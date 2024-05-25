24 Of The Best Toys To Keep Your Toddler Entertained Longer Than Two Minutes

1. A jealousy-inducing Melissa & Doug ice cream counter — it'll be tons of fun to play ice cream shop with your kids, for sure, but they *always* get to be the ice cream maker! When is it gonna be YOUR turn to scoop the ice cream cones?! It looks so fun!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.
Promising review: "Fun toy set for a creative toddler. My newly-turned-3 year old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom & Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
Get it from Amazon for $51.99.
2. A SunPrint paper kit sure to spark the interest of artistic souls and clever kiddos. Gather leaves, flowers, and the like on your next nature walk and set them up on this kit while it sits in the sun. Then watch your natural craft come to life!
3. A set of 24 wood building blocks with see-through rainbow acrylic panels — create fun structures and shapes against your window and watch as the sun projects the block colors all around the room! This is the sort of toy that'll bring simple, everyday magic into your playtime routine.
Promising review: "Fun educational toy! My 2-year-old daughter has been obsessed with shapes and colors. She loves looking through them, then naming the color and shape. She also loves building with them. They are so beautiful which is a huge plus for me. Oh and I’m pregnant and very sensitive to smells, and did not notice a chemical smell on our set." —Amanda S.
Get a set from Amazon for $29.96.
4. A Melissa & Doug reusable puffy sticker activity book — this is gonna be such a hit with your kid you might become jealous of a sticker sheet. Kids love stickers. Stickers with a storyline? Even better.
The set includes three reusable puffy sticker activity books with dress-up, princess, and mermaid themes. Each book comes with 65+ reusable puffy stickers.
Promising review: "These are perfect sticker books for younger kids and toddlers because of the puffy stickers. The stickers aren’t very sticky, but that’s why I like them. My 2-year-old can play and play with them and I don’t have to worry about them damaging my coffee table! Also, they make great gifts and are wonderful to bring on planes or to restaurants to keep kids busy!" —RaeK
Get a set from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A super durable wooden pretend play magnetic cutting set for pint-sized chefs who could spend all day working on their fine motor skills. Chop 'til you drop!
This set comes includes 26 items of food including fruits, vegetables, fish, burger, bread, ice cream, steak and more! It also comes with a cutting board, two knives and a storage bucket.
Parents, please supervise as some of the smaller pieces might be a choking hazard.
Promising review: "I've seen a lot of wooden food cutting sets over the years, but this one is the best by far. First of all, the pieces connect by magnet rather than velcro. The Velcro sets tend to stop sticking once they've been used for a while. This one has well-made and sturdy pieces with some unique pieces like dragon fruit and spring onion. My personal favorite is the grapes, which can be pulled off the vine in groups of two (too big to choke on) and stuck back together. It also comes with a cutting board, two knives, and a little vegetable peeler. My 3-year-old loves this set and has been playing with it over and over. Well worth the money." —Michael Bower
Get a set from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two styles).
6. An indoor-friendly scavenger hunt game sure to save the day when said day is cold, rainy, dreary, and dull. Rather than coming up with specific objects, this game gives your kids a chance to be extra creative by finding things that are "scratchy," "warm," "fuzzy," and more!
Promising review: "These are a lifesaver for us during the quarantine. My 7-year-old is enjoying challenges that I time, having to find five things to match five cards in five minutes. There are also two games with instructions that are fun. My kiddos are being so creative finding things. My son found a compact mirror and breathed on it to steam it up for 'steamy.' Hooray for igniting thinking skills. Grandma gets involved finding silly things that make the kids crack up. I love the bag they come in and that it’s a compact card game that can be played anywhere." —Jami Lilo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. And a smaller set to get bored toddlers on a mission to discover all the *treasures* around the house. You're gonna be pleasantly surprised by how long it takes your kid to find these objects. That's some prime nap time just for you.
Promising review: "A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play 'find you' game LOL. Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." —Britney bansley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A rainbow-colored saucer swing for adding a fun ~spin~ on the furniture in your playroom.
9. A pack of no-spill paint cups with lids that'll keep any leftover paint from drying out. These'll let your pint-sized Picasso have a ton of fun, without making a major mess.
The set includes 10 cups and 10 color coordinated paintbrushes.
Promising review: "These are the perfect size for a toddler (2-years-old) the cups are not too big or too small. We fill the cups up with about a half inch of paint. When we finish painting we put the kids on and put them away, the paint hasn’t dried out on us yet and they’ve sat unused for a week at a time with a quarter inch of paint in them. My son gets so excited when he see us pulling these out. I would buy these again. We haven’t had any spills with these but I think if you were to fill them up (a few inches) with more paint that you could have a spill. The matching color lids and brushes are great for helping kids learn to match." —Krys
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two pack sizes).
10. A set of five plastic pipes can keep your kiddo entertained in the bath long enough that you can actually get them clean. Washing your child without a tantrum will no longer be just a ~pipe~ dream!
Promising review: "Our 18-month-old adores these. His older sisters (five and seven) have also been enjoying them in the tub. They work great and stick really well. The only negative is that we have temper tantrums now because baby boy wants to take a bath all the time. We can't get him out of the tub now!" —JKinSD
Get them from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in two colors).
11. A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars your observant, baby birdwatcher is sure to adore.
Promising review: "These are absolutely the best for preschool-aged children. There is no need for adjustment. You just look into the binoculars and see a clear image. My son used these this past summer for getting a closer look at the hummingbirds at our feeder. We also took these with us on nature walks. He really enjoyed using them, and after a full summer's use, they are still in great shape. Anything that makes a child curious about nature and the environment gets an A+ in my book." —Rachael P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in two colors).
12. A whale bath toy for kids who need some extra entertainment when taking a bath. This wacky whale lights up and starts spouting water the minute it gets placed in the bath. Which is, ahem, ~whaley~ cute.
See why this parent says this toy is a hit with their 7-month-old on TikTok.
Promising review: "My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1-or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!" —Faye
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six styles).
13. A LeapFrog animal book that's frequently on the Amazon bestsellers chart. The interactive book teaches kids fun facts about all kinds of critters, and it'll even sing songs in both English and Spanish.
Promising review: "This talking book is hands down the best thing I bought my daughter. She was a bit delayed in speech and since buying this book she’s been spitting out new words left and right. It responds well to touch and the pages are very durable which is great in the hands of a toddler!" —ApL
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in five styles).