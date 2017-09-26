 back to top
"Fixer Upper" Is Ending After Its Upcoming Fifth Season

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who plan to keep renovating homes and spend more time with their family, also dispelled divorce rumors in their statement.

Posted on
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chip and Joanna Gaines have decided to end their wildly successful HGTV show Fixer Upper.

The upcoming fifth season — which will premiere this November and end in the spring of 2018 — will be the show's last.Fixer Upper has grown to be the most popular show on HGTV, averaging more than 3.7 million viewers for its first-run episodes. That along with its strength in repeats has helped propel the network into a Top 5 cable channel.
HGTV / Via hgtv.com

The Gaineses announced the news in a video on the Magnolia Market website, accompanied by a statement. "For awhile now, we’ve felt like Season 5 was going to be our final for this chapter," Joanna said in the video.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," their statement read. "How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

They also dispelled rumors that they're getting a divorce, saying in their statement: "Our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read."

Radar Online / Via radaronline.com

In their video, Joanna said that the couple plans to "pour into" their businesses (which includes a market and a bakery) "as much as [they] can" and that they want to spend more time with their family.

"Our beautiful children are growing up so quickly," she said of their four kids, Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie. "So I think the idea that we kind of get to step back and just get kind of fresh vision, get some rest, but also just hunker down with our kiddos is something that we’re excited about, but also sad that this chapter in our lives is coming to an end."
HGTV

The Gaines also have partnership with Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Target / Via target.com

The couple promised that they will still be around Waco renovating and designing homes. "We believe in our hearts that we’re going to see you again right around the corner," said Chip.

HGTV / Via hgtv.com

In a statement posted to their website, HGTV said: "We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Scripps Networks, HGTV's parent company, for a further comment.
Jennifer Boomer/Verbatim Photo A

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

