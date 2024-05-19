44 Uniquely Useful Items Worth Giving As Practical Gifts

1. A pair of rainbow drip candles that'll fit inside a vase, wine bottle, or candle holder, creating a custom piece of decor with cascading colors that'll be downright dreamy.
2. Horizontal Parenting, a laugh-out-loud funny (and surprisingly clever!) book for parents who would happily do ANYTHING if they could lie down for just a minute.
3. And a playmat shirt with roads connecting a small city together — perfectly sized for their kiddo's toy cars! Give your friends the gift of a quick nap with this silly shirt. They can lie down while their kids play "back street" for ages!
Back Street's back...alright?
Promising review: "My husband and sons (ages four and two) love it! Dad gets a back massage, the kids get to play. Even if Daddy is not wearing it, they lay the shirt on the carpet and play with it. We have a big kiddie carpet with roads and tracks, but it seems the kids like the shirt more! It came with a small green car and a certificate." —Zing
Get it from Amazon for $16.95 (available in sizes S–5XL and three colors).
4. A dimmable LED car visor mirror to give anyone who practically lives in their car. If you know they are totally putting their makeup on in the parking lot before work, give them a vanity-mirror as a visor!
Promising review: "Very large, very bright, but brightness is adjustable. You also have the choice of true white LED illumination or a softer incidence 'yellow'/natural light or you can run both simultaneously. Very large but would fit all sun visors. No magnification (that I am aware of), but its clarity makes you think it does. Battery is chargeable, but we have not needed to recharge it yet due to its long battery run time. It’s inexpensive and needed for anyone who loves to 'finish getting ready in the car.'" —Chris Cook
Get it from Amazon for $18.69+ (available in two colors).
5. A lightweight quilted laptop sleeve made with a waterproof nylon exterior and lined with fleece for easily traveling with their laptop — scratch-free.
Promising review: "Going on a big trip soon and I bought this for travel. I am super obsessed with the quality and how light/soft it is. It's the perfect size for my laptop and acts as a cushion for other things in my backpack. It can be slightly tricky to open, I just slide one finger in and then expand my hand to open it but it has a magnetic-like closure. Love the color too, it's simple." —mandella cesena
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
6. A pair of LED collars they can toss on their dog, giving them some peace of mind while walking around at night.
Promising review: "I live rural and we have occasional coyotes and some pretty big owls. Bella is not a big dog and I have to see her when she’s out in my fenced yard. It’s a big yard and I can see her very well with this. I only put it on her at night, sometimes she won’t even go out without it on. You can cut it so it slips over a dog’s head and it’s very convenient. They charge fast and they last a long time. I recommend them. I find that the green is the brightest." —Nancy636
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two options).
7. An adjustable infinity pillow designed with 360-degree support so the traveler you love has a chance to sleep like royalty on their next long flight, even in economy.
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
8. A fried chicken keychain that'll delight folks who aren't too ~chicken~ to show off their love of fried foods on the daily.
Promising review: "This is so realistic. It was bought for a joke but it is super cute. It looks like a real chicken nugget. It’s great quality and well made." —Brittany Jones
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in multiple styles and packs).
9. A box of Cafe du Monde beignet mix sure to be the sweetest gift you could give their stomach...literally. If a trip to New Orleans isn't in the cards this year, take their tastebuds on vacation instead!
They'll be all, "bein-yay!" the second they see this.
Promising review: "Unless you're within walking distance of Cafe du Monde, you need to have a fryer with peanut oil, some powdered sugar, and this mix handy. This is EXACTLY the same thing you are served in the French Quarter. I recommend leaving the mix rolled out a little bit thicker than what it says on the box so they puff up a bit more when frying. If you have ever watched them being made I can assure you they do the same. Thank me or blame me later depending on your own level of self-control!" —MC
Get it from Amazon for $4.88+ (available in three sizes).
10. An abstract table lamp with two cool light orbs that'll give any room a modern glow — complementing photographs, framed art, and elevating your brother's beloved King of the Hill poster ten-fold.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful lamp. It's great; modern and fashionable! Goes great with my living room!" —Felipe Reyes
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A foaming hand soap — this lil' endorphin booster is sure to convince folks to stay fresh as a daisy! Pump down once, and the vertical foam applicator will place a picture-perfect flower on the palm of their hand. Precious.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:
"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." —Emma Lord
Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $18.