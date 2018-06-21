This Is Everything Trump Has Wrong About Germany, According To Germany

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Well, this one is easy: that's WRONG.

There are several statistical effects that lead to this assumption:

* Migrants are more likely to be reported to the police than "German-looking" people

* There are certain crimes that Germans can not commit: “violation of the residence requirement” or “illegal entry into the country,” for example.

* Tourists or transients are counted as foreigners in the statistics, raising the number to a level that is not only related to refugees.

Former German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, himself a Conservative guy, said: "All in all, the numbers show that on average refugees are just as little or often delinquent as comparable groups of the local population. The majority of them does not commit crimes, they rather seek protection and peace in Germany."

A government-sponsored survey, conducted by a criminologist, had some interesting findings that further dash the narrative:

* Asylum seekers, who could be recognized as war refugees and therefore have a good chance of being able to stay in Germany, are much less likely to be criminal. People who have no prospects here become criminals more often.

* Reuniting refugees with their families by allowing them to come to Germany also leads into a significant lower crime number.