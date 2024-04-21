34 Things To Help Keep Your Child Entertained Between Naps

Promising review: "I was influenced by a mom I follow on Instagram to purchase these. I bought them to keep my almost 2-year-old occupied on an eight hour flight. She definitely liked sticking them on the plane windows and walls. They are highly durable and you can use them over and over. I initially thought they were a little expensive for stickers, but I realized that they last a long time so they are worth it!" —Roberto F.



Get them from Amazon for $9.99.