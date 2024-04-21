34 Things To Help Keep Your Child Entertained Between Naps

1. A pack of puffy window clings with 27 reusable ocean critters, so your tiny traveler can decorate the window of a car or airplane until they finally drift off to Dreamland (or you make it to your destination — whichever comes first).
Promising review: "I was influenced by a mom I follow on Instagram to purchase these. I bought them to keep my almost 2-year-old occupied on an eight hour flight. She definitely liked sticking them on the plane windows and walls. They are highly durable and you can use them over and over. I initially thought they were a little expensive for stickers, but I realized that they last a long time so they are worth it!" —Roberto F.
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A customized name puzzle that'll help your sweetheart learn the *most* important letters of the alphabet...the ones that spell their name. This'll be great when your baby is learning colors, letters, and working on their fine motor skills.
This is about to become my go-to baby gift!
Promising review: "This is super cute. I say, it's worth the money. The idea is cute, it came fast with no problems, and it's something my kid can keep forever. It looks exactly like advertised. Great purchase." —Jessie
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in up to 12 letters).
3. A tin dinosaur lunchbox *filled with dinosaurs* sure to have your pint-sized paleontologist *roaring* with glee. If it's embarrassing how much more your 5-year-old knows about these big ol' reptiles than you do, here's a cheat sheet so you know what's inside: Diplodocus, Gallimimus, Allosaurus, Triceratops Prorsus, Tyrannosaurus, Stygimoloch, Brontosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Spinosaurus, Triceratops.
Promising review: "My kid is really into dinosaurs right now. This was a perfect set — all the dinos stand on their own and fit in the lunch box. The colors are nice and it's great for the price!" —J. Starrett
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A National Geographic geode kit that'll be a smash hit with curious kids who would love breaking something just to see what's inside...without getting in trouble, that is.
This comes with geodes, goggles, and a display stand.
Promising review: "If you are considering this for your kiddo, please buy! My 8-year-old and I had an absoloute blast! She loves every geode. There was one we got that was more solid and she couldn't get it open, so I got to smack it with the hammer and honestly it was not only stress-relieving, but it was also fun and beautiful! Would be great as a positive outlet for stress or just for kids who love sparkly things. I'd give this more than 5 stars if I could!" —Mandii Vi
Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ (available in four kit sizes).
5. A matching game made of soft, travel-friendly cards that have the most doggone adorable illustrations I've ever seen! To play, help your little kids find the accessories that match what each dog is wearing; a polka-dot sweater, pom-pom headband, shoes, beanies, and more!
6. A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool decorated with colors, letters, and numbers so learning isn't just an indoor activity. Plus, this thing looks so satisfying that on a hot day you might just join in with your kids!
Promising review: "Big enough for three kids under 5 to play on, so easy to set up, best $10 I have spent! Would have easily paid $20 for it. I'm sure we'll get a few years' use out of this." —Haynes Humphries
Get it from Amazon for $19.99
7. Or Twister Splash for slightly older kids who are more than happy to slip, slide, and laugh their way through a super-sprinkler version of this classic game.
The game comes with an inflatable splash mat, hose connector, waterproof spinner, and gameplay instructions.
Promising review: "Fun for all ages. Such a fun twist on an already-loved game! This kept my 4- and 7-year-olds' attention for a while! Each spot you put your hand on sprays water; whoever stays up the longest wins! Even the adults had to try it out. I was a little nervous with the quality of the plastic, but it withheld adults and kids moving all around it without any holes." —Deborah Gaffney
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A "coloring book" doll that can ~draw~ out your child's creativity time and time again — simply toss this in the washing machine and watch as your child's colorful creation wipes clean so they can update their doll's outfit every dang day!
Promising review: "This is amazing. It's a quality product and excellent to stimulate children's creativity. Great gift option. " —Jaquilene Cherque
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 12 styles).
9. A set of three Montessori serrated knives so your sous chef is able to chop 'til they drop (without hurting any of their adorable digits) if they would love "helping" with dinner.
Promising review: "I got these for my niece when she was four so she could help prep in the kitchen. She loved them and still does. They have been great learning knives for her. I even find myself using them on occasion! These are worth the money and PRICELESS when you can include a kid in your daily activities!" —Daniel L. Gray
Get them from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 12 colors).
10. A pair of professional-grade binoculars for kids that'll keep your tiny birdwatcher entertained for ages. Play extreme games of "Eye Spy" while on road trips or hunt for birds in the backyard (did we mention this includes over 40 bird stickers?!) when it's time to do a calm, outdoor activity.
These are intended for children ages three and up. They are lightweight and coated with a soft, non-toxic rubber grip. The bird identification sticker booklet is simply icing on the cake! Grab a book about birds in your state while you're at it!
Promising review: "I bought this for my granddaughter, along with a book about birds, and she loved them. They are small, lightweight, and really cute. The view through them is really good." —Liza V.
Get them from Amazon for $22.59 (available in two colors).
11. An open-ended marble run set for inquisitive kiddos who would love creating a massive marble run all on their own — no rulebook included!
Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker
"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four kit sizes).
12. A storage bean bag — when your child's room is so full of stuffed animals you can't see the floor, just tell them to fill their chair! They'll kill time accidentally cleaning their room so they can have a piece of furniture just their size! Hmm...it looks like a great place to take a nap. Right, Kiddo?
This also works great as a laundry solution if your older kids have grown out of their stuffed animal phase, but not their messy phase.
Promising review: "We had a space in my children's playroom that was bombarded with stuff animals. It was getting out of hand. I needed to find something for them. So I came across this and oh my goodness, what a life saver! It doubles as storage and a beanbag chair! We all absolutely love it!!! The material is pretty strong and the zipper works well. Highly recommend!" —Lauren Osborne
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).