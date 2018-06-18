"Hunger Games" Actor Amandla Stenberg Has Come Out As Gay

In the Wonderland interview, Stenberg said she was "so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realised that I’m gay – not bi, not pan, but gay – with a romantic love for women. All of the things that felt so internally contrary to my truest self were rectified as I unravelled a long web of denial and self deprivation."

Stenberg also used the Wonderland interview to stress the importance of out and proud black gay women in media.

She drew a lot of inspiration from Syd of the band The Internet.

"Had I had more representations of black gay women growing up I probably would’ve come to conclusions around my sexuality much earlier because I would’ve had more of a conception of what was possible and okay," she said in the Wonderland interview. "Having more representations of black gay women now and seeing myself reflected in them has been a huge aid in seeing myself as whole, complete, and normal."