 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

David Letterman Is Coming Out Of Retirement To Host A Netflix Show

His six-episode interview series will launch in 2018.

Posted on
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter
New York, New York
Reporting From
New York, New York

David Letterman, America's longest-serving host in late night television, is coming out of retirement to host a new, not-yet-named show on Netflix.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement.

Rather than host another standard late night show, this series will focus on one longform interview per episode, mixed with some segments that'll be filmed outside the studio.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via tapatalk.com

Letterman retired on May 20, 2015 after 33 years and 6,000 late night episodes between NBC's Late Night and CBS's Late Show.

In his statement about the Netflix series, Letterman joked: "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first."
NBC / Getty Images

In his statement about the Netflix series, Letterman joked: "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first."

The six-episode series will debut in 2018. And, as Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos joked in the press release, “We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies