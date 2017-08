Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Thank you. I love you guys too. Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she is here tonight. I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage. Today, I am announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation. A non-profit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred. Please visit our website to help me make Heather's death count. I want people to know that Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country. In that spirit, MTV has decided to honor all six nominees for best fight against the system. Through their diversity, the six videos, show there are many ways to take action and many battlegrounds in the fight for social good. Big Sean decries violence. Alessia Cara spoke out about body shaming. The Hamilton Mixtape and John Legend both took on the targeting of immigrants. Logic and Damian Lemar [Hudson] celebrated diversity. [Taboo and Shailene Woodley] rebelled against government exploitation. I congratulate all these artists on their VMA tonight. And I look forward to the important work that they, and all of you, will do together to make the world a better, kinder, place.