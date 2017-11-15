 back to top
People Are Mad Confused Why "Get Out" Is Competing As A Comedy At The Golden Globes

Jordan Peele's film joins a long line of awards contenders that stretch the definition of "best comedy" to compete at the Golden Globes.

Marcus Jones
The distributor behind Get Out, Jordan Peele's standout social horror movie, has decided to have the film compete in the Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy category at the 2018 Golden Globes, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Film studios have a long history of stretching the constraints of what classifies as a comedy in order to get their film nominated for the Globes category.

Some examples of films nominated in the Globes' comedy or musical category in recent years are Joy, The Big Short, Birdman, American Hustle, and of course, The Martian, the last best comedy winner to stir up controversy.
But since the announcement about Get Out, many people online have been angry and/or confused as to why a film marketed as a horror movie and tackling serious subjects like racism, would ever be considered for the comedy category.

Miscategorizing Get Out as a comedy is a sorry attempt to deflate its impact as both a formative horror genre film… https://t.co/qQfeUQrX2C
Here's looking at you, Squid 🦑💜 @guttersquid

Miscategorizing Get Out as a comedy is a sorry attempt to deflate its impact as both a formative horror genre film… https://t.co/qQfeUQrX2C

White privilege is watching "Get Out" and thinking it was funny. https://t.co/jZfbfEUDen
blaqzenon @Blaqzenon

White privilege is watching "Get Out" and thinking it was funny. https://t.co/jZfbfEUDen

Must've missed the singing &amp; dancing... https://t.co/UedpGpsJMP
its upsetting me &amp; my homegirl bc like damn @ShenaeCurry

Must've missed the singing &amp; dancing... https://t.co/UedpGpsJMP

Black filmmakers: let's make a cinematic hyperbolic representation of the real ways black bodies are hypersexualize… https://t.co/9jKALOn8rH
fatchin nova model @fupaluchadora

Black filmmakers: let's make a cinematic hyperbolic representation of the real ways black bodies are hypersexualize… https://t.co/9jKALOn8rH

However, some feel that given the film's satirical nature, "best comedy" is the right category for the film to achieve award success.

White people are REALLY insistent today that calling GET OUT a comedy somehow trivializes it. It makes me realizes… https://t.co/QBiMoD1MHW
Ira Madison III @ira

White people are REALLY insistent today that calling GET OUT a comedy somehow trivializes it. It makes me realizes… https://t.co/QBiMoD1MHW

Biggest laugh is who all is mad but didn’t read the story to know it’s about Get Out being *submitted* as a comedy, not *classified* as one.
Craig Bro Dude @CraigSJ

Biggest laugh is who all is mad but didn’t read the story to know it’s about Get Out being *submitted* as a comedy, not *classified* as one.

Get Out IS FUNNY! I guarantee that all y'all who are doing your big Angry Internet Performance right now LAUGHED H… https://t.co/MXma8SoNyz
Crystal Methanny @RafiDAngelo

Get Out IS FUNNY! I guarantee that all y'all who are doing your big Angry Internet Performance right now LAUGHED H… https://t.co/MXma8SoNyz

My 💥 take: Get Out is a comedy. It's a social satire that makes its points through clever observation and dryly am… https://t.co/FtyrPjShVM
Scott Weinberg @scottEweinberg

My 💥 take: Get Out is a comedy. It's a social satire that makes its points through clever observation and dryly am… https://t.co/FtyrPjShVM

Director Jordan Peele and the Get Out cast have weighed in with their own feelings about the film's classification. Peele joked on Twitter that his film is actually a documentary because it tackles real-world social issues.

‘Get Out’ is a documentary.
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

‘Get Out’ is a documentary.

And Get Out Executive Producer Jason Blum tweeted his support of Peele with a link to an article praising the film as "a deadpan social satire mixed with suspense."

Go @JordanPeele https://t.co/nYFoFfDYTk
Jason Blum @jason_blum

Go @JordanPeele https://t.co/nYFoFfDYTk

While Lil Rel Howery, who played TSA agent Rod Williams, said he thought the classification was "weird."

But if I can be honest this is weird to me... Their is nothing funny about racism... Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP
Lil Rel Howery @LilRel4

But if I can be honest this is weird to me... Their is nothing funny about racism... Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP

But I will say this Jordan Peele wrote a masterpiece that has horror, drama, suspense and comedy in it... And it al… https://t.co/eZ5XbtmUT7
Lil Rel Howery @LilRel4

But I will say this Jordan Peele wrote a masterpiece that has horror, drama, suspense and comedy in it... And it al… https://t.co/eZ5XbtmUT7

A representative for Universal Pictures tell BuzzFeed News they have no comment on the debate. BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Jordan Peele, Lil Rel Howery, and Blumhouse Productions for further comment.

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

