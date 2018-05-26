Drake Dunked Pusha T's Diss In Less Than 24 Hours And People Are Shook

Pusha T, a Virginia rapper, former member of Clipse, and current president of Kanye West's record label G.O.O.D. Music, decided to diss Drake on the song "Infrared" from his album Daytona that was released on Friday.
Referencing Drake's last major rap beef, where rapper Meek Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller, Pusha T raps "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin / At the mercy of a game where the culture’s missing."
This is not the first time Pusha T has come for Drake. In 2012, Pusha T released the song "Exodus 23:1" that put Drake in the crossfire of Pusha T's longterm beef with Lil' Wayne over Wayne wearing a hoodie on a magazine cover that Pusha T and Pharrell popularized.
Advertisement
Anyhow, Drake has had enough of Pusha T's "nerve" and "audacity" and responded to Pusha T's most recent insult within 24 hours with his own song "Duppy Freestyle."
Whereas Pusha T used one line to take a shot at Drake, Drake's song is three minutes of relentless attacks against Pusha T that has Twitter shook.
Advertisement
Whether it's the lyric "You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes."
Advertisement
Or, "I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back 'cause he makes me nervous."
Or, "Man, you might've sold the college kids for Nikes and Mercedes / But, you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80's."
Advertisement
Or even, "Tell 'Ye we got a invoice coming to you / Considering that we just sold another 20 for you."
Advertisement
The lyric which Pusha T has already responded to. . .
The consensus seems to be Drake snapped.
Advertisement
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.