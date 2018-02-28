Paramount Is Delaying The "Heathers" Premiere In Light Of The Florida School Shooting

Paramount Network's upcoming show Heathers , a new take on the controversial cult classic 1988 film, has delayed its premiere in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students and staff were killed.

"Paramount Network’s original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence," Paramount said. "While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."