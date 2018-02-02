 back to top
Anthony Rapp Says He Spoke Out About Kevin Spacey Because He "Knew There Were More Stories"

The Star Trek: Discovery actor made his first talk show appearance since accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Marcus Jones
Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp went on CBS's The Talk on Friday to make his first televised statement about the impact of his Kevin Spacey allegations.

In an October 2017 interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp said that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, the House of Cards actor made a sexual advance on him at a New York party in the 1980s.

Since then, at least 14 more men have come forward with their own Spacey allegations, while Spacey has been erased from projects or his future films have been shelved.

Rapp told The Talk why he shared his story with BuzzFeed News: "I knew there were more stories. So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth."

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I knew it was a risky thing, I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor," Rapp said, "but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Rapp added that he was "incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support,” which included statements from people like Michelle Williams.

After Rapp first shared his story with BuzzFeed News, Spacey posted on Twitter that he did not remember their encounter.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey wrote.

