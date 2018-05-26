 back to top

TVAndMovies

Drake Dunked Pusha T's Diss In Less Than 24 Hours And People Are Shook

"The nerve, The audacity."

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Pusha T, a Virginia rapper, former member of Clipse, and current president of Kanye West's record label G.O.O.D. Music, decided to diss Drake on the song "Infrared" from his album Daytona that was released on Friday.

King Push @PUSHA_T

Referencing Drake's last major rap beef, where rapper Meek Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller, Pusha T raps "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin / At the mercy of a game where the culture’s missing."

The "Infrared" lyric "Believe in myself and the Coles and Kendricks / Let the sock puppets play in their roles and gimmicks, shit / Remember Will Smith won the first Grammy? / And they ain't even recognize Hov until 'Annie,'" has also been taken as a subliminal insult toward Drake given that he won a Grammy for his Meek Mill diss.

This is not the first time Pusha T has come for Drake. In 2012, Pusha T released the song "Exodus 23:1" that put Drake in the crossfire of Pusha T's longterm beef with Lil' Wayne over Wayne wearing a hoodie on a magazine cover that Pusha T and Pharrell popularized.

Fuk pusha t and anybody that love em
Lil Wayne WEEZY F @LilTunechi

Anyhow, Drake has had enough of Pusha T's "nerve" and "audacity" and responded to Pusha T's most recent insult within 24 hours with his own song "Duppy Freestyle."

Duppy Freestyle @Drake https://t.co/9EIurMZecl
OVO Sound @OVOSound

Whereas Pusha T used one line to take a shot at Drake, Drake's song is three minutes of relentless attacks against Pusha T that has Twitter shook.

Drake ain't letting nobody live this year. Holy shit!
Cousin Carl @carlchery

Drake ain't letting nobody live this year. Holy shit!

https://t.co/wQFPBQUZgP Oh my god... didn’t even give this man @PUSHA_T 24 HOURS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩😩😩
june @realjuneyouare

https://t.co/wQFPBQUZgP Oh my god... didn’t even give this man @PUSHA_T 24 HOURS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩😩😩

So y’all ain’t learn to leave @Drake alone yet 😩😩😩😩 why he do Pusha &amp; Ye like this 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bLcA9GJXLO
YBO @YBOPrince

So y’all ain’t learn to leave @Drake alone yet 😩😩😩😩 why he do Pusha &amp; Ye like this 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bLcA9GJXLO

Whether it's the lyric "You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes."

" You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes " - Drake - Duppy Freestyle
DARKHORSE @realsiyanduli

" You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes " - Drake - Duppy Freestyle

Pusha T when he heard Drake say he’s not even top 5 on his label. A label with Desiigner on it.
luisa @luisagibsonxo

Pusha T when he heard Drake say he’s not even top 5 on his label. A label with Desiigner on it.

Told that man he wasn’t top 5 outta these niggas....
Ice @OfficiallyIce

Told that man he wasn’t top 5 outta these niggas....

Or, "I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back 'cause he makes me nervous."

Drake lit Pusha up but Kanye really got bodied dog LMAOOOO. Nigga said Ye jealous of Virgil. The tea scalding.
#AbbasSTRONG @Alyricz

Drake lit Pusha up but Kanye really got bodied dog LMAOOOO. Nigga said Ye jealous of Virgil. The tea scalding.

the Virgil line was cold-blooded. Kanye looking like collateral damage lol
John Gotty @JohnGotty

the Virgil line was cold-blooded. Kanye looking like collateral damage lol

Pusha right now on the phone with Kanye and Virgil after telling them to stop hanging with the Nigga
Ghetto Todd Bridges @ImMrCochran

Pusha right now on the phone with Kanye and Virgil after telling them to stop hanging with the Nigga

Or, "Man, you might've sold the college kids for Nikes and Mercedes / But, you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80's."

You act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80s Drake - Dappy
Somto #BLACKBASE ENT @Austinesom

You act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80s Drake - Dappy

aubrey really disrespected push &amp; said he acts like he sold for escobar in the 80s lmaooo.
sammy @sammyyrod

aubrey really disrespected push &amp; said he acts like he sold for escobar in the 80s lmaooo.

You might have sold to college kids for Nike and Mercedes but you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80s. I had a microphone of yours but the signature faded. I think that pretty much resembles what's been happening lately. https://t.co/xljW0jUFRB
Bic Flair @TellyLaFlare

You might have sold to college kids for Nike and Mercedes but you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80s. I had a microphone of yours but the signature faded. I think that pretty much resembles what's been happening lately. https://t.co/xljW0jUFRB

Or even, "Tell 'Ye we got a invoice coming to you / Considering that we just sold another 20 for you."

did Drizzy just end a disstrack by saying i'll send you an invoice? for the clout i'm giving you? by dissing you? dawg
Deej @deejdesign

did Drizzy just end a disstrack by saying i'll send you an invoice? for the clout i'm giving you? by dissing you? dawg

“I had a microphone of yours but then that signature faded, I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happening lately” “Tell Ye we got an invoice coming to you, considering that we just sold another 20 for you” 🔥 #DRIZZY 🔥 https://t.co/pdKwazAGYo
IGZ @igzrap

“I had a microphone of yours but then that signature faded, I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happening lately” “Tell Ye we got an invoice coming to you, considering that we just sold another 20 for you” 🔥 #DRIZZY 🔥 https://t.co/pdKwazAGYo

Most disrespectful line was the "invoice coming for you" line Picture having the power to diss a nigga and HELP him sell more records from it.
Lethal Takeplicity. @Jordan_Takeoff

Most disrespectful line was the "invoice coming for you" line Picture having the power to diss a nigga and HELP him sell more records from it.

The lyric which Pusha T has already responded to. . .

Send the invoice for the extra 20... https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF
King Push @PUSHA_T

Send the invoice for the extra 20... https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF

The consensus seems to be Drake snapped.

OVER. Worst comeback in hip hop. https://t.co/xzrYwKv17F
bri @bigshitxtalker

OVER. Worst comeback in hip hop. https://t.co/xzrYwKv17F

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

