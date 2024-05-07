BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Here Are 29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand Out From The Crowd

    Unique New York unique New York unique...wherever *your* home is.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can easily match your seasonal aesthetic shift.

    Eight framed photographs displayed on a wall, illuminated with gallery lights
    Elegant wooden sideboard with a framed landscape painting above it, accented by a modern lamp and decorative vase
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in 13 colors and other styles).

    2. A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for covering up popcorn ceilings or for giving your plain white walls a sensational new style.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you’re even considering doing it JUST DO IT!! I can’t even begin to tell you how easy this was and the end result is mind blowing! When people come over (we’re remodeling our newly purchased home built in 1865) their jaws drop. We put this in the sunroom/eat in kitchen area. We love it so much we’ll be doing it in the bar area of the dining room. When you actually get them on the ceiling and look at your finished product, you’d never guess it’s styrofoam. Caulking between the tiles was crucial to giving its overall look. That was the most difficult part. My advice (from watching hours of YouTube videos and doing research) find the center of the ceiling and work your way out. It took us two hours to do a fairly large space. We definitely overestimated how many it would take but I’m glad we had extra on hand in the case we messed one up. Also — make sure your blade is SHARP!" —Steven

    Get it from Amazon for $79.91+ (available in packs of 8, 48, or 96 and in eight colors).

    3. A firework chandelier — a modern statement piece that'll enhance your front hallway, showing all your guests you REALLY know how to make an entrance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." —Robin L–B

    Get it from Amazon for $79.98

    4. A wall panel headboard set for upgrading your bedroom, living room, or entryway with wall art that is both functional and good-looking. Go ahead, make any room in your home look like it was plucked straight out of a 5-star hotel.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And adding soft padding to walls where your kids love to jump around (i.e. sofas, beds, etc.) may save you from dealing with head bonk tears to boot!

    Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —Chef Toni Leanne

    Get it from Amazon for $189+ (available in 32 colors and two sizes).

    5. An X-ray floral wall decal to add some oomph to any room. This oddly gorgeous option is a great way to give a plain space some life, even if you aren't into frilly florals.

    white bathroom with giant flower decals behind bathtub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This made my room look so complete and artistically styled. I have lots of white walls and a high ceiling. I wish they were a little bigger but it’s hard to gauge size until you get them. They were easy to reposition. I would have liked the stems to have been connected to the flower tops though. I didn’t like piecing them together because the finished result isn’t as smooth. I’m sure it saves on paper for the supplier so I get why." —Kelly

    Get them from Amazon for $11.80+ (available in seven styles).

    6. A quilted chenille floor pillow — an eclectic option for anyone in an apartment so small, "furniture" is a word that needs a little wiggle room... because your apartment has none at all.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).

    7. A yarn tapestry that'll give a soft, calming texture to a stark wall. I love a wall full of prints with my whole heart, but mixing textures is a cozy trend worth keeping around!

    swooping yarn connected to a leveled stick
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As I unwrapped the safety packaging, I found myself in awe at how beautiful this piece really is in person. You can tell it was put together by loving hands. They included the sweetest note with this piece that together with the care and time this purchase took, really made you a part of the family it came from. I don’t consider myself someone who is attached to material things, but this art came with some strong positive vibes that we really needed in our household. I can’t thank the creators enough for the opportunity to purchase this piece. It is now my favorite Amazon purchase." —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $49.50 (available in six colors).

    8. A disco ball to bounce light all around the room if you're still in the thick of your Folklore era – get those "Mirrorball" vibes IRL.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My apartment gets very little sunlight, but every single night I look forward to when the sun sets so I can watch the light dance around the room. This simple little mirrored ball has brought me so much joy. Definitely recommend! Yes, there are areas where the mirror pieces are applied a little haphazardly but it’s mostly at the bottom and quite frankly I don’t care considering how affordable this thing is." —Holly

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    9. Or a rotating disco ball diffuser so you can turn your hours sorting through spreadsheets while you WFH into daily (aromatic) dance parties. 

    reviewer image of the disco ball diffuser
    reviewer image of the disco ball diffuser
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors). 

    10. A set of carriage door magnets — throw these snazzy things on your garage and you'll make your sedan feel sensational every time you pull into the driveway.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These really dressed up our garage door!!!! UPDATE!! It has been almost a year since I purchased these. They have faded ever so slightly but still hold on to the metal of the garage door and have not cracked with the cold of winter or heat of summer. Very pleased!!!" —Robert R

    Get a set of four hinges and two handles on Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five kit styles).

    11. A can of front door and shutter paint – this dries in under an hour! So go ahead, change your home's exterior whenever inspiration strikes! Butter yellow shutters and a bright red door? A delight!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent product. Very easy to use. We were able to paint our front door with two coats and be finished all in one day. Product is a very thick consistency that causes it not to drip, run, splatter or ruin your paint brushes. Very little prep work and clean up. Really nice that they have an app that lets you take a pic of your door and try all of the colors. So you get a good idea of how your door will look when you actually paint it. I encourage everyone to try it." —JAY

    Get it from Amazon for $48.11+ (available in 15 colors).

    12. A gorgeous glass lamp I simply believe none of us should live without. Put this in your office, stat! I promise it'll light up your life.

    Urban Outfitters

    This requires a 60W bulb (not included).

    Promising review: "I love the size and the pattern on this lamp is beautiful. I’m so glad I found this. I might go ahead and buy one for my sister. It's a really cute lamp." —suussann

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $79 (originally $99; available in five colors).

    13. Vibrant porcelain bowls with mismatched patterns that'll, naturally, make every meal more colorful. Looking at you, oatmeal.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beautiful bowls. I love bright colors and patterns. I loved these bowls the minute I laid my eyes on them. They are thick porcelain with great details. They are fine to place in the dishwasher and work well in the microwave. They seems very durable, they’ve completely lived up-to my expectation." —Kawaii halstead

    Get six from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four sizes).

    14. A squirrel and bird photograph featuring some a-corny cuties — I don't even have a baby and I still want a nursery full of these in my home. Find your favorite photos from this collection and you can bring some much needed whimsy into your everyday.

    David Bird

    To learn more about how these photos come to life, watch this video on David M. Bird's Instagram account. It's real life magic. BTW, patience is a virtue with these pictures. They are made to order and can take up to four weeks to ship. But just look at them, they are clearly worth the wait!

    Professional toy maker and photographer, David M. Bird, started his small business by creating Becorn characters. Now a freelance artist, Bird spends his time making one-of-a-kind photographs with real animals interacting with his little critter creations. This small biz is based in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

    Get the squirrel and the bird print for $50+ (available in four sizes and three materials), both from David Bird.

    15. A 32-piece wall sticker set of cheery tangerine leaves that'll show off your fresh take on decor by instantly improving any plain white walls.

    White wall with several tangerine leafs stuck on
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love! I’ve been using decals to brighten up boring spaces for a while. So far these are my favorite. They're super easy to put together. They stick to the wall super well and they look great! I ended up buying five packages to cover the entire wall and had about two sheets left over. I love my new bedroom!" —Brynn Delgado

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    16. An art deco flush mount to replace the sad lighting on your rental's ceilings.

    Olde Brick Lighting

    Owner William Eichorst creates the shop's lighting with inspiration and processes drawn from vintage American design. Based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, the shop's exclusive glass shades "are meticulously hand-selected from a collection of antique cast-iron molds over a century old and handblown by a craftsman using time-honored techniques." I want them all.

    Promising review: "Awesome experience from beginning to end. Good customer service, quick response, friendly, and professional. There was clear communication about shipping and my lights arrived very well-packaged and with excellent installation instructions! I’ve put in a lot of lights and the directions on these were well thought out and clear. I really love these lights, the details on them really make them special! They are the perfect addition to my laundry room upgrade! Thanks again and I highly recommend this shop!" —Carrie Jackson Glenn

    Get the top right version from Olde Brick Lighting on Etsy for $195 (available in five base finishes; with more flush mounts on the main page).

    17. A luscious landscape wallpaper for folks who are ready to add a spunky, whimsical room to their otherwise minimalist house.

    Green tree mural wallpaper
    Sian Zeng / Etsy

    This Asian- and woman-owned small biz is in London. Originally born in China, owner Sian moved to Hungary where she immersed herself in the lush Hungarian landscape and was inspired by folktales from the area, an inspiration you can see in all her unmatchable wallpaper designs. As said by the shop "Since moving to the UK for high school, her mixed cultural heritage, storytelling tendencies and fresh design perspective have shaped her creative practice."

    Promising review: "I am absolutely over the moon, this is perfect in my daughter's room! We have received so many compliments on it. It's stunning and fresh and it's perfect for her and her little sister — who will be arriving in a few weeks!!!!" —Jazmine May

    Get it from Sian Zeng on Etsy for $104.74+ (available in a roll or panel).

    18. A roll of faux ivy you can easily attach to wire fencing, railings, or a trellis to add a lush look to your yard — no gardening skills needed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz

    Get a 94-inch x 39-inch roll from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).

    19. A very boring banner you should hang across your fireplace with pride. If the biggest adrenaline rush you get is from cancelling plans last minute to stay home amongst your eclectic decor... this one's for you.

    sparkling tassel banner that says we&#x27;re boring
    FunCult / Etsy

    FYI most of the products from this shop are made to order and thus, they take a little extra time to ship — keep that in mind when making your purchase! 

    FunCult is a woman-owned small business run by Caitlin Holcomb from Aurora, Illinois. My maximalist heart is oozing with adoration over all the banners available and the rest of their goods are just as delightful. Their Instagram is a ton of fun, and their logo is so great I want it...tattooed to my body. 

    Promising review: I am absolutely obsessed with my banner! It was such an amazing addition to my party. Everyone loved taking pictures in front of it. Thank you!!" —Elizabeth Stone

    Get it from FunCult on Etsy for $46+ (available in four styles). 

    20. A pearl lamp so dang darling it'd practically be ~shellfish~ to not get it for your home!

    hand holding the iridescent shell lamp with pearl light glowing inside
    amazon.com

    The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children who like having a night-light nearby.

    Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).

    21. An acrylic plant hanger that'll give your precious plants the daylight they deserve and let YOU show off your impressive cactus collection at the same time.

    another image of plants hung in front of an open window
    Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy

    This comes pre-assembled and secures with a single fastener.

    Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in Pickens, South Carolina.

    Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner

    Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (originally $74+; available in three styles and mounting options).

    22. An adjustable stick figure floor-lamp you can add to your furniture family when you leave your roommates and realize it's still kinda nice to have another body around.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got exactly what I expected. Not a high-end, fancy fixture, but a nicely priced, fun lamp I could drop in a corner and add some lumens to my home office. Super easy to assemble. Came with extra bolts/washers/etc. and I LOVE that. Hate when a company fails to include the required hardware for assembly. Love that they included extra! I found that once assembled and positioned, I had to go back once to tighten everything. Not sure if that was because I was not aggressive enough the first time, but once I went over it again, works great — stays in place. Want something charming, unpretentious, and fun that lights up a section of room? I recommend you consider this floor lamp." —John R.

    Get it from Amazon for $96.86+ (available in eight colors).

    23. A charming waterproof shelf liner for impressing your friends with an aesthetic solution that'll keep your shelves from getting gunky. Even opening the fridge is gonna be a delightful surprise at your place. Good on ya. 

    Fridge shelves lined with a transparent liner with a white and green leaf and daisy print
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very good quality liner. I love the daisy print and it is a good thickness. Super easy to cut (I used a box cutter). Definitely recommend!" —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight sizes and seven patterns). 

    24. A modern waterfall faucet that'll be an upscale addition to any ol' bathroom in your house. 

    Water flows from a modern tap into a bathroom sink, demonstrating a sleek faucet design. Suitable for interior design shopping
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install; I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." —ca mom

    Get it from Amazon for $37.10+ (available in four finishes).

    25. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves because how will people know what great music taste you have if your LPs aren't stored on display?! Solve. That. Problem.