Alice Glass Reveals She Left Crystal Castles Due To Alleged Abuse From Her Bandmate

Musician Alice Glass, former singer of the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, released a statement on Tuesday detailing years of alleged abuse she faced from her former bandmate, Ethan Kath. Her note was posted to her personal website.
Glass and Kath formed the band around 2006. "I met 'Ethan Kath' (Claudio Palmieri) when I was in the 10th grade. The first time he took advantage of me was when I was around 15. He was 10 years older than me," Glass said in her statement. "Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed." Glass alleges that the sex "wasn’t always consensual."
As Crystal Castles became more successful, Glass claims Kath became more controlling and physically abusive.
At his worst, Glass alleges Kath would use scare tactics to keep her from leaving him and the band. "He broke glass shower doors to frighten me, he locked me into rooms. He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me. He forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore."
Glass replied with a tweet saying, “Manipulative statements about my contributions to the band only reinforce the decision I made to move on to other things.”
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Kath and Glass for further comment. Via his attorney, Kath sent Pitchfork a response statement. “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship,” he said. “Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.”
Shortly after Glass's post was published, Crystal Castles' Nov. 8 tour date in Minneapolis was canceled.
