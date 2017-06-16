DeMario Jackson Has Lost His Job In The Wake Of The "Bachelor In Paradise" Incident

According to his LinkedIn page, Jackson had been working as a recruiting consultant at the Los Angeles branch of Michael Page US prior to appearing on Season 13 of The Bachelorette .

On Wednesday, Olympios and Jackson both released statements . You can read Jackson's in full below.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."