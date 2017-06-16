Sections

TVAndMovies

DeMario Jackson Has Lost His Job In The Wake Of The "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

The reality TV contestant had been a recruiting consultant.

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson has lost his job in the wake of an incident that shut down production on Season 4 of the series, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Inside Edition.
Inside Edition / CBS

The news was first reported by Inside Edition.

A source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News that Jackson is currently seeking therapy.

ABC

According to his LinkedIn page, Jackson had been working as a recruiting consultant at the Los Angeles branch of Michael Page US prior to appearing on Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@demariojackson_ / Via instagram.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jackson's publicist, his lawyer, and Michael Page US for more information.

On Sunday, Warner Bros., which produces Bachelor in Paradise, released a statement saying production had been shut down due to allegations of "misconduct" on set. BuzzFeed News confirmed that the incident involved Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

ABC

On Wednesday, Olympios and Jackson both released statements. You can read Jackson's in full below.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

The fate of Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 remains up in the air as Warner Bros. conducts an investigation into the incident. The show is currently scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8.

ABC

This is a developing story and will be updated.

