF. Ayudenme por favor a sacar nuestra Isla… https://t.co/06ziWRcCon
Yandel @yandeloficial

Para donaciones visita: https://t.co/bHpIwX7Zkq o https://t.co/K3ZgjAA5FF. Ayudenme por favor a sacar nuestra Isla… https://t.co/06ziWRcCon

Like his former bandmate Wisin, Yandel is working with United for Puerto Rico to help his home country, posting a video on his Twitter.

17. Justina Machado

The One Day at a Time star joined her friend Sánchez in working with Voices for Puerto Rico, even reposting Sánchez's Instagram video of them meeting with Puerto Rican entertainers, who brainstormed more relief ideas for the island.
Steve Granitz / WireImage

The One Day at a Time star joined her friend Sánchez in working with Voices for Puerto Rico, even reposting Sánchez's Instagram video of them meeting with Puerto Rican entertainers, who brainstormed more relief ideas for the island.

18. Residente

On Instagram, the rapper posted that he's been hosting drives at his concerts, asking for fans to donate food, toiletries, and tools for those in Puerto Rico.
Krista Kennell

On Instagram, the rapper posted that he's been hosting drives at his concerts, asking for fans to donate food, toiletries, and tools for those in Puerto Rico.

19. Luis Guzmán

The actor joined other celebrities with a plea to donate to Voices for Puerto Rico. "We have been hit hard," he said in a video on the relief fund's website. "We need all of us together, coming together, to help support this cause."
Voices for Puerto Rico / Via voicesforpuertorico.com

The actor joined other celebrities with a plea to donate to Voices for Puerto Rico. "We have been hit hard," he said in a video on the relief fund's website. "We need all of us together, coming together, to help support this cause."

20. Judy Reyes

"Let's unite our voices for Puerto Rico," the Scrubs star said in her Voices for Puerto Rico video, asking for donations.
Voices for Puerto Rico / Via voicesforpuertorico.com

"Let's unite our voices for Puerto Rico," the Scrubs star said in her Voices for Puerto Rico video, asking for donations.

Here's How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Maria

https://www.buzzfeed.com/amberjamieson/how-to-help-after-maria?utm_term=.ryvZBegx8#.stnjdGDxM

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

