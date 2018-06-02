 back to top

TVAndMovies

AJ Brown From Netflix's "Queer Eye" Married His Boyfriend And Hearts Are Swelling

Brown, the subject of the fourth episode of Netflix's Queer Eye in which he came out to his stepmother, shared the news at the streaming network's FYSee event.

Marcus Jones
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At the FYSee panel for Netflix's Queer Eye, AJ Brown, the subject of the standout fourth episode of the series in which he comes out to his stepmother, announced he married his boyfriend Andrey.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙
Queer Eye @QueerEye

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙

While the Fab 5 celebrated the news at the event...

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Queer Eye fans have been celebrating the news online.

I broke down so many times watching this episode, SO happy for these two! #queereye #loveisreal https://t.co/x6Oxm1hSIR
Piya Sinha-Roy @PiyaSRoy

I broke down so many times watching this episode, SO happy for these two! #queereye #loveisreal https://t.co/x6Oxm1hSIR

I WANNA TO CRY OMG I cried so much watching that episode of AJ coming out and now he's married I can't deal with that show 😭😭😭 https://t.co/2pQiBukbqE
Laur&amp;n Angie.🍑 @Lauren_Angie

I WANNA TO CRY OMG I cried so much watching that episode of AJ coming out and now he's married I can't deal with that show 😭😭😭 https://t.co/2pQiBukbqE

AHHHHHHHHH I am so happy for this marriage built on a sex swing and harness and adorableness. 🌈 https://t.co/ocUOd7WdVk
Moosetress @mistresscurvy

AHHHHHHHHH I am so happy for this marriage built on a sex swing and harness and adorableness. 🌈 https://t.co/ocUOd7WdVk

Especially with this being the second Queer Eye alum wedding.

First Tom &amp; Abby and now AJ &amp; Andre!! Next up, me(?) #fab5plsfindmelove https://t.co/1ubg0csdeK
Hailey McCulloch @imhailsey

First Tom &amp; Abby and now AJ &amp; Andre!! Next up, me(?) #fab5plsfindmelove https://t.co/1ubg0csdeK

Another Queer Eye wedding!!!! https://t.co/11RImnxhav
Netflix US @netflix

Another Queer Eye wedding!!!! https://t.co/11RImnxhav

Good news about people who were on QE is my favourite kind of news https://t.co/CNpP5iwrqa
Sonyay @redheadess

Good news about people who were on QE is my favourite kind of news https://t.co/CNpP5iwrqa

Happy Pride Month!!!

YES! So happy for these 2! Their episode sold me on the show. #LoveWins #PrideMonth https://t.co/Bw4CJMBdFY
dangermouth @madavis323

YES! So happy for these 2! Their episode sold me on the show. #LoveWins #PrideMonth https://t.co/Bw4CJMBdFY

This plus the theme song video with @BettyWho just made my day. MY HEART CANNOT DEAL RN 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖 https://t.co/BVEpprwsDJ
Josh 🌈 @abangpinoy

This plus the theme song video with @BettyWho just made my day. MY HEART CANNOT DEAL RN 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖 https://t.co/BVEpprwsDJ

I CAN NOT TAKE HOW LIFE CHANGING THIS SHOW IS. #QUEERSFORTHEWIN 🏳️‍🌈🌈 https://t.co/1MW8tohZdT
Ruth Hartnoll ✏️ @RuthHartnoll

I CAN NOT TAKE HOW LIFE CHANGING THIS SHOW IS. #QUEERSFORTHEWIN 🏳️‍🌈🌈 https://t.co/1MW8tohZdT

Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

