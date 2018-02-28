Paramount Is Delaying The "Heathers" Premiere In Light Of The Florida School Shooting

Paramount Network's upcoming show Heathers, a new take on the controversial cult classic 1988 film, has delayed its premiere in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students and staff were killed.
In a statement, Paramount said it stood firmly behind the show, but that given the Parkland shooting, "we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."
"Paramount Network’s original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence," Paramount said. "While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."
The original film followed Veronica (Winona Ryder) and J.D. (Christian Slater) as they kill all the popular kids in school and rid Veronica of her good-girl image.
The upcoming TV show aims to satirize today's PC culture, swapping the original WASP-y Heathers with a Heather who is plus-size, one who is genderqueer, and one who is a black lesbian.
Heathers the TV show, which was meant to air March 7, has not been given a new premiere date.
