DeMario Jackson Has Lost His Job In The Wake Of The "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson has lost his job in the wake of an incident that shut down production on Season 4 of the series, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.
A source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News that Jackson is currently seeking therapy.
According to his LinkedIn page, Jackson had been working as a recruiting consultant at the Los Angeles branch of Michael Page US prior to appearing on Season 13 of The Bachelorette.
On Sunday, Warner Bros., which produces Bachelor in Paradise, released a statement saying production had been shut down due to allegations of "misconduct" on set. BuzzFeed News confirmed that the incident involved Jackson and Corinne Olympios.
On Wednesday, Olympios and Jackson both released statements. You can read Jackson's in full below.
"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."