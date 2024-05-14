53 Useful Products That Are Downright Delightful

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers, because there ain't no sharin' drinks around these parts. Prevent other cowpokes from sippin' your whisky (re: water bottle) and keep it fresh and germ-free with one of these useful caps.
2. A cloud squiggle tray for keeping your *treasured* odds and ends somewhere eye-catching and easy to reach.
Promising review: "I LOVE this! I needed a cute new trinket dish and wanted something aesthetic. It’s a lot bigger than I thought which I totally love because I can fit more jewelry on it! Very sturdy and heavy too — doesn’t feel or look cheap." —Tori
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors).
3. A pair of toast tongs to make sure you don't burn even a little rabbit of your fingies when your toast pops up from the toaster — no matter how impatient you are when it's breakfast time.
Promising review: "These are the cutest toast tongs! They are nicely crafted and the long-eared bunny design is adorable. Perfect tongs for my toaster and waffle iron. It stands by itself as a little, functional piece of art, and won't get lost in the utensil drawer like my old boring tongs. The packaging is also nice and makes this really giftable, so I'll be ordering more as gifts for sure." —Tuzi
Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
4. A cheese keeper to keep your favorite cheeses, both hard and soft, alive longer by allowing them to breathe. In the words of her highness, Veruca Salt, "Give it to me NOW!"
Cheese is MY bar of chocolate.
Promising review: "Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" —Awesome Taste
Get it from Amazon for $12.
5. A lightweight quilted laptop sleeve made with a waterproof nylon exterior and lined with fleece for easily traveling with your laptop — scratch-free.
Promising review: "Going on a big trip soon and I bought this for travel. I am super obsessed with the quality and how light/soft it is. It's the perfect size for my laptop and acts as a cushion for other things in my backpack. It can be slightly tricky to open, I just slide one finger in and then expand my hand to open it but it has a magnetic-like closure. Love the color too, it's simple." —mandella cesena
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
6. A "Shower Cat" that'll be a hit with folks who spend half their time in the shower making hair art on the walls, which inevitably ends up clogging the drain. TMI? This makes catching your hair *much* easier and gives it a proper place while you finish sudsing up.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
7. Horizontal Parenting, a laugh-out-loud funny (and surprisingly clever!) book for parents who would happily do ANYTHING if they could lie down for just a minute. Grab this book, draw some roads on one of your old shirts, hand your kid a toy car, and let them play "Back Street" while you fall sound asleep.
8. A rose-shaped ice mold you can use to add an elegant design to everyday drinks. Imagine a tub of these keeping drinks cool during a shower or wedding. Picture. Perfect.
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).
9. A pair of LED collars you can toss on your dog, giving you some peace of mind while walking around at night. This thing is especially useful if you play fetch with your dog when it's dark or if they love running around your large yard at night.
Promising review: "I live rural and we have occasional coyotes and some pretty big owls. Bella is not a big dog and I have to see her when she’s out in my fenced yard. It’s a big yard and I can see her very well with this. I only put it on her at night, sometimes she won’t even go out without it on. You can cut it so it slips over a dog’s head and it’s very convenient. They charge fast and they last a long time. I recommend them. I find that the green is the brightest." —Nancy636
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A cloud light that'll turn any regular room into a rave-worthy wonderland. Or a soothing sanctuary — you do you.
Be sure to download the app so you can try out all the color combinations! And to sync to your phone, simply connect the two via Bluetooth
Promising review: "My child has been asking for a cloudscape on her wall/celling for some time now and after I saw this product in the reviews I took a risk and bought two of them. I was shocked at how many accessories for hanging these up and securing the cords to the ceiling and wall came with the product. And the options for different type of hanging and adhesion were plentiful. I was able to hang the clouds up in probably a total of 10 minutes. After fluffing the clouds a bit and letting my daughter pick the exact right spot we were so happy with the result! The brightness, color options, pattern options, etc were endless. My daughter enjoys having the app on her phone because it makes it fun to create the mood she is looking for, depending one the occasion (she also likes to mess with me by making them blink or change when she’s not in the room and I am in there picking up laundry or what have you). She also enjoys having the timer feature so that she can go to sleep with it on. Overall, I’m very impressed and highly recommend this product!" —JHay
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in multipacks).
11. A set of french fry clips to keep opened snacks fresh. This includes a magnetic holder to avoid stashing chip clips in a cluttered junk drawer. Funny, functional, AND organized?! These things are delicious.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
12. And a set of Goldfish fridge magnets for cool folks who love covering their refrigerator with pictures and drawings (and crackers) and LIFE! The fridge is *primo* real estate for that stuff. Personally, I find it fishy when people chose to leave it bare. Where are they putting their kid's A+ spelling test? The garage?!
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $12.
13. A roll of scented liners that'll turn your underwear drawer into your very own version of the wardrobe in The Chronicles of Narnia — transporting you to the gardens surrounding Queen Charlotte's palace in Bridgerton every time you reach for a pair of briefs.
Merriton is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in scented liners for dressers and linen closets.
Oh! And be sure to lay it flat after unrolling and put something heavy on it before putting it in your drawer so the edges don't start to currl up when you install it.
Promising review: "This is a traditional scented drawer liner paper — the kind people used for decades before modern adhesive (plastic) papers — and it's beautiful. I purchased the royal bloom scent, and it smells like fresh pears. The paper comes in a tight roll, and I suggest reverse rolling or laying it flat and weighing it down for a night before installing it. I very much prefer non-adhesive paper like this because it is easy to install and replace, but also because it is old-school elegance." —Trillium
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three patterns).
14. A foaming hand soap — this lil' endorphin booster is sure to convince your kids (or yourself) to stay fresh as a daisy! Pump down once and the vertical foam applicator places a picture perfect flower on the palm of your hand. Precious.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:
"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." —Emma Lord
Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $15.28.
15. A set of Flat Socks, washable shoe inserts that are ultra soft and prevent odors. If you have sweaty feet and the thought of socks in the summertime makes you feel claustrophobic, these moisture-wicking soles are gonna be your solution! Plus, the patterns are so cute! Like...why are they that cute.
Check out a TikTok of the Flat Socks in action.
Promising review: "Seriously love these, I hate wearing socks and these are so nice in my shoes. Love that they are washable, and the prints are a nice pop of color." —CRC
Get it from Amazon for $10.16+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
16. Cloning paste — if you've found that your houseplants are standing around stagnant, you're sure to *love* this stuff! This little formula helps encourage new growth and buds. It's technically made for orchids but it works on all sorts of plants! Begonias, string of pearls, pothos, you name it!
Check out the TikTok about this paste for information.
To use this spiffy stuff, just locate a node and peel away the bract to reveal the bud. Apply a small amount of the paste and in two to eight weeks, a clone will grow out of the node! Science is so satisfying.
Promising review: "This product is just AMAZING!!! I waited a few months before writing this review because I wanted to test the product first. I am just AMAZED! I have to say...depending on the season and the place on the spike where you apply it, you either get a keiki or new flower spike (which is awesome!). Based on my experiments, the lower on the spike, the more chances to get a keiki. The higher on the spike, the more chances to get a new flower spike. If you apply it during winter (tropical area winter), you will more likely get flower spikes. If you apply it during summer (tropical areas), you will more likely get a keiki — at least that's what I observed!" —Anne-Isabelle Bonifassi
Get it from Amazon for $18.97.